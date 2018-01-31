Pat Cross is a political cartoonist at CatholicVote.org and Conservativeintel.com. His cartoons have also been featured on Glennbeck.com. Patrick graduated with a BA in Liberal Arts from Thomas Aquinas College. He lives in Northfield, Massachusetts. To see more of his cartoons visit his blog, patcrosscartoons.com.
Blogs | Jan. 31, 2018
Planned Parenthood Employee of the Month
“The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.” —Margaret Sanger
