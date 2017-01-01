H.G. Bishop Makar, a Coptic Orthodox bishop in Egypt, just released a video about the Palm Sunday church attacks with a powerful, emotional message.

The full text of his remarks:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, one God, Amen. May his grace and blessing come upon us for now and forever. Amen.

‘For to you it has been granted on behalf of Christ not only to believe in Him, but also to suffer for his sake.’

Of course, we have all heard about what happened, we all have seen the photos. It’s very heartbreaking that such amazing deacons are standing for prayer, starting the liturgy that begins on earth to be ended in heaven.

I was one of them in old days, I used to stand with them, chanting hymns together. However, they continued in heaven. Those youths’ departure is very heartbreaking. Life with Christ may start on earth, but it completes in heaven. Those martyrs completed their striving and gained the kingdom of heaven.

We offer all condolences for their families. We offer all love to the people of Tanta and Alexandria.

The number of marytrs’ names is increasing. The church presents martyrs every day because our church is a church of martyrs. The Synaxaruim still has empty pages, but it will be written with blood, the blood of the martyrs of the Coptic church.

We ask all rest for their souls and all condolences for HG Bishop Paul, all fathers, priests, and all families.

Glory be to our God, Amen.