Blogs | Mar. 29, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: How do we keep social networking from becoming superficial?

Matthew Warner

Avery Grant, founder of Live WTL (an evangelization ministry for teens), asks Fr. Barron about how we can keep a good balance between reaching out to others and spending personal time with God. It's an extremely relevant question, particularly for the younger generations.

Using Social Media to evangelize is extremely powerful. But, and I can confirm this first hand, it can easily overwhelm you with a steady stream of stimulation and noise that leaves little room for prayer and silence. It can easily, and in the name of good things, suck up every spare bit of time that you have. And one can quickly find themselves out of substance and running on empty.

Here's what Fr. Barron had to say:

View the entirety of my Ask Fr. Barron series (so far) by clicking here.