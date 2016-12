Blogs | Apr. 26, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: How Fr. Barron got started in media and dating advice for Lino

Matthew Warner

Lino Rulli is like the funniest and best looking guy between the age of 39-45 with a book and a national catholic satellite radio show that airs M-F 11am-1pm ET that I know. I don't care what anyone else says.

Here he asks Fr. Barron for some dating advice and about how Fr. Barron got his start in media.

Actually, this question was from a couple years ago, but I'm just now able to post it. However, seeing as how Lino is still single (I think), I feel bad for not having gotten this advice to him much sooner. Better late than never.

Enjoy:

Does anyone else have any dating advice for Lino?