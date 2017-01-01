Source: Marie Smith, ‘handmaidenbymaria’, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr

How Tiny Baby Socks Can Help Defund Planned Parenthood

“Planned Parenthood ended the lives of 323,999 innocent children in the last year, while raking in more than half-a-billion taxpayer dollars. Enough is enough!”

Kaylin Haines, a sophomore at Fort Hayes State University in Kansas, said she wanted to find a way to spark conversations about the abortion issue at her college. So, she began pinning a baby sock to her backpack as a symbol of her support for babies in the womb.

Kaylin's simple, beautiful idea inspired a new project launched recently by Students for Life of America. The plan is to send 323,999 baby socks to Congress to urge the immediate defunding of Planned Parenthood.

“On our college campus, we were trying to find a way to spark more conversations about the pro-life generation and abortion beyond the classroom, so we started to pin baby socks to our bags as a way to show what we stand for and in solidarity with those who won’t ever get the chance to have life because of Planned Parenthood,” Haines said.

Each sock represents an unborn child destroyed by Planned Parenthood. According to their own most recent report, they performed 323,999 abortions in 2015, assisted by about half a billion tax dollars the same year.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America wants the #SockIt2PP campaign to be a rallying cry against the abortion chain.

“Planned Parenthood’s time is up, and we are going to pull out all the stops to make sure that they are defunded of the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars they get every single year,” Hawkins said.

The #SockIt2PP campaign is a simple collection of baby socks over the coming two weeks to send to Congress. Participating pro-lifers can also pin a baby sock onto their bags or jackets as a visible sign of their support for defunding the abortion group and as a conversation starter. More than a dozen pro-life groups are joining Students for Life in its new campaign.

President Donald Trump recently offered Planned Parenthood a deal that would've allowed the abortion giant to keep taxpayer funding as long as they stopped doing abortions. As expected, the offer was refused, highlighting Planned Parenthood's primary motivation and source of income.. Republicans' American Health Care act, designed to repeal Obamacare, revoke funding for Planned Parenthood.

Individual socks can be mailed with the following message, or your own message: “I am sending this baby sock to be a voice for one of the voiceless victims of Planned Parenthood. According to their annual report, Planned Parenthood ended the lives of 323,999 innocent children in the last year, while raking in more than half-a-billion annual taxpayer dollars. Enough is enough — please defund Planned Parenthood NOW.” Mail your sock with the message enclosed to: Students for Life of America, Attn: #SockIt2PP Campaign, P.O. Box 96960, Washington, DC 20090-6960. (Note: you need six 'forever' stamps on the envelope. Instructions are available at www.SockIt2PP.com.)