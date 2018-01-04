Patty Knap calls herself a “born again” Catholic. She planned to be a wife and mother of four or five kids with several girls, but as life played out, she’s a single mom with two young adult boys. She counsels at a crisis pregnancy center, teaches CCD, takes online classes with the Avila Institute, and loves the beach, dalmatians, and America’s national parks. She also saves recipes in a pile until it gets big and then throws them out.
The year 2017 was another year when Hollywood overwhelmingly praised abortion, with one actress even calling her first abortion her best one yet.
But the words to a new rap song are heartbreakingly real in detailing the pain and regret of abortion.
Rapper Eminem's new album, Revival, has a single, “River,” that's been mostly ignored by music reviewers. Yet it's the riveting confession of an affair, an abortion and the tide of emotions that followed.
The lyrics are a plea for forgiveness for the wrong done to the aborted baby (the “little one” mentioned in the refrain) and the mother. The father now realizes how he left the baby out of his selfish pressuring of the mother to abort.
The song, whether fictional or autobiographical, tell a painful but not uncommon story. Eminem admits to being a serial cheater, “a sex addict,” who began an affair with a woman, “Suzanne.” After a one-night stand, he wanted to move on. She was left feeling "deserted and used," and then found out she was pregnant.
Panicking, the rapper pushed for an abortion. He sings, “We can’t bring her in this world, shoulda knew/To use protection.” He doesn't call the unborn baby a fetus in his brutal honesty: “I made you terminate my baby.”
After pressuring the mother to abort their child, Eminem says he felt “the person who I’m turning into’s/Irreversible.” The father now realizes he didn't consider the baby in selfishly wanting to get rid of the child. He confessed to taking advantage of the woman and urging her to abort. He said that when he got “on my soapbox and preach, my sermon and speech,” his mistake was like “detergent and bleach is burnin’ the wound.”
This courageous father takes full responsibility and doesn't downplay the full impact of what he's done. He imagines his child might have been a daughter, and that he “really would have loved her smile.” But he knew what he did: “what’s one more lie/to tell an unborn child.” The refrain emphasizes his need for forgiveness: “All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me.”
The message of the song has been glossed over by the media. Instead of looking at this countercultural story, entertainment magazines are talking about the other songs on the album, such as those with racial or Trump themes. The music magazine Rolling Stone only mentioned the song, “River” for its “superstar cameo” in Ed Sheeran, who sings the refrain. Billboard magazine wrote an analysis of the song, but buried the abortion story in the 13th paragraph, stating: “He finishes off the record admitting an abortion through his shrewd wordplay, weighing a love triangle against a rectangle — incorporating his mistress into the equation with the future child and the baby’s mother.”
But the baby wasn't just a “future child.” This powerful song acknowledges the baby already was a child, and is a shocking and unexpected answer to all of Hollywood’s shameful lobbying for the murder of unborn children.
What a great pro life message. I’m glad to hear that Eminem is pro life.
Wow!! Total shocker!! I can’t believe he regrets telling that lady Suzanne to get an abortion, or whatever the lady’s name was that he slept with. Men are so stupid!! They can’t wait to hop in between the sheets, and then if the woman gets pregnant, most guys are deadbeat dads. I have always thought that Eminem thinks he’s a tough guy rapper. And he uses a lot of filthy language in his songs. I’m glad he regrets telling her to kill his kid and dump the poor baby in the trash. Women who are in unplanned pregnancies should choose life for their baby and bring the baby home and raise it, or give it up for adoption.
Well Switchfoot usually makes everything ok.
Well, good for his honesty.
I’m very glad to hear about this, thanks so much for sharing it!
Why “surprising”?
If we assume that those who in good conscience disagree with us on some areas of sexuality will inherently disagree with us on abortion, we write off a lot of women and men who can be allies in the pro-life cause.
Moral stereotyping—on all sides—can not only be misleading, it can be sinful and intolerant. And it literally can be counterproductive to building a base of pro-life advocates who think differently than we on other reproductive and sexuality issues.
I wish the author was as vehemently “pro-life” for children that are already born! If she were, I would join her in her emotional plea against abortion. But, like so, so many pro-lifers, they are pro-life before birth but ... after birth, it’s another story! Children can live and die in poverty, no problem! Families go without paid maternity leave, no problem. American children are on the verge of losing health care insurance, hey what’s the issue! Immigrant children are being separated from their families, no problem. Child refugees die by the millions around the world, no problem. Oh, and women are being portrayed as sexual objects by the President himself, who cares about the dignity of women! It these hard core pro-lifers voted as hard (with their words and lots and lots of money) for these “pro-life” public policies, I would have respect for them. But, but, and but… the large majority of pro-lifers - WHITE conservative catholics and evangelicals- support a President who is adamantly AGAINST these pro-life and pro-family public policies. This is why so, so many christians now totally dissociate themselves from the right-wing pro-life movement. and Pope Francis wisely advises us for more discernment and prudence with these groups. In my catholic parish, everyone now runs away when these pro-lifers show up! Should we, in charity, call out this hypocrisy as Jesus would have?!