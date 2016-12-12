Joanp62—The issue of celibacy is a VERY important matter that does involve faith and morals. Too many homosexual men are being ordained, not that any would molest children, but let’s face the fact that sexually conflicted priests and bishops are greatly responsible for our church scandals. It has been this way since the days of St. Peter Damian, when he wrote about it in his “Book of Gomorrah”, complaining to the pope at that time.
If celibacy is a mere practice, as you correctly point out, why does the Latin rite make such an issue about the NEED for priests to remain unmarried? Why the story about how the apostles abandoned their wives and children, forever?
Why in the 12th century, when priests were canonically & legally married and when mandated celibacy was enforced for everyone, were priests (and the pope at that time) required to abandon their wives and families, putting many of the women (wives and daughters of priests) into a life of prostitution, and taking many of the sons for the priesthood?
Bottom line, which church more closely follows Bible directives outlined to us on HOW GOD’S CHURCH IS TO BE STRUCTURED, in terms of ordained ministers: the Latin rite, the Eastern rite, or non-Catholic, Bible-based, conservative Christian churches that ordain heterosexual men both single and married, that have no qualms about accepting a wife or family, should the ordained man choose marriage?
The ONLY ordained man in our area that speaks up for traditional marriage (and Pro-Life) issues pastors a small, conservative Anglican church. He often writes articles in a secular newspaper about those God-honoring topics. For it, he takes flack from a populace that is ultra-liberal.
He gets NO HELP at all from any Catholic priest or bishop in our area, as they do not even speak on traditional marriage from the altar or from the diocesan newspaper.
This Anglican priest was raised Roman Catholic. He wanted to be a priest but was called to marriage. So he became Anglican, where many of his denomination has gone apostate, though his bishop and his associates are all conservative, Bible-believing Christians.
How sad that THIS man could have been a Roman Catholic priest. He is an excellent example of Christian living, as are his family: his wife, and their children. His parishioners love him, he teaches elementary school to supplement his income, he is a husband and father of wonderful children, AND he involves himself in the community, by trying to teach an almost pagan populace about God-honoring living.
Every time he writes about traditional marriage or the sanctity of life in the newspapers, I call and congratulate him. The only times our diocese or priests make the newspapers is for a fundraiser, or to announce yet another scandal. There are just too many to mention- and these are recent, not from years ago. Those are just the facts. I’m not being anti-Catholic. I am Catholic. I am just a disgusted Catholic.