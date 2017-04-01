St. Michael Church in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: Frank Schwichtenberg, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Blogs | Apr. 20, 2017

We Are People of the Resurrection. Why Worry?

Even the Possibility of a Nuclear War Shouldn’t Shake Us

My social media feeds are filled with woeful statuses and comments about the possibility of a nuclear war involving North Korea and the United States. Looks like Russia and China are dangling their fingers in the situation as well.

That’s a very simplistic summary of what’s going on in the world arena, but it’s enough for the purposes of this post. I write about spirituality, not politics. My concern here isn’t what’s going on inside of government offices but rather what’s going on inside of our hearts – and what’s coming out of our mouths as a result.

Is the situation serious? Absolutely. Do we have need for concern? Absolutely. But, we don’t have need for sarcasm, skepticism, accusations, gloominess or hopelessness. Especially not hopelessness.

Sadly, I’ve seen folks post about what it might be like to die in a nuclear blast and even some supposing that these are the end times. Certainly, the end times will indeed come. But they’ll come when God wills it and not when we surmise it.

“But of that day and hour no one knows, neither the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone,” our Lord told his disciples (Mt 25:36).

What’s more, we, too, are promised resurrection if we follow the teachings of Christ.

“Do not be amazed at this, because the hour is coming in which all who are in the tombs will hear his voices and will come out, those who have done good deeds to the resurrection of life, but those who have done wicked deeds to the resurrection of condemnation,” Jesus said. (Jn 6:29)

In the meantime – and for all time – we’re called to live as People of the Resurrection. Two of the most powerful words I’ve ever meditated upon are, “Jesus rose.” He rose. Period. His mutilated, emaciated, dead Body was laid in a tomb and stayed there for three days. Then, on that third day, his Body not only came back to life, but also came back to life transformed and glorious. His wounds, once nasty and bloody, were made beautiful and holy. His battered, mangled Body was whole and strong again.

Some call it miraculous. I call it powerful.

“’Christ died and lived again, that he might be Lord both of the dead and of the living.’ Christ's Ascension into heaven signifies his participation, in his humanity, in God's power and authority. Jesus Christ is Lord: he possesses all power in heaven and on earth. He is ‘far above all rule and authority and power and dominion’, for the Father ‘has put all things under his feet.’ Christ is Lord of the cosmos and of history. In him human history and indeed all creation are ‘set forth’ and transcendently fulfilled,” the Catechism tells us. (CCC 668)

To live as People of the Resurrection means to conduct ourselves in genuine hope and to joyfully spread that hope to others. Even if we did face an impending nuclear war, doomsday saying isn’t going to help the situation one bit. Quite likely, it’ll make matters worse because it will spread discouragement and fear rather than courage and faith in God. Plus, it diminishes his power and wisdom by presuming that we know better than he does. Remember what Jesus warned? He told us to live every day as though it were our last – in joy, faithfulness, and love – and not to speculate about the final hour.

In all that we think, say, and do, we’re called to testify to our Lord’s rising from the dead and his promise of everlasting life. Then, despite any threat, every morning will become an Easter Morning.

He is risen! Alleluia!