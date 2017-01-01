(Image credit: “WiLPrZ”, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Pediatrician Group Say Teens Have ‘Right’ to Abortion Without Parental Knowledge

Ironically, the American Academy of Pediatricians says it is “dedicated to the health of all children.”

It's absurd but true that in today's world we can't assume that a medical organization is pro-life. In an updated position statement, the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) says that teens have a right to a private abortion, without their parent's knowledge.

The paper is titled, “The Adolescent’s Right to Confidential Care When Considering Abortion.” While it does say that teens should be encouraged to consult their parents regarding their pregnancy, it insists parental knowledge should not be required. The AAP even says that parental notification laws increase “the risk of harm to the adolescent by delaying access to appropriate medical care.”

There's no mention of the fact that notifying the parent might result in the saving of the baby, the grandchild of the involved parents — which is exactly what's happened in many cases across the country. There's also no mention of the severe trauma of abortion as a negative factor for the teen girls they're fine with having an abortion.

The AAP, just like the abortion industry, continues its advocacy of abortion while calling it “health care.” The statement goes on to say:

The AAP strongly advocates for the prevention of unintended adolescent pregnancy by supporting comprehensive health and sexuality education, abstinence, and the use of effective contraception by sexually active youths. For two decades, the AAP has been on record as supporting the access of minors to all options regarding undesired pregnancy, including the right to obtain an abortion.

Pro-life medical organizations such as the American College of Pediatricians, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the National Catholic Bioethics Center, the Catholic Medical Association and other medical groups joined Ohio Right to Life in a letter to AAP president Dr. Fernando Stein, challenging their position and urging them to rescind their statement. The letter says:

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is ‘dedicated to the health of all children,’ yet in rendering a decision such as this, the Academy profoundly harms the health of children twice: First, by ignoring the grave psychological, health, and safety risks posed to the adolescent seeking the abortion; and second, by enshrining as a ‘right’ the decision for one child to procure the death of their own child.

The dangers of the AAP position regarding to teens who may be involved in an abusive relationship with an adult or in a sex trafficking situation is also addressed:

While the AAP statement concludes that ‘Concern for incest or abuse should be raised when a minor, particularly a younger adolescent, resists parental involvement when seeking abortion services,’ it undercuts the very safety net which children need by ultimately promoting an unfettered right to abortion, and provides no guidance as to what to do—or whom to involve—in those circumstances; in short, it jeopardizes the lives and safety of children who are victims of sex trafficking or abusive relationships, forced to have abortions to cover up evidence of sexual abuse.

Of course, Planned Parenthood is thrilled with a national medical group such as the AAP advocating against parental notification laws. PP's website points out:

If you’re under 18, you may or may not have to tell a parent in order to get an abortion — it all depends on the laws where you live. Some states don’t have any laws about telling your parents or getting their permission. But some states say you have to get permission from a parent or older family member to have an abortion. Other states don’t make you get permission, but your parents will have to know that you’re getting an abortion. A judge may be able to excuse you from having to tell your parents or get their permission — this is called ‘judicial bypass’.

“Sadly, the American Academy of Pediatrics is just one of multiple mainstream medical associations that have been overrun by abortion advocates,” said Gonidakis. “The truth is that the modern-day American medical profession was founded with the intent of stamping out harmful practices like abortion—practices that contradict the physician's duty to 'First, do no harm.' If the American Academy of Pediatrics is to honor that legacy and truly dedicate themselves to the health of all children, they will rescind this horrific polemic in favor of sound medical science.”

Ironically, the AAP says it is “dedicated to the health of all children.”

