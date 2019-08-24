Actress Alyssa Milano speaks at a panel discussion May 6, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

Alyssa Milano, We’re Praying for You

Did not her two aborted children deserve to live as she and her other children now live?

Actress Alyssa Milano claims she has no regrets whatsoever about two abortions she had in 1993.

No one can insist there’s really anything different in her heart and head, but what she’s just boasted about is contrary to decades of research on women who are post-abortive.

Milano said she found out she was pregnant for a second time just months after her first abortion. “I had done what I knew to do to prevent pregnancy and was still pregnant, so once again I made the right decision to end that pregnancy,” she says in People. She now says she looks back on the decision without regret.

“It was devastating,” she admitted. “I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith. A faith I was coming to realize empowered only men to make every single decision about what was allowed and what was not allowed.”

Was there a man forcing her to abort? She doesn't say, but it’s not uncommon. Is she referring to pro-life laws? Plenty of women are involved in working for pro-life legislation — including post-abortive women, who later realize the enormity of choosing to take the life of a tiny human being, and devote themselves to preventing other young women from making the same tragic mistake.

It’s a very sad distortion of the beauty of the Catholic faith that exalts motherhood as the most important vocation of all for Milano to say that Catholicism empowers men. The Blessed Mother is still our Mother on questions of choice — the choice to accept God’s will, the choice to abandon our own plans, the choice to give God complete control. “Not my will be done, but yours.” The Blessed Mother's ‘fiat’ is the most honored response of any human being in history! The Catholic Church empowers truth, and that truth includes the humanity of the unborn child.

“I would not have my children [Elizabeth, 4, and son Milo, 7] — my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind and inquisitive children who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them,” she said. “I would not have my career. I would not have the ability or platform I use to fight against oppression with all my heart. I would never have met my amazing husband, David, whose steadfast and immeasurable love for me sustains me through these terrifying times,” she says.

A few months ago, Milano loudly announced a boycott and “sex strike” in the state of Georgia after a heartbeat bill passed in the state. Yet she says she uses her platform to “fight against oppression with all my heart.” Ironically, she wants to deny the actual beating heart of an unborn baby at 18 days, a fact routinely withheld by abortionists in their refusal to show a pregnant mom the ultrasound of her baby. Might cut into business, you know. So much for oppression... of mother and baby.

We’re happy Milano is happy with her current life, but at what price? Did not the two aborted children deserve to live as she and her family live?

Let’s pray for her to have a change of heart and to put her celebrity to better use.