Teach People to look at the life of Jesus Christ – True God and True Man. Not a Christ of our own making.
As we approach Holy Week – It is important to remember That Holy Thursday is when Jesus Instituted the Priesthood and the Holy Eucharist – His presence among us until the end of time.
Our Lord Jesus Christ, during His public ministry: taught in the temple and chose 12 apostles who leaving everything followed Jesus. He went to feasts and weddings changing water into wine. He is accused of being a glutton; of eating with sinners and publicans. He visited His friends for dinners and sat talking to them. He took the little children close to him and blessed them and their parents. Jesus got angry and chased the money changes from the temple, cursed the fig tree and cursed those who scandalize and hurt especially little children.
He preached His Gospel and fed the multitudes. He drove out devils from those possessed by evil spirits. He cured the sick, gave sight to the blind and made the crippled walk. He raised the dead to life. HE FORGAVE SINNERS, INCLUDING THE WOMAN TAKEN IN ADULTERY TELLING HER “SIN NO MORE.”
As was His custom, He went to the mountain to pray in solitude. He allowed Himself to be tempted by satan and vanquished him showing us how to overcome temptations of pride, false humility-to be seen by men; quest for power and the worship of the world, the flesh and the devil and everything thing the world stands for.
Jesus gives us His example and direction on how to live: For I was hungry, and you gave me to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave me to drink; I was a stranger, and you took me in; naked, and you covered me: sick and you visited me: I WAS IN PRISON, AND YOU CAME TO ME. … The King answering will say to them: Amen I say to you, as long as you did it to one of these my least brethren, you did it to me.
On Palm Sunday, knowing full well what was to come, Jesus did not refuse to ride on a donkey through the streets of Jerusalem where many spread their garments and boughs from the trees in the way to their adulation and went before and followed Him, saying: Hosanna, blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord. Jesus shows us how to be humble even when we are praised by others, yet soon to prove how short-lived such praise can be.
Yet, on Holy Thursday Jesus is not on the road, on the hilltop, in the soup kitchen, in the hospital or visiting prisoners. He is not with His friends eating by the wayside or by the sea shore or in a fishing boat as He frequently did.
On the eve of His Death and Resurrection for the Salvation of the mankind, on this Solemn Holy Thursday, Jesus is with His Twelve. Not even His Mother is there. Jesus asks His disciples to “go and prepare the Upper Room which was A LARGE FURNISHED DINING ROOM,” “Where I may eat the Pasch with my TWELVE disciples.” The Greatest Miracle and Gift to the world was about to be given.
Jesus did not wash the feet of His mother or the feet of Mary Magdalene or any other woman. Jesus washed the dirty feet of these twelve men who followed him, including the feet of Judas who was about to betray Him.
He then goes on to make them His Priests by instituting the Holy Priesthood and The Most Holy Eucharist – His True Presence - His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity, to be in our midst until the consummation of the world.
According to our station in life and calling or vocation, the greatest act of humility, is in giving up ones own will to follow God’s plan and will for each of us; in silence, obscurity and love. This applies also to the Pope who is not just the Bishop of Rome; he is not the first among equals; he is the Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church that is over two thousand years and made up of over a billion souls.
Especially when in position, knowing that cameras follow us and the eyes of the world are constantly upon us, TRUE CHRIST LIKE humility is not deliberately showing off and standing out with outward actions contradicting and sweeping aside what was done for hundreds of years if not more.
Humility is Truth.
Jesus said: Woe to you when men shall bless you…Blessed shall you be when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man’s sake.