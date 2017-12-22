Pat Cross is a political cartoonist at CatholicVote.org and Conservativeintel.com. His cartoons have also been featured on Glennbeck.com. Patrick graduated with a BA in Liberal Arts from Thomas Aquinas College. He lives in Northfield, Massachusetts. To see more of his cartoons visit his blog, patcrosscartoons.com.
The story appeared in the Register recently:
Italy Faces ‘Dark Future’ After Passing New End-of-Life Law
The quote comes from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens:
“At this festive season of the year, Mr Scrooge, ... it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time. Many thousands are in want of common necessaries; hundreds of thousands are in want of common comforts, sir.”
“Are there no prisons?”
“Plenty of prisons...”
“And the Union workhouses.” demanded Scrooge. “Are they still in operation?”
“Both very busy, sir...”
“Those who are badly off must go there.”
“Many can't go there; and many would rather die.”
“If they would rather die,” said Scrooge, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.”
I guess Charles Dickens in writing that was thinking of the ideas of Malthus current at that time. Dickens was writing just before the Irish potato famine when economists argued that such was a natural phenomenon to limit the population and it should not be interfered with. Cardinal Newman later deplored such ideas as ignoring the role of Theology as a science. To-day such ideas are more than ever prevalent: that the great danger is over-population for which the cure is abortion and the promotion of LGBTI and gender mainstreaming see Gabrielle Kuby “The Global Sexual Revolution : Destruction of Freedom in the Name of Freedom”.
There is a reasonably lengthy Catholic tradition of permitting the terminal to refuse care particularly for what was called extraordinary care and allowed to die. That reaches back to 1957 and Pius XII’s advice to a symposium of anesthesiologists. The issue then was the respirator. Since Vat II the unsettled issue of nutrition and hydration provided by artificial means [tube feeding] for the permanently comatose [the unfortunate term vegetative was often used]. There are instances when tube feeding can cause further physical insult. Otherwise it is harmless and keeps the person alive at least biologically. There are studies that have found brain activity in such patients in very rare cases some actually recover. It was optional until John Paul II gave an opinion that he thought it would be better to provide such care. Since his death the Church has ruled it a requirement for the permanently comatose unless for physical reasons it would counter benefit and cause harm. Most other end of life care has remained optional for the patient or proxy following the principle that often such care simply prolongs dying and suffering. Pope Francis allegedly recently approved a newly authorized Italian Govt edict to permit physicians to make that decision in effect requiring mandatory termination of life. That decision can be completely removed from the patient, which is immoral. “It is the danger of what is called ‘futile medical care,’ which Fr. Casalone SJ [a Papal rep] would prefer to call medical ‘excess’ or ‘obstinacy’ and is made up of the use of ‘disproportionate treatment,’ judged as such both by the physician and above all by the patient. The Catechism of the Catholic Church, in paragraph 2278 - the Jesuit recalls - says that the interruption of these disproportionate treatments ‘can be legitimate.’ The same is written in the encyclical ‘Evangelium Vitae’ of John Paul II. But here comes the innovation that Fr. Casalone highlights. For Pope Francis, the suspension of these disproportionate treatments is no longer merely optional, but ‘requisite,’ ‘obligatory.’” (Sandro Magister in Settimo Cielo Dec 21, 2017). If this is true as reported that such a law has been passed by Italy, with Pope Francis’ collusion that it be obligatory marks an ominous turn in Church history. It parallel’s Nazi German policy on end of life care. The German Bishops decided to offer partial compliance by requesting permission to offer the Last Sacraments prior to staff killing the patient. Pius XII intervened and exhorted the German Bishops to refuse any compliance whatsoever. That act by Pius steeled the resolve of the German Bishops who issued a pastoral letter read from the pulpit of all Catholic churches in Germany July 6, 1941 that “Never under any circumstances except in war and justified self defense is it permissible to kill an innocent human being” (Henry Friedlander The Origins of Nazi Genocide, Chapel Hill: U of NC Press, 1999 pp 114-5).