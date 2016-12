Blogs | Mar. 8, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: Is beauty really all in the eye of the beholder?

Matthew Warner

This week Cory Heimann (of Likable Art) asks about Beauty and the challenges of communicating and sharing it with others in our current culture. Is beauty really all in the eye of the beholder? Watch this video to find out!

