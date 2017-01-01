Even for those who haven't been to church in a long while, the beautiful hymns of Christmas stir something in the soul.

For the past thirteen years, people have gathered to sing Christmas carols at a most unlikely place....abortion clinics.

Six parents in the Orlando, Florida, area reported a change of heart after hearing the moving Christmas music — and are keeping their baby! Several more abortions were averted in other towns as well. Pro-Life Action League Executive Director Eric Scheidler described three different California couples changing their mind at the abortion clinic at the very last minute, as carolers sang outside Family Planning Associates abortion center in San Bernardino.

“What impressed me about this report is they actually stopped to tell the caroler group that they changed their mind,” Scheidler stated.

“The couple told them, ‘It was because of your caroling that we decided to keep our baby,’” he said. “The singing was the only thing that happened to change their mind.”

The pregnancy had put the couple’s marriage under pressure, Scheidler continued, making them feel pressure to abort.

But when they came out and thanked the carolers, “They were holding hands and in tears,” he said. “This had introduced healing into their marriage.”

Research has shown that most women who seek abortions really don't want to abort, but feel so desperate because of their circumstances and that they really don't have any choice. Often just being shown sincere care and offered some real help is what makes the difference in keeping their child, or placing that child for adoption.