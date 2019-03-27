Live Ultrasound to be Shown on Times Square Jumbotrons

“Something is happening. There has been a collective moral outcry...”

Imagine an ultrasound of an unborn baby airing live in New York’s Times Square!

That's exactly what will take place this May, courtesy of the pro family organization Focus on the Family.

Alive From New York is a bold and scientific response to heartbreaking New York legislation that now allows later-term abortion and infanticide, and Virginia governor’s shocking and unapologetic endorsement of infanticide. The point is to clearly demonstrate the humanity of the unborn child.

A doctor will perform a live 4D ultrasound of a preborn baby and it will be shown life on enormous 4-D Jumbotron screens.

“With the 4-D technology that we have, it looks like a picture of a 1-year-old. There is no way a person is going to be able to say, ‘That is not a child.’ It is a child and we want everybody to see it.” said Jim Daly, President of Focus on the Family.

“We’re looking to fill Times Square with pro-life Americans, and it will feature live music, compelling and inspirational speakers including abortion survivors, and best of all, live 4-D ultrasounds broadcast on a massive digital marquee in Times Square, powerfully showing the world that a baby inside the womb is fully human and should be given the chance to be born.”

Times Square was chosen for several reasons. It's been the site of massive celebrations for over 100 years. There's the annual New Year’s Eve event, of course. But it’s also been a traditional gathering place for revelry of great national interest. Who can forgot the iconic images of deliriously happy Americans pouring into the area for both V-E Day and V-J Day at the conclusion of World War II, a devastating conflict that claimed between 70 and 85 million lives around the world, including over 407,000 Americans. In many ways, those World War II gatherings were also a celebration of life. After four years of bloodshed and the loss of so many hopes and dreams, Americans had grown weary and warmly welcomed the prospect of peace.

Likewise, many of us have grown weary of the unfettered killing of American innocence. Nearly 60 million babies have been aborted since 1973. In fact, just three miles from where we’ll be gathering on May 4, sits Planned Parenthood’s largest clinic. Over 11,000 babies are aborted there each year, an unfathomable fact for anyone who loves and cherishes life.

The passage of the radical pro-abortion Reproductive Health Act now makes New York the epicenter of a new movement of abortion radicalization. The message See Life Clearly is intended to express to the world is simple and direct. “Times Square is known as ‘The Crossroads of the World’ and we’re at a crossroad as a nation regarding life. Do we really want to be part of the Abortion Axis of Evil – like China, North Korea and Vietnam that allows abortion for any reason after 20 weeks? We’re hearing from people all over the country who are disgusted by the blatant disregard for life. Enough is enough!” he said.

“These politicians have over-reached, in our opinion, when it comes to reshaping the abortion debate,” Daly continued. It's particularly true in Virginia where politicians tried to pass a law that promoted infanticide by allowing a baby who has already been born to be killed if its mother and doctor consent to it.

“That’s not the country we live in, and that’s not the law of the land,” he said. “We’re not shy about going there and saying to Governor Cuomo and others, let’s look! Let’s see what an ultrasound looks likes. I doubt they’ve actually seen one. To be able to do that on a jumbo screen, to say here’s the baby of a third trimmest pregnancy… look at the definition! These children are viable outside the womb. These children are already fully human!

“As I’ve been sharing with friends, in my 30 years at Focus on the Family, I have neither seen nor sensed this type of reaction or response to a series of family-related news events. Something is happening. There has been a collective moral outcry – even from people who have been otherwise apathetic to the issue of abortion. It’s as if in a single voice the public has said, ‘Enough is enough!’”

“For the world to see that and do it in such a way that we can all peer into the womb and see what that child looks like developmentally and every other way... what an awesome sight to see!”

He added: “And then these politicians will have to defend their positions."

Focus on the Family is also asking folks to sign "A Declaration for Life” which attests to the “indisputable scientific reality that life in the womb is worthy of protection from the moment of conception” and declares that legalized abortion “is wholly incompatible with the virtues of compassion, freedom, and equality that characterize a healthy and just society.”

“For the past 15 years, we’ve been able to help save an estimated 425,000 babies by placing ultrasound machines in high-abortion areas. When abortion-minded women see an image of their baby on a screen, research suggests that 54% of them will choose not to abort. Just last month at the March for Life, we announced a goal of saving a million lives by 2025. In the aftermath of the egregious New York legislation legalizing late-term abortion and the Virginia governor endorsing infanticide, we’re prayerfully hoping this will call greater attention to the plight of the preborn,” he said.

Those who want to help promote this beautiful pro-life message loud and clear to the public are encouraged to come out to Times Square on May 4.

To register for this event, go to: https://events.focusonthefamily.com/events/alive-from-new-york/?_ga=2.46621284.2140978919.1552952263-1145129152.1550620211.