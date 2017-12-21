Patrick Coffin is the creator and host of The Patrick Coffin Show at patrickcoffin.media. The former host of Catholic Answers Live is also the author of Sex Au Naturel, Stay Cool When the Argument Heats Up, and Once Saved Not Always Saved.
Every year around one minute past midnight Nov. 1, when Halloween ends and the malls begin spewing out “Xmas Muzak,” Christians trundle out their well-worn complaints about the tinselly squalor of today’s commercialized Christmas.
Don’t get me wrong. I, too, bemoan the ever-expanding catalogue of banality known as “holiday carols” which are little more than neutered jumbles of Christmas-ish chords. On Dasher, on Frosty, on Rudolph and Santa; on Comet and Cupid, and Donner and Dean Martin. What does any of the schmaltz have to do with the real reason for the season?
The correct answer is, of course: very little.
But as depressing as the tsunami of schmaltz may sound, it’s not the end. It’s the beginning. As America (and with her, the rest of the west) becomes less and less as a Christian nation, we do well to ponder the future of public recognition of Christmas and to be grateful for the commercialization thereof.
Hear me out. The data on the religious landscape are not exactly encouraging. For example, the Pew Research Center’s 2014 Religious Landscape Study found that 3.1 percent of American adults say they are atheists when asked about their religious identity, up from 1.6 percent in a similarly large survey in 2007. An additional 4.0 percent of Americans call themselves agnostics, up from 2.4 percent in 2007.
These still look like small percentages but they represent a doubling of the numbers in a very few years, and should sound some kind of alarm. It’s old news that the culture has made a slow and steady (?) shift away from the Christian faith since the late Sixties. Signs of this shift are ubiquitous and come in many vestments. Start the list by asking: how many priests, nuns, and ministers are the good guys in today’s Hollywood?
Sunday shopping is another metric. Once a bastion of what Protestant America called the Sabbath Rest, since the 1970s, Sunday has been the target of governments around the world bent on eliminating the idea of one day of rest from commercial exchange and labor.
People who favor a Sunday shopping ban are looked upon as quaint, and not in the complimentary sense. Poland is filled with millions of “those people.” Catholic Poland is a rare exception to the European rule. Earlier this month, Poland’s Sejm (lower house of Poland’s parliament) voted to phase on Sunday shopping altogether by 2010. And praise the Lord.
But back in America, where the pursuit of mammon dominates all seven days of the week, the season of Christmas has become more and more dependent upon, and identified with, the commercialized angle than the What’s His Name From Bethlehem angle.
The central point is, what would become of Christmas if it weren’t for the wall-to-wall tinsel, the cringe-inducing “holiday carols” like Dean Martin’s date-rape-subtexted Baby It’s Cold Outside, Eartha Kitt’s creepy Santa Baby, or the vacuous pablum churned out by Michael Buble, Mariah Carey and Bruce Springsteen? Their name is legion.
Still, without them, does anyone think that Christmas Day will remain a Federal Holiday for too many years longer?
American culture was once fully Christian, with presidents making regular mention of Almighty God, calling for prayer, and clergy being portrayed with respect in films and on TV. If it were up to practicing Christians alone to prop up Christmas as the remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ, how long would it take before Caesar knocks the thing down and sweep it away, along with, say, prayer in public schools?
Can anyone imagine anyone today successfully pitching A Charlie Brown Christmas to CBS, complete with Linus reciting Luke’s infancy narrative to reveal the real meaning of Christmas? We’ve come a long way since 1965.
How about celebrity covers of Christmas carols? Pre-1975 or so, A-list singers like Andy Williams, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Perry Como, Dion, the Carpenters, John Denver, Elvis Presley—so many of them recorded explicitly Christian or traditional carols. Apart from the country music realm (which remains the last bastion of faith-friendly artists and songs), the last thing today’s pop singers want is baby Jesus cluttering up their “holiday albums.”
The real money, so they think, lies crooning about with Frosty and Friends. We Christians have the mammon-hungry secularists to thank for keeping Christmas before us each year. Too bad they can’t help themselves from piping the very merry Muzak two minutes after Halloween is over.
Patrick - You mention “cringe-inducing “holiday carols”“. Christmas is about Christ but you do not need to be sarcastic about other holiday carols neutering Christmas. Some have been around for many years (check out the poem: ‘Twas the Night before Christmas). Sorry if they bother you.
I mentioned the the 1940s and 1950s because of your comments about coming a long way since 1965, and pre-1975 carols.
As far as beating people over the head with religion, yoy refer to “mammon-hungry secularists” as if secularists are the only ones who seek your mammon.
I think if we look at Easter, which is our principal Christian feast, it clearly passes almost unnoticed in most of the world. Christmas with St. Nicholas disguised as Santa Claus on the other hand has caught the popular imagination even in Communist China. I know that the ideal would be the classic Christian Christmas but I am sure that Satan is very frustrated with the fact that in an era of unbelief the birthday of Jesus is celebrated with good will, love, and fellowship. Where true love is present, God is revealing his own active presence in our secularized world. Even if there is a commercialized dimension that overwhelms the true meaning, something positive does remain that the Satan Grinch cannot thoroughly eliminate.
Will:
You lost me.
Baby It’s Cold Outside is from the 1940s. (I never mentioned when it was written because it’s irrelevant—1944 by Frank Loesser for the film Neptune’s Daughter, btw.)
Gene Autrey made a lot of money in the 1950s with his secular songs about Christmas and Easter. (Never said he didn’t. They ALL continue to make a lot of money off of Christmas while neutering its origins as best they can.)
We all are members of a secular society and there is nothing wrong with that. (Never said there was.)
We should show people by our example that religion is good, not beat them over the head with our religion. (Please—I’m asking—tell me where I “beat anyone” over any body part “with our religion.”)
With respect, I can’t imagine a reader more breathtakingly missing the point.
Sarah, I think you’re missing the point. I never, not once, criticized the performers themselves. I’m talking about the cultural shift away fro explicitly Christian carol content.
Michael Buble has a very respectful and moving performance of Ave Maria on his Christmas album. You may want to reserve the criticism for the radio stations who fear upsetting their non-christian listeners rather than the artists/performers.