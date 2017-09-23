Msgr. Charles Pope is currently a dean and pastor in the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, where he has served on the Priest Council, the College of Consultors, and the Priest Personnel Board. Along with publishing a daily blog at the Archdiocese of Washington website, he has written in pastoral journals, conducted numerous retreats for priests and lay faithful, and has also conducted weekly Bible studies in the U.S. Congress and the White House. He was named a Monsignor in 2005.
I have written elsewhere about why I think that 2017 will be a critical year. I believe it will be a year of hidden blessings or one of something so shocking that it will usher in a blessing that will only be understood later. It has been 100 years since the apparitions at Fatima and 500 since the Protestant revolt. The 1517 revolt ushered in a shocking, wrenching pruning of the Church. So did the apparitions in 1917, when Our Lady warned of great suffering if we did not pray and repent. God seems to permit (not cause) such things either as penance or as purification.
The last 100 years have seen horrifying warfare, death tolls in the hundreds of millions driven by ideological conflict, abortion on demand, the destruction of marriage and the family, sexual confusion and misbehavior, and the rise of the culture of death (the demand for the right to die and the right to kill). Indeed, Christendom in the West is in the midst of a great collapse: tepid and compromised faith, a tiny minority who attend Mass, and the growth of militant secularism. Who among us can deny that the Church, especially in the affluent West, has been under attack. We have preferred to sleep through most of it and make one compromise after another. Who among us can deny that we need another “counter-reformation”?
Two significant prophecies warned us of these events if we did not repent. For indeed, Scripture says, Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets (Amos 3:7). And while many apparitions occurred (some approved, some not), two in particular stand out:
First, it is said that in 1884 Pope Leo XIII had an experience during which he heard God say that he would permit a period of 100 years that would test the Church in Job-like fashion. This alarmed Pope Leo enough that he penned the well-known Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel and asked that it be prayed at the end of Mass throughout the universal Church. Some dispute the accuracy of this and call it mere legend, but it is hard to deny that the attack/test occurred. But when and what is the hundred-year period? That leads to...
Second, in 1917, Our Lady appeared in the region of Fatima, Portugal to three young children: Jacinta, Francesco, and Lucia. Mary indicated that the horrific First World War was soon to end, a war that featured the use of chemical weapons so devastating that an international agreement was developed banning their use. However, she warned that an even more terrible war would ensue if people did not repent and pray. Our Lady went on to say that in the aftermath of the war, Russia would spread the errors of atheism and materialism, leading to grievous suffering for the Church and many of the faithful. She also prophesied that there would be a final warning of light in the sky just prior to the onslaught of this new war.
In order to provide veracity to her message, Our Lady promised a miracle at her final apparition. On Oct. 13, 1917, the “Miracle of the Sun” took place, and as many as 70,000 people witnessed the sun dancing about in the sky and moving toward the earth.
In January 1938, a display of the aurora borealis vividly lit the skies far south of its normal reach; newspapers throughout the world reported the event. Later that same year, Germany entered Czechoslovakia, and in 1939, Poland was invaded; the Second World War was under way, a consequence of our failure to repent.
More than 60 million people were killed in World War II. At the end of the war, Russia dropped the Iron Curtain and atheistic communism held sway in the Eastern Bloc. Churches were closed, clergy and religious were killed, and great suffering came to all who would not acquiesce. The prophesies of 1917 proved to be sadly and vividly true.
Another prophecy of the Fatima apparitions was kept secret until the year 2000; it spoke of the murder of a pope as he walked past martyrs up a hill toward a cross in a ruined city. In 1981, St. John Paul II, nearly killed by an assassin, attributed his survival to the prayers of many who did hear the call of Our Lady to pray. Cardinal Ratzinger, in his commentary on the “third secret” of Fatima, called it the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) of an entire century. Indeed it was: ruined cities, martyrs, and the long shadow of a cross over those years for the Church and the world.
A final aspect of the Fatima apparition came to light in 1981 when Sister Lucia wrote to Msgr. (now Cardinal) Carlo Caffara at the Vatican to thank him and to assure him of prayers for the founding of the John Paul II Institute on Marriage and the Family. In the letter she also related something she heard from Our Lady: a final battle will signal the end of the period in which we now struggle. Sister Lucia recounted Our Lady’s words as follows:
The final battle between the Lord and the reign of Satan will be about marriage and the family. Don’t be afraid, … anyone who works for the sanctity of marriage and the family will always be fought and opposed in every way, because this is the decisive issue. … However, Our Lady has already crushed its head.
I think the period of 100 years of trial seen by Pope Leo is coming to its culmination. My premise is that, though it was foreseen by Leo in 1884, it actually began in 1917 with the warning of Our Lady. Her message was clear: pray and be converted or else suffer grievously the consequences of human sinfulness. It is clear that we have suffered grievously for our failures.
Attempting to follow Our Lady’s direction in 1917 at Fatima, three popes (Pius XII, John Paul II, and Francis) have consecrated Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. But arguments go back and forth about whether any of these was “valid” (e.g., Was the wording just right?). But no technicality can eclipse our failure to repent and pray; I believe that repentance and prayer are the true heart of Our Lady’s message.
And so here we are at the culmination of the battle. Though it is disheartening, the battle in the Church over the sanctity of holy matrimony has reached the highest levels, just as our Lady said. Cardinal is pitted against cardinal, bishop against bishop. In the wider culture, marriage has been redefined; biblical and natural law teachings have been set aside. At this point I don’t think that our culture has a definition of marriage at all; it’s whatever anyone wants to say it is. This is no minor error; it is a civilization killer.
Something tells me that this year of 2017 is going to be critical and that we had better pray — a lot more than we have in the past. Repentance is also crucial. Being sleepy in the battle cannot be an option. We are at a turning point. Perhaps the hundred years of trial are ending; they might end well or they might come to a dreadful conclusion. That is why we must pray.
Cardinal Ratzinger, in the same Vatican document referenced above reflecting on Fatima, said:
The purpose of the vision is not to show a film of an irrevocably fixed future. Its meaning is exactly the opposite: it is meant to mobilize the forces of change in the right direction. Therefore, we must totally discount fatalistic explanations. … Rather, the vision speaks of dangers and how we might be saved from them.
Will you join me in praying with special fervency this year? In my own parish, we will be observing the First Saturday devotions that were requested by Mary at Fatima. This will be a communal way to engage the call to prayer. It involves attending Holy Mass, praying the Rosary, and going to confession (that day or within one week) on the first Saturday of five consecutive months. Others also add the wearing of the scapular and/or making a consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Such a communal observance ought not to eclipse personal prayer and conversion; it is merely to augment it. Are there devotional practices you can undertake, such as the daily Rosary, the Angelus, or the Chaplet of Divine Mercy? Are there sins you need to make special effort to avoid? Are there lawful pleasures you can set aside?
What will you do? This is a critical moment; I am convinced of it. Will you join me in special prayer this year, the 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions?
I suppose one of the errors she claimed was that she was the Blessed Virgin Mary. Taken completely out of context since she has never said that. And what about the words directed at her from the Ida Peerdeman, “You are the Lady of All Peoples.”? Just some made up fascination on her part I would suppose. And what of the words spoken by Father Lional Melancon in his short booklet on Life of Love, I read-I believed? Just a couple of other statements he mentioned.“After ten years of careful, assiduous observation, I see in Marie-Paule’s life of love one of the merciful operations of the Heart of Mary. I see in the evolution of the Army of Mary, a progression towards the triumph announced at Fatima. I see in the literary work, Life of Love, a privileged instrument for the purification, in our times, of the Church of Jesus and Mary.” Pentecost, 1983. Do you really think he would have spend that much time in analyzing what Marie-Paule was all about? Perhaps you should take the time of day in learning the truth about her in the volumes of Life of Love before you close the book on her. Like the old adage goes, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.”
Jim Glover
The Fatima Message is Almighty God’s salvific peace plan given to us by the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Fatima, Queen of Prophets. She showed the 3 Seers Hell where the souls of unrepentant sinners go. She said, “If people do what I tell you, many souls will be saved and there will be peace.”
“But if people do not stop offending God, ...He is going to punish the world for its many crimes…To prevent this…I ask for the consecration of Russia to My Immaculate Heart…If My requests are granted, Russia will be converted and there will be peace. If not, she will scatter her errors throughout the world,...but in the end, My Immaculate Heart will triumph, the Holy Father will consecrate Russia to Me, Russia will be converted and a certain period of peace will be granted to the world.”
Dan Sullivan, RJO and Bob all very well point out the Collegial consecration of Russia has not yet been done exactly as Our Lady requested. What we got was half-measures.
As a result, there is no world peace, no peace in families, and certainly no peace in the womb for unborn children, no peace even in the Church. What we have is diabolical disorientation exactly as Sr. Lucia said.
Those who trust in Our Lord and Lady’s promise and want souls to be saved will do as She asked and what Msgr. Pope asks. Pray a daily Holy Rosary, make the Five First Saturdays, do penance, wear the Scapular.
@thibaud,
please take a breath and understand that these Popes consecrated the World and why would Our Lord God in Heaven accept those acts of consecration as valid when Our Lady specifically asked for the consecration of Russia, by name? Surely the Mother of God knows the difference between the two.
The so-called Orthodox Russian Church has not converted, but continues to spread the same errors and heresies denounced by St. Pius X in his letter Ex quo of December 26, 1910.
The ROC backed the expansion of Russian power into Crimea and eastern Ukraine.
Communism has not died, but continues to exist with the same face in many countries, and with a different face in the countries of Eastern Europe.
When Our Lady triumphs, Russia will be converted to the one true holy apostolic Faith of Christ..Catholicism. Our Lady’s reign of peace will follow.
@JimGlover,
I am not sure that the Register cleared your comment. There’s nothing about a Doctrinal Note that I see on my computer.
Regardless, the Church has spoken on the “army” and its foundress. There were errors that preclude a supernatural origin to her claims. You don’t need her to tell you that. It’s in her writings. End of story.
Kevin Symonds, Did you actually read my comments in defence of Marie-Paule concerning the Doctrinal Note? First and foremost She wasn’t even give an opportunity to defend herself before any religious tribunal. No jury to convict her, but just take the liberty to condemn her. In my opinion that certainly doesn’t make a lot of sense. It would be wise to search deeper into this matter as I have already indicated to you.
Jim Glover
If I read “Russia” and “consecration” one more time in an article or a combox, I’m going to scream.
This is not the case in the present article, however in many other articles or comboxes, the horrendous “Russia/consecration” really paints a picture of God as a petulant child who refuses to stop wars, diseases and traffic accidents because He is being denied His consecration of Russia and the moment the Pope will finally give Him His shiny consecration of Russia, He will immediately stop all wars, diseases and traffic accidents. An understanding of the divine perfectly compatible with ancient pagan Rome and completely contrary to Christianity. Saint Augustine would have ridiculed such an understanding of God in his “City of God”.
Also, never mind that the message of Our Lady at Fatima so freaking obviously refers to the Bolshevik Revolution: hum, I wonder what Our Lady could have been referring to when she mentioned Russia and “spreading errors” in freaking 1917. Oh I know ! It’s all those “errors” that big mean Russia is spreading in 2017 like, hum, hum, being one of the most pro-family and pro-life country in the world, I guess? Nope, nothing to do with Communism, which collapsed in Russia in 1991. Nope. Nothing.
@Jim Glover, if you are directing your comment of Jan. 26 to me, my answer is as follows:
She’s a false visionary. Her “army” is a false movement that has received due notice from the CDF and the Canadian Episcopal Conference of the irregularities within the “army.” That’s all we, the simple faithful, need to know. You’ll find a simple history here, written by a former member of the “army:”
http://www.mysticsofthechurch.com/2015/04/a-closer-look-at-marie-paule-giguere.html
For a more scholarly treatment, see Dr. Robert Fastiggi’s article here:
http://ecommons.udayton.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2448&context=marian_studies
Dr. Fastiggi and I attended the recent Mariological Congress in Fátima last year. I strongly encourage you to read his work.
Just asking why you didn’t give notice to my comments directed at the defence of Marie-Paule Giguere on Thursday Jan.26/17?
an extra 15 min of meditation on the mysteries of the rosary are also required for First Saturdays of Reparation besides the 5 decades.
God bess all ,we all should pay attention to what this tells us alll ,repent make oneself right with God himself ,amen
As a Christian I am struggling with why Catholics and any Christian would vote on the Democrat ticket. I ask the question because life is so important, and it’s a commandement “thou shall not kill”. However Abortion is a fundamental cornerstone of the Democrat party, and we see them fight to keep their celebration of achievement in this regard: to be able to kill a baby without any earthly penalty. A good explanation to support them will need to include where God allows killing of babies. Thanks!
Excellent and extremely timely article. The Secular Franciscans and other groups in my area are observing First Saturday Devotions and people are consecrating themselves to the Blessed Mother.
Msgr., I suffer from Meniere’s Disease which makes it impossible for me to attend Holy Mass in any parish. High pitched sounds of any kind (screaming babies & little ones, music, etc.) cause vertigo, nausea, deafness, migraines, etc. for several days afterwards.
A priest-friend offers a quiet Sunday Mass at his parish for people like me & others who want a quiet, prayerful Holy Mass. But, I have no access to a quiet daily Mass & can’t risk the exposure to high-pitched sounds It’s been a very heavy cross to bear because I’d been a daily Mass-goer for years.
I do watch & participate as much as possible daily Mass on the Internet. Do you think Our Lady would accept this kind of Mass attendance to fulfill the First Saturday Devotion?
Thank you for your wisdom & guidance, especially during these confusing & turbulent days! God be with you!
Jim Glover, yes, she is a false visionary. Moreover, the so-called “Army of Mary” received a note from the CDF declaring certain members to be excommunicated:
http://www.cccb.ca/site/images/stories/pdf/decl_excomm_english.pdf
....excerpts from Dr. David Allen White (“Russia and the Plan of Heaven” Oct. 2010):
“There is one error that has gone largely unremarked, I believe, and that is the primal error of Russia, the first and defining error of Russia – schism. Schism defines Russia…...The error of schism has indeed spread throughout the world in the 20th century and into the 21st.:..... (very visible today everywhere).
“Pope Leo IX rightfully insisted that the Orthodox recognize the primacy of the Church in Rome as its head. The Patriarch of Constantinople Michael Cerularius refused to submit to such a command and broke with the Church of Rome. The Great Schism, the division between the Western Catholic Church, the true Mother Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church had begun”
......The fact that Russia had been Catholic (first 10 centuries), adds our understanding of Heaven’s request, made through Our Blessed Lady at Fatima on July 13, 1917, that RUSSIA (not the world), be consecrated to Her Immaculate Heart by the Holy Father, in communion with ALL the bishops of the Universal Church. The Queen of Heaven made very clear that when the consecration was accomplished, Her Immaculate Heart would triumph, Russia would be converted, and a period of peace be granted to mankind. Russia is the bridge between west and east, connecting Europe and Asia….For Russia to become Catholic will be an epochal event, and it is a bridge to Asia, its Conversion will understandably create a new climate in the world where peace will be possible, and many souls will be saved from damnation.”
By converting Russia through the papal consecration to the Immaculate Heart, the world would recognize that the Catholic Faith is the only true religion, with Russia’s conversion coming bout through the Pope as the Vicar of Christ and May as Mediatrix of all Graces. If the Pope failed to consecrate RUSSIA in the timely manner, the Virgin Mary revealed that Russia would spread its errors (evils) throughout the entire world. It would do so by fomenting wars and persecutions against the Church. In the last 50 years, Satan has unleashed all the powers of hell to thwart the consecration of Russia and preserve his flourishing kingdom on Earth. And he has directed his primary attack at the Popes and clergy of the Catholic Church (very visible today everywhere).
Practicing Catholic, I don’t remember seeing that not having war was necessary to convert Russia. Last time I looked there were 72 wars in the world if not having a war is what Mother Mary asked I wonder why it was only directed at Russia.
Kevin Symonds, you are sadly mistaken in your views about the foundress of the Army of Mary being a false visionary. Perhaps it would be advisable on your part to complete a deeper research on your part to delve further into the matter. My recommendation is for you to read all volumes of Life of Love to give one a truthful assessment in the person of Marie-Paule Giguere. Until that has been completed, one can never fully understand the true mission of the Lady of All Peoples. Trusting you will take my advise to discovering the truth.
Practicing Catholic-
I understand your comment, but IMHO, Sr. Lucia not unlike St Pio; could well have
said so under pain of obedience, just like St.Pio signed a statement saying the Church
NEVER disciplined him when in fact it did so for years.
Again, is Russia converted, is there peace??? Therefore it hasn’t happened
Trey H, I also believe Russia is consecrated. There are many pictures of Putin with various Orthodox Bishops. There is religious freedom in Russia (if we had Obama any longer, Russia would have MORE religious freedom the us!).
3/25/1984: Pope John Paul II, “united with all the pastors of the Church in a particular bond whereby we constitute a body and a college,” consecrates “the whole world, especially the peoples for which by reason of their situation you have particular love and solicitude.” Both the Pope and Sr. Lucia initially seemed uncertain that the consecration has been fulfilled, but shortly thereafter Sr. Lucia tells the papal nuncio to Portugal that the Consecration is fulfilled. https://www.ewtn.com/expert/answers/fatimaconsecration.htm
This is ONLY NEW EVANGLIZATION program or PAYORAL PLAN the church should have. If we follow what Our Lady wants, we would see a literal miracle! Oh how I wish the entire Church would embrace this PLAN OF MARY!
Msgr Pope: thank you for this timely reminder of an important message—-> pointing us back to greater faithfulness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. As I watch the “Women’s March” on Washington it strikes me as very important we reexamine the Message of Fatima on this 100th Anniversary; as killing babies, sexual perversion, gender ideology, godless communism, and all of the things a couple of generations ago would have been rightly and soundly rejected are promoted without shame in our Nations Capitol. Lord have mercy on us.
And how many of the young are being led astray! Scandal in the highest degree. Demagoguery for ends which ultimately destroy the feminine genius and beauty.
Do what I do. Pray the Rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy EVERYDAY!!!!
Jim Glover, The Army of Mary was founded by a false visionary.
“At this point I don’t think that our culture has a definition of marriage at all; it’s whatever anyone wants to say it is. This is no minor error; it is a civilization killer.”
So true. I wonder if the church’s wavering on the remarried communion issue and the debacle that was the Synod on the Family are permitted by God to show us how deep this problem really is. Even our Church, OUR CHURCH, is becoming wobbly on the primacy of family and the sacredness of the marriage vow. It feels like small cracks in the foundation gradually starting to spread and fracture.
But I do believe our Blessed Mother and agree wholeheartedly with Msgr. Pope. Prayer. Fasting. Repentance. I now see, perhaps, why I was suddenly inspired to consecrate myself to the Immaculate Heart of Mary last month. Mary is calling us to work with her and the saints to pray for the grace and mercy our world needs.
I do not agree with @Bob above that Russia is not converted. Orthodoxy is experiencing a revival there and though they have their issues, and who wouldn’t after 70 years of Marxist brainwashing, they are standing up for the family, suppressing the homosexualist movement, and proud of their Christian heritage. Putin is an autocrat, to be sure, but he has become a scapegoat of sorts for the West. Why don’t we criticize China with as much vitriol as we do Russia? They’re at least as guilty of the same kind of crimes and are much, much worse on many others.
Anyway, let’s continue to pray for Russia’s conversion. As we know for ourselves, it is an ongoing process. I firmly believe that the popes’ consecration of that nation will bear fruit and that we have to realize the fight will be hard and strange at times, but if we have faith in Our Mother and Her Most Blessed Son, we will triumph!!!!!
There is something all of humanity will come to face for certain. It will be the reign of the Community of The Lady of All Peoples which is currently positioned at Lac Etchemin in Quebec Canada. It will come about in a mysterious manner, most likely in the form of a miracle. It will also be under the Church of John, simply because the Church of Peter isn’t listening. I know I will be given comments that I am totally crazy but when you have the Blessed Mother on your side, you can never go wrong. And one other thought, don’t forget the name of Marie-Paule Giguere, who is the Lady of All Peoples. She has never been a cause for error in any word she has spoken.
Has anyone been following the astronomical signs in the sky, specifically Revelation 12, (woman clothed with the sun, etc)? Apparently this started as the Year of Mercy (11/20/16) ended and completes on 9/23/17. Given Fatima, and the additional total eclipse bisecting the US (8/21/2017), (with another one seven years later (2024) that creating an “X” across our country), does anyone have any thoughts/insight on this?
Monsignor: Our Blessed Mother did not and cannot lie. She told Lucia that if the Pope and Bishops consecrated Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary there would be a lasting peace and Russia would be converted. We all know too well that Russia has not been converted. Russia is preparing for war as well as warring on its neighbors, it has the highest abortion rate in the world, it has greatly suppressed the Catholic Church throughout Russia.
Lucia was asked repeatedly if the consecration (specifically) of Russia had taken place by several Popes and she repeatedly said “No; the consecration has not yet taken place”.
Cardinals, Bishops, Monsignors and Priests are greatly deceived to think that the consecration has taken place.
If it had been done as Lucia was asked: Do we have peace in our world? Has Russia been converted? Do we have a lasting peace in our world?
As Lucia stated over and over: THE CONSECRATION HAS NOT TAKEN PLACE.
Pray that our Pope and Bishops will finally do the consecration before October 2017.
Sr. Lucia was going to leave the convent to promote the Fatima Message because she felt it was not being promoted enough. That’s when the BLUE ARMY was formed. The BLUE ARMY is Mary’s army of prayer and sacrifice. Folks would do well to join it !
Isn’t the battle within the Church a distraction from the real battle on the family? In recent decades we’ve seen the family destroyed by divorce, contraception…..
@Aaron: What do you think the faithful in all centuries have been dealing with? How do you think was the ‘road’ paved for us, and at what price? The model for our life till death, for all Christians (Catholics) is ‘The Royal Way of The Cross’. What a confusion amongst us Catholics! Who is not guilty amongst us Catholics? Who is there to blame is known to God alone, for He knows His enemy by name; Peter, Thomas, Judas, the Herodians, and the Pharisees, and Pilate (What is truth?), the lukewarm and the ignorant…..many Catholic hearts are poisoned, scandalized, confused, we ought to pray for them a lot, lest, God forbid we’ll become like the proud ‘publican’ (Luke 18).
Why are we scandalized by the pagan world?......We are living in a diabolical disorientation, as Our Lady of Good Success in 16th c., has predicted.
I also think there will be something special about the year 2017. It seems more and more chat the world has lost it’s faith in the Lord and it is running towards it’s loss. There is a battle comming up and we need Mother Mary’s help and Saint Michael the Archangel’s protection. Many noticable actions have taken place and makes me wonder if they could be inspired by the Holy Spirit. It seemed significant that in 2013 Pope Francis joined with Pope Emeritus Benedict consecrated the Vatican to Saint Michael the Archangel and placed the whole Church under his protection and blessing his statue. At the same time Vatican city was also consecrated to Saint Joseph. Also very recently Poland’s Bishops, People and President formally declared Jesus Christ their King and Lord on November 19 and 20 (day of Christ the King) to mark the end of the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy and the 1,050 anniversary of Polish Christianity. Then yesterday the Polish parliament and the Catholic Church recognised the coronation of Mary as nation’s Queen and established 2017 the year of the 300th anniversary of the coronation of the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa. The Polish people have suffered so many times in history and they remain one of the most faithful christian nation. We could look at them for guidance towards a stronger faith.
My personnal dévotions started gradually. First I started returning to Sunday mass, then I started reciting the Rosary regularly by choosing a quiet moment in the morning, lighting a candle. Later on I began going to the one hour of Silent Adoration of the Eucharist at our Church. I listen to a lot of Sacred Music. I recently added the Liturgy of the Hours especially before I go to sleep. I would like to add to my prayers the many sacrifices that I ought to be doing, one of which will be to use less time on the net. I also want to bring testimony about my faith. For example I’m trying to get into the habit of saying to others “I pray for you” instead of “I wish you the best of I wish you good luck”. I often ask the Lord to show me how to behave and how to worship him best.
“the First Saturday devotions…involves attending Holy Mass, praying the Rosary, and going to confession (that day or within one week) on the first Saturday of five consecutive months.”
ALSO 15-minute meditation: Also offered in reparation, the meditation may embrace one or more mysteries; it may include all, taken together or separately. This meditation should be the richest of any meditation, because Our Lady promised to be present when she said “...those who keep me company….”
Isn’t the battle within the Church a distraction from the real battle on the family? In recent decades we’ve seen the family destroyed by divorce, contraception, cohabitation, gay marriage, pornography, reduced sexual mores, lack of communication, decreased emphasis on the extended family, distractions like TV and the internet, “hookup culture,” immoral forms of sex education, an unstable economy and lack of job security, etc.
The two synods and Amoris Laetitia were intended to address this crisis, but instead of uniting with the pope to attack these problems, we’ve turned inward to fight among ourselves. Rather than trusting the Holy Spirit to keep the Church free from error, many of us have decided that the Church has promulgated error. Lumen Gentium 25 obliges the faithful to give religious assent even to the non-infallible ordinary Magisterium of the pope, and yet in some corners of the Church we are taught to mistrust or even attack papal teaching.
Also, I have looked everywhere for more context on Sr. Lucia’s letter to Cardinal Caffarra. It appears the only source is the one 2008 interview. Has the letter ever been published?
It would be good to know once and for all: “When such consecration (mentioning RUSSIA, exclusively)was done by at least one of the above mentioned popes?”
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us Catholics, especially!
Yes, and something to strive for is the Nineveh Challenge, found on Roman Catholic Man page on Facebook starting in February
Msgr. Pope, you may be interested to read my book “Pope Leo XIII and the Prayer to St. Michael.”
Also, I have written about this connection that people are making between Leo’s vision, Fátima and 2017:
Our Lady did not simply ask us to pray. She specifically asked us to pray a daily rosary.
Father, may I ask you pray for the success of the wonderful ‘Prayer Crusade of Reparation’ to Our Lady of Fatima currently promoted at www.fatima2017.world, with the hope of obtaining 1 millions pledges?
We, personally, are at the eye of this storm. We are having to sell our home and leave the country we live in in order to survive. My wife has had to resign from her post as she is now required to give advice on contraception and approve adoptions by same-sex ‘couples’. I can no longer remain in my position for very similar reasons. We are scared about what will become of us. We are praying the rosary every day, we are observing the first Saturdays, and we are making novenas and pilgrimages. We are travelling to Fatima in October as well as Lourdes. The scariest thing in all of this is that the dwindling numbers of mass attendees, and the clergy who minister to them are among the most vociferous enemies of the Church we encounter in our day-to-day lives (not to mention the current Pope, in so, so many ways). We have seen so many friends flee to SSPX chapels and Eastern Orthodoxy, and just as many fall away entirely. Our entire families have lapsed and given in as they just can’t ‘live’ and be Catholic (if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em). I have to say, that the Church has been entirely complicit in this: we have never, in our lifetimes, lived in a parish which has had a priest who wasn’t some kind of liberal revolutionary, and have spent decades having to travel long distances just to attend a mass which wasn’t full of abuses and just an extension of the priest’s personality and agenda. There is no doubt whatsoever that Catholic social teaching has become warped and secularised beyond recognition, and Pope Francis is a major offender. God help us!
Msgr. Pope, we will be joining you at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish (Taylor Creek, Cincinnati)! Thank you for all you do and may God continue to Bless your efforts!
Msgr. Pope,
Thank you for the thoughtful article, and I agree that 2017 may well be a make or break year. As for the Consecration of Russia: NOT DONE. Because:
1. Our Lady said Russia had to be specifically mentioned. It never was.
2. Our Lady said EVERY BISHOP in the world had to do the Consecration at
the same time as the Pope. None did.
3. Our Lady said that Russia would be converted and the world would
have a period of peace right after the Consecration-so close in time
that no one would question that one was the cause of the other.
Russia HAS NOT CONVERTED, and there has been no peace in 36 years, therefore it did not happen.
Sincerely,
Ronald J. Orso
Absolutely, Father. I agree with you that this will be a year of huge importance. Many things feel as though they are drawing toward a momentous head.
For sure, our “Secular Culture” is going from bad to worse: there is a huge drop in Sunday and Holy Day Mass attendance, abortion has been legalized, as has same-sex marriage, divorce and re-marriage; and there are so many broken families…... MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON US—-and bring us back to HIM!
God bless you, Monsignor Pope, for outlining the history of this great trial to which the Church is now being subjected. The Rosary and the Prayer to St. Michael are critical weapons in the battle. Pax Christi in Regnum Christi!
In preparation for this year, our family is reading Sister Lucia’s writings on the apparitions. It would take a very hard heart to read her words and not rush to First Saturday. Just a fleeting vision of sinners in hell caused these small children to wear ropes tied around their waists for those sinners. We truly need long lines outside the confessionals, Rosarys said continually and Catholics to faithfully attend Mass each Sunday plus the first Saturdays.
Thank you Msgr. Pope.
My wife and I have been discussing this exact scenario for the last six months. We have hope in God’s plan. And we have been and will continue to pray for the conversion of souls.
Nicely written, fr. Pope.
The prophecies are not yet complete - as is clear from the article and the Consecration of Russia is not dome. We hope for the repentance of the global bishops and pope soon.
Excellent article. 2017 is also the 50th anniversary of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal which is the source of much of the fever that is in the Church today and the last 50 years.
The crisis for America is that we are under judgment for the lack of dedication to the Lord Jesus Christ. We can pray now and daily for return to Jesus Christ, but only complete repentance of all will stop the judgement. God bless, C-Marie
Yes, I will pray more for our world.
I think God’s power is the power of love. Talking about a “trial,” seems to me to be picturing God As an insecure pontentate trying to assure “respect”. The power of love is a willingness to suffer with humanity. Compassion Hesed Passionate Relationship. Not concern about getting His due. Kenosis self giving love.
Dear Msgr. Pope,
I have not come across much of your writing lately. This particular one is very important and I hope that
many will read it and follow your advice. We live in very dangerous times and the need to change is great.
Thank you.
Fantastic piece, Msgr! Thanks so much.
Great article Msgr. Pope except for one element, i.e., Our Lady’s request for the consecration of Russia to Her by the Pope & Bishops that She made to Sister Lucia in 1929 at Tuy, Spain. As you have pointed out, from WWI to the present, the world has experienced 100 years of various conflicts. There has been NO PEACE for these last 100 years. Yet at Fatima on July 13, 1917, She promised world peace after the Consecration was duly accomplished.
Without even considering whether or not the “wording” or any “technicality” invalidated the previous consecrations performed by the three Popes you cited, since Our Lady promised world peace after the Consecration is duly performed, and since we have no peace, and since Our Lady always keeps Her promises, it logically follows that Her request for the Consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart is still unfulfilled.
Many prayers are needed to “storm Heaven” to help the Holy Father and world’s Bishops to consecrate Russia to Our Lady soon!
thank you monsignor
I agree, time to beef up on prayer and the spiritual life. God help us rightly judge the signs of these times.
I am with you! I am doing all the above!This is the time of salvation…Christ is at the Gate. May we be found worthy in this time of great renewal for the Church and the World. Christ promises where sin abounded Grace abounded all the more. The Holy Spirit is searching for hearts that are humble and contrite so that He may fully take over. I am excited to see this Fire from above to change the world! Here I am Lord send ME!
Msgr. Charles Pope your words are music to my ears.Thankyou for being a servant of Christ and his church.