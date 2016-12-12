Blogs | Feb. 24, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: What's relationship between faith and reason? And the limits of either?

Matthew Warner

This week Gideon asks Fr. Barron about the relationship between faith and reason. And, specifically, what do we do when our reason has reached its limit? Fr. Barron has some helpful insights as to how we think about both.

Although you may have heard a lot of discussion about the relationship between faith and reason before, Fr. Barron (as usual) delivers some unique insights that I hadn't heard quite this way before. Check it out and comment below.

