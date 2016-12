Blogs | Jan. 14, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: What is a miracle?

Matthew Warner

This week's question for Fr. Barron comes from Dr. Paul Camarata - a neurosurgeon and host of the SaintCast podcast. Having experienced miracles first hand in his own line of work, Dr. Camarata asks the simple, yet profound, question of "what is a miracle?"

Fr. Barron's answer doesn't disappoint and offers one particular insight that made me think about miracles in a whole new way. Love it.

