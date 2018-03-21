Democracy Dies in the Womb

“If the light in you is darkness, how great will the darkness be.” (Matthew 6:23)

NEWS ITEM: In a March 9 Washington Post column, deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus wrote: “I have had two children; I was old enough, when I became pregnant, that it made sense to do the testing for Down syndrome. ... I can say without hesitation that, tragic as it would have felt and ghastly as a second-trimester abortion would have been, I would have terminated those pregnancies had the testing come back positive. I would have grieved the loss and moved on.”