Blogs | Feb. 1, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: What impact does music make on our piety?

Matthew Warner

This week Paige Rees (from the amazing and talented L'Angelus) asks Fr. Barron about music and it's impact it can have on our personal piety. Fr. Barron provides some great wisdom on the power of music and the way it shapes us.

