Mar. 15, 2013

Ask Fr. Barron: How do we best reach the people in the pews?

Matthew Warner

This is an especially appropriate question for Fr. Barron, who has become well known for his ability to do precisely what this question addresses. Matt Pinto, president and founder of Ascension Press, asks how we can best reach the people in the pews with the message of the Church?

This is advice that everyone at every level of the Church should hear and heed. It is simple, obvious and too often left out of our evangelization efforts. Please watch and share:

