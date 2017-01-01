Blogs | Jun. 1, 2017

Introducing Marian Pilgrimage: Discovering Mary Across the USA

Make a virtual visit to nine different Marian pilgrimage sites throughout the United States in the coming months.

For weeks on social media, I’ve been hinting about a new project I’ve been working on over the past year or so. Now it’s time to let the proverbial horses out of the stable.

It’s time to introduce Marian Pilgrimage: Discovering Mary Across the USA.

Prior to my spine surgery last year, I promised our Blessed Mother that if I recovered well, I’d do something great for her using my God-given gifts of writing and speaking. By the grace of God and through the intercession of Mary, I not only recovered well, but I recovered incredibly well. In gratitude, I need to do something great for her in return.

I’m partnering with Ave Maria Press on this project, which will take me to nine different Marian pilgrimage sites throughout the United States in the coming months. I’ll literally be making trips coast to coast, stopping at each site to learn about it, take in its atmosphere, and experience the graces that Mary distributes from each beautiful place.

The resulting work will be a brand-new book published by Ave Maria Press called Marian Pilgrimage: A Living Novena. Modeled after my award-winning best-seller, Our Lady, Undoer of Knots: A Living Novena, Marian Pilgrimage will be part devotional and part armchair pilgrimage. In the pages of the book, I’ll take you along on my travels, letting you see, hear, and experience everything I do in these amazing spots where our Mother Mary is so lovingly at work. Then we’ll pray together a novena to our Blessed Mother asking her to intercede for our intentions and consecrating ourselves to her.

You can learn more about the specific goals and details of the project here.

I’m deeply grateful to National Catholic Register for allowing me to break the news here and to post about my travels as I go. I’ve been writing for the Register for decades, and they’ve been very good to me. I’m delighted that this wonderful relationship continues year after year.

So, keep an eye on this blog for updates and posts about Marian Pilgrimage: Discovering Mary Across the USA as well as the usual variety of posts from me. I’ll be doing some feature stories about my adventures – you’ll want to watch the main section of NCR for that, too.

Most of all, please pray for me as I conduct my travels and know that I’ll be praying for you at each of the incredible sites I’ll be visiting. I can’t wait to share it all with you!