Blogs | Apr. 6, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: What gives you hope for future of the Church?

Matthew Warner

It's easy to lose hope in the Church sometimes. We are constantly under attack from without, undermined from within and so many people seem to be drifting out of it.

Yet, we have so much more that gives us hope. Not only because Jesus has already conquered death and won for us, but because He continues to still work so powerfully within the Church in our present day. Here are a few things from Fr. Barron that should affirm us in our great hope in the future of the Church!

The talented and inspiring Jackie Francois asks Fr. Barron, "What gives you hope for the future of the Church?"

What gives YOU hope for the future of the Church?