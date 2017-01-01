Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
Charlie Gard's parents have dropped the petition to treat their child in the United States, stating that endless delays have pushed him past the point of even the possibility of recovery.
So a child will die. A child that possibly didn't need to. Why should we care?
We should care because this case has all the earmarks of a political power struggle. But with a body count. I can't help but feel that pride played a large part in these decisions. People with some modicum of power dug their heels in further and further because they dug their heels in earlier and forgot how to undig.
We should care because on one side we had parents who loved and cared for this beautiful child and on the other we had bureaucrats. And the bureaucrats won.
We should care because a life, a human life, had a small chance of living stripped because some believed his quality of life wouldn't be high enough to deserve living. Other experts disagreed. But they were, in the end, ignored.
We should care because either human life is sacred or it isn't. We should care because if we believe life is worth fighting for then ALL LIFE must be worth fighting for - regardless of disability.
We should care because those who argued that the disabled patient's life was no longer worth living were victorious over the baby's parents "who loved him so very dearly" and "fought so hard for him."
In the end, we should care because we don't believe that life can be measured by an actuarial table or a cost-benefit analysis.
This is a story about parental rights; about how two parents' decision was ignored by those in the department of "those who know better." But this is also a story about how the fate of a baby boy captured the attention of the world. This is a story about England, Europe, and Western civilization and the path they've decided on.
This is a story how even the White House and the Vatican standing together were unable to prevent this utilitarian tragedy from occuring.
But mostly this is a story about a young baby boy who was loved by a mother and a father; a mother and father who wished to give their son a chance to live. A chance. Someone said to me that the interesting thing about this story is that both sides believe they're the good guys. Everyone, she said, is looking out for the best interest of the child. All sides claim "compassion." But hasn't that been the case more often than not? In most civilizational struggles, don't both sides believe they're right. But, in the end, it's a case of priorities. Is the priority human life or is it deciding who costs too much to keep alive or what life is worth living? Were the priorities of those who believed it best to remove baby Charlie Gard from life-support truly love for this particular child or was it a concern about precedent and what would happen in the future should this case be decided a different way? Was Charlie on their mind or were they just pointing to a patient's statistical chances. Were they deciding that he would never have a quality of life that makes life worth living? When governments begin to decide whose life is worth living, I get nervous.
To me, I feel like the bad guys won today. For me, I stand with Charlie Gard. I stand with life. And I kneel down before God to pray for Charlie Gard, his poor grieving parents, and a world where this is seen as compassion.
Thank you for your very insightful commentary. Praise God for parents like the Gards who love their child unconditionally, and will go to the ends of the earth to give him/her not just a better life, but a chance at life. The euthanasia movement was clearly exposed with its callous, cost-calculating, and intentionally delayed response to Charlie’s critical needs. The good news is that their tactics received widespread, and often negative, publicity, and served as a wake-up call…the government, medical, and legal authorities have usurped the dignity of human life and the rights of parents to determine what is in their child’s best interests. The battle lines are clearly drawn. How sad that Charlie became the pawn, but in God’s loving eyes, He is His most precious and beloved child.
Fibber. Mustn’t tell untruths.
It’s truly a sad day but in my heart I pray “Nothing is impossible for God”
For the world to see whose really in control and for Charlie to give Glory to God for his goodness and faithfulness.
JESUS come in Glory
God bless us all
Charlie Gard’s parents are my heroes. Their courage and determination in the face of the pitiless bureaucrats are an example to us all.
Why could not GOSH release Charlie to another hospital? They had absolutely nothing to lose by letting him go but the embarrassment of learning that their diagnosis was mistaken should the alternate treatment have worked.
Charlie’s parents are heroes because they refused to accept that his life was pointless. Instead, they made a point to all the world that no life is pointless. They made it possible to hope that no other child and no other parents are again treated as inhumanely as GOSH and the British and European justice systems. I hope their new foundation gets wide support in order to ensure that no child is again treated like a thing rather than as a person.
It used to be that the liberals saw abortion as a necessary evil, but this is symptomatic of how they are now starting to see themselves as “the good guys”.
This is about parental rights in England. The odds of Charlie Gard surviving because of experimental medicine were minimal.
Absolutely.
The NHS has done much good for the British but in cases like this it becomes a power struggle & the powers that be felt their authority threatened.
There was a similar situation back in 2014 where a young cancer victim’s family had to kidnap him from the hospital to seek what was then experimental treatment in Prague. The parents were treated as criminals for doing what was best for their child:
“Brain tumour boy Ashya King is free of cancer after proton therapy, parents say
The parents of five-year-old Ashya King, who were jailed after taking him abroad for brain tumour treatment, say their son is now free of cancer.
Ashya King is free of cancer after he was given treatment not available for him on the NHS, his parents have claimed.
The five-year-old’s family have told of his “miracle” recovery, as the centre where he was treated declared him cancer-free, The Sun reported.
Ashya’s mother Naghmeh, who alongside her husband Brett sparked an international manhunt last summer by removing the little boy from hospital in Southampton without medical consent, described the news as incredible.”
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/children/11489212/Brain-tumour-boy-Ashya-King-is-free-of-cancer-parents-say.html
So beautifully and powerfully stated, Mr. Archbold. And I join you in your prayers for that sweet little boy, his parents, and for the hope of a conversion of heart for those who directly or indirectly signed his death warrant.
May God have mercy on us.
For those who want a “single payer” health system, see Charlie Gard.
Looking a little deeper, this is what the “Affordable” Health Care system is all about. It’s no coincidence that ObamaCare expanded the number of codes that a doctor fills out to describe a patient’s condition from a relatively small number to about 40,000 or so. It wouldn’t take long to get to the position that a clerk, using those codes, would fill out a patient form describing one’s symptoms, and a computer would decide on the treatment. No recourse, but of course, there would be a lot of Charlie-type “compassion” built in. For the common good, you see. Only a hater would consider the morality (or immorality) of such a system.
You think I’m overreaching about the ultimate aim of ObamaCare? Then give a reasonable reason why that health care act expanded the number of codes a doctor will have to report, and be hit with high fines if he made a mistake by assigning the wrong code to a patient.
AMERICA, PLEASE NOTE that this single payer health insurance alla socialism mode reality and The State can kill you if it’s to costly to heal you! One payer social medical insurance is NOT for America!
Little Charlie has/had a right to life, a right to have a fighting chance to survive and live and grow, a right not to be the pawn of power struggles and even culture wars. Besides being appalled at how this whole situation has been handled by the health care system in GB, I have come to realize that there is a profound cultural difference between the American culture’s approach [which by no means is 100% pro-life] and that of Great Britain [which obviously is by no means 100% pro-life]. The first signal for me was the British Bishops’ statement [and the later Archbishop Paglia statement from the Vatican based primarily on the British Bishops] As an American I found the statements ambiguous and not strong enough in favor of the life of little Charlie-but I was left with scratching my head-why? Certainly, these bishops are pro-life. what’s the deal. The deal is that in the British approach, ‘the hospital’ makes the decisions for those who cannot speak for themselves. In this case-not Charlie’s parents.
The American approach is that the parents’ have the natural rights to decide over ‘the hospital’ [of course that can be a problem when the mother unilaterally decides to end the child’s life in utero with an abortion] Nevertheless I still believe little Charlie’s parents are on the side of the angels here. If ‘the hospital’ had not dug in its heels against any real treatment for so long [case goes back to November apparently] the story might have a very different ending.
“Nothing personal.” That nails it.
This is what will happen in the U.S.A. if universal health care ever comes into play.
God help us all! Human life, no matter how flawed, is a gift from God.
We must protect it. An infant was treated as disposal and after that will be the elderly.
Please do not let the government control who can live and who must not by making choices that belongs to God alone.
Yes, spot on. The state medical machine was victorious. The state’s delay tactic worked…as they knew it would.
From the get-go this was about power and only about power. Not medicine or health or compassion.
England has lost its soul. England is doomed. So be it.
As for the bishops of England, they are useless cowards.
“Bad guys” did not win, a remorseless inhuman system won. “Nothing personal” as the British would say, and it wasn’t. That is the real evil.