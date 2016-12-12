Blogs | Jan. 25, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: What to say to Catholics who struggle with Church teaching?

Matthew Warner

This week's question for Fr. Barron comes from Fr. James Martin (of America Magazine and so many other things). It's an extremely relevant question and Fr. Barron provides some great wisdom for helping Catholics deal with those hot-button social issues (and any other teachings) they may disagree with.

It's particularly a great lesson for anyone who wants to help people who struggle with various teachings of the Church.

What would you say to somebody who is struggling with some of the things the Church teaches? Please comment below.