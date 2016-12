Blogs | Feb. 8, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: What's the best way to find and seek joy?

Matthew Warner

Chad Vella (Boston, MA) asks about the relationship between the beauty of our faith and the joy that we feel as a result. Fr. Barron shares a wise tip about the best way to seek joy (and to help others find it, too)!

Check it out. Short and sweet this week:

