Pat Cross is a political cartoonist at CatholicVote.org and Conservativeintel.com. His cartoons have also been featured on Glennbeck.com. Patrick graduated with a BA in Liberal Arts from Thomas Aquinas College. He lives in Northfield, Massachusetts. To see more of his cartoons visit his blog, patcrosscartoons.com.
Blogs | Mar. 21, 2018
Democracy Dies in the Womb
“If the light in you is darkness, how great will the darkness be.” (Matthew 6:23)
NEWS ITEM: In a March 9 Washington Post column, deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus wrote: “I have had two children; I was old enough, when I became pregnant, that it made sense to do the testing for Down syndrome. ... I can say without hesitation that, tragic as it would have felt and ghastly as a second-trimester abortion would have been, I would have terminated those pregnancies had the testing come back positive. I would have grieved the loss and moved on.”
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.
EWTN NewsLink