Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
In 1989, a young man named Anthony David "Tony" Bland attended a soccer match. A supporter of Liverpool F.C., he traveled Hillsborough football ground for a match against Nottingham Forest. Due to some terrible decisions, thousands of fans were corralled into a too-small space behind the Liverpool goal. Tragically, this resulted in the death of 95 people who died that day or in the days after.
But there was a 96th victim. Although Bland survived the initial incident, he suffered severe brain damage and never regained consciousness. On March 3, 1993, after being in a coma for nearly four years, a legal ruling in November 1992 allowed doctors to withdraw his treatment at the request of his family, as there had been no sign of improvement in his condition and the doctors treating him advised that there was no reasonable possibility that he would ever emerge from his persistent vegetative state, and was unlikely to survive more than five years. That day, Tony Bland became the 96th victim. And the first victim of "right to die" politics in the UK.
Since then, there have been untold victims of the "right to die" precedent. And now, the "right to die" has evolved into courts and doctors deciding who should get to live. Today, a baby named Charlie Gard stands condemned to die. Against his parent's wishes. Charlie Gard would celebrate his first birthday this August but it is unlikely he will ever get to do so. He suffers from the rarest of diseases, known as infantile onset encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, which is referred to as “MDDS.” Baby Charlie has suffered severe brain damage and can not breathe on his own and has been on life support in the intensive-care unit at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. After a few months, doctors recommended to his parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, that the baby be removed from the ventilator. The parents refused, saying that they still wanted to attempt an experimental treatment in the United States.
The hospital applied to the courts to discontinue treatment. In April, the court sided with the doctors. But the parents appealed, only to lose time and time again. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court too sided with the doctors and against the parents. All the courts agreed that baby Charlie should "die with dignity." All agree, except Charlie's parents. Can you imagine the horror of bureaucrats and judges telling you that you are not allowed to seek further treatment for your child in another country? And on top of that they call it "compassion" and "dignity."
Some say this is a case of socialized medicine come to its logical conclusion. And it certainly is. But even more crucially, it is an example of a culture that no longer deems life to be priceless or sacred. And when life is no longer a gift from God or priceless, it's just a matter of haggling over its cost. The case forces us to look deeper into certain questions. Ian Tuttle correctly writes at The Corner:
The question, then, is not what would Charlie Gard want — a question no one can answer. The question is what do we owe to people such as Charlie, who cannot speak for themselves? What duty of care do we owe them simply on account of their being human beings, who are by nature possessed of an inalienable dignity? What obligations do we have to those who suffer, and how should we understand their suffering? And, pertinent to this case, under what circumstances should the tightest bonds of affection — those between parent and child — be subordinated to the judgment of the state?
The precedent established by Charlie Gard’s case will metastasize, as similar decisions have. It will be made to apply to children with more-familiar illnesses and better prognoses; it will be used to dismiss the input of parents whose values and priorities when it comes to medical care and end-of-life issues do not align with those of the state; it may be used simply to clear beds for “worthier” patients in a health-care system with very limited resources. This, presumably, will be “compassionate,” too. Any day now, they’ll kill Charlie Gard. But it’s in his own best interest. Don’t you see?
The road from Tony Bland to Baby Charlie has been made easy by words such as "compassion" and "dignity" but those words have been misshapen and twisted into something far different from their original meanings. Much of Europe is becoming a post-Christian culture and it prides itself on it. But removing Christianity from Europe is like playing civilizational Jenga. And it will end the way every game of Jenga ends. With pieces on the ground. And then what? Some will delight to play among the pieces for a time. But others will build. Others are already building. And amongst Europe's ruins, will come a new century of unabashed horrors adorned by pretty well-meaning words.
” A beloved one is suffering and dying slowly. Doctors know it. We know it! God, even the Catholic chaplain agreed with us that the suffering was “inhumane” and that the help of doctors to facilitate “passive” euthanasia through increased morphine should be welcomed! “
************
Jean, I think you may have misunderstood. Morphine can suppress respiration to some degree while alleviating pain, but that’s a secondary effect. The primary effect is pain control. Euthanasia is the reverse & not in keeping with Catholic medical ethics.
Most of those reading this have lost someone, too. My husband died of cancer & at no time was denied adequate pain control.
Most people choose euthanasia or suicide for other reasons than pain: loss of autonomy or mobility, being a burden on others, etc. In Europe almost any reason offered for euthanasia is now accepted. It’s a slippery slope & definitely not one we want Catholic hospitals to embark on.
Leo,
I agree the issue isn’t just about socialized medicine. I think it’s more about the state taking precedence over the family in these kind of matters.
There are rights inherent to parents. When the state assumes the primary role of providing education, & healthcare (and for some food & shelter as well), it can also usurp the role of parents in life & death issues.
A one payer healthcare system might be a good thing in many ways but here’s a case where the state can go astray.
What a strange, twisted logic! This article mixes issues like a smoragsborg lunch! From right-wing verbiosia on socialized medicine, to compassion and American exceptionalism! As someone who very recently was confronted with the issue of suffering and death, let me just tell you that in circumstances like this, we are far from the ideological and cultural battles that this article promotes. It is actually quite simple ... And complex at the same time. A beloved one is suffering and dying slowly. Doctors know it. We know it! God, even the Catholic chaplain agreed with us that the suffering was “inhumane” and that the help of doctors to facilitate “passive” euthanasia through increased morphine should be welcomed! In that same hospital, recently, a Catholic Bishop asked - and received - active medical assistance to end his suffering earlier. American Catholics, especially conservatives, like to turn everything into a black and white, us versus them, issue. It works for abortion, guns and gay issues. Fortunately, in the case of medically-assisted end of life, even if most of these same consevatives SUPPORT death penalty and guns that kill 32,000 Americans every year, conservative Catholics are losing the battle precisely because they demonstrate a severe lack of understanding, compassion and respect. Death with dignity is just another culture war that American Catholics will lose because they refuse to act as Jesus did! Dialogue might have brought a different outcome!
What a crazy article and headline. Don’t judge people unless you have walked in their shoes. Because your words mean nothing. God bless Mr and Mrs Bland for doing the right thing, wanting to take away man made artificial feeding tubes.
mrscracker
I don’t think someone like little Charlie would have made it this far without socialized medicine - unless his parents were rich enough or their health insurance covered this pre-existing? condition. Insurance companies have been known to cap or withdraw expensive life-sustaining funding.
This Court case has nothing to do with socialized medicine or saving the NHS money. It went to court because Charlie’s doctors believe that no further treatment of his incurable mitochondrial condition was possible and that extraordinary means were keeping him alive and prolonging his suffering. His parents disagreed.
Leo ,
I’m not sure where you are writing from but for all our faults, the United States does have a better record of respecting individual & parental rights in these sort of cases.
The problem with socialized medicine-or anything given by the state-is that what the state gives , it also controls & can take away.
I think we’re headed down the road to socialized medicine in America & while it may solve some problems, it can also create others. Hopefully folks reading this article will take heed.
Thank you so much for this article.
It reminds me of a similar case in 2014 when a UK family had to sneak their child out of the country to Prague for an experimental proton treatment- a therapy which now is standard fare at any number of hospitals.
It was headlines everywhere when I was visiting the UK & the British media made the family out to be dangerous fanatics, when all they were doing was trying to save their child’s life.
The little boy is now 7, he has made a full recovery & the first proton therapy center will be opening in the UK soon.
Maybe the moral is that the Gards should have removed Charlie in secret, too. That seems to be the only way parents outsmart the state in these situations.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/20/uk-get-first-proton-therapy-centre-ashya-kings-plight-raised/
Why did we hear such a controversial and confusing message today from the Vatican on Charlie Gard?
I was sure it couldn’t have come from a Catholic place but sure enough ..In a statement, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life says the interests of the patient must be paramount, but adds “we must also accept the limits of medicine and […..] avoid aggressive medical procedures that are disproportionate to any expected results or excessively burdensome to the patient or the family.
Are you kidding me…but we must also accept the limits of medicine????
I am appalled as a pro life Catholic ( ya I know redundant) that a statement such as this would come out of the Vatican.
And yes I know pope Francis in a tweet recanted and tried to explain it… But too little too late.
I would recommend that if this baby’s parents believe in heaven that they would stand over this child and ask themselves” would he rather be like this or in heaven (where he would be whole, healed, running, laughing, able to breath on his own, ect.) If they really love him they will do the right thing for him and not for themselves. On life support he can not cry if he is in pain or nauseous or thirsty, ect. I am a nurse and everytime I painfully have to witness a family with unrealistic expectations and who unwittingly put their loved ones (and us caretakers too) thru this anguish- I go home and tell my daughter to please let me go! to stand over me and ask herself ” would mom choose this or heaven?” I am pro life. This is not euthanasia, this is not allowing a natural death. I pray God will give this family wisdom to do the right thing, my heart breaks for them.
“Some say this is a case of socialized medicine come to its logical conclusion. And it certainly is. “
No it isn’t.
If you had done your research like a professional journalist you would have discovered that there was a crowdfunding campaign which raised the money to send the baby to the US for highly experimental treatment with a minimal chance of success. The judges believed that this experimental treatment had virtually zero chance and would cause Charlie unnecessary suffering and refused the parent’s permission to try this. The NHS confirmed that this foreign treatment can be paid for the NHS - it is not a question of money.
In the US, if Charlie was not very rich or insufficiently uninsured he would have been dead long ago. Socialized medicine has kept him alive for this long.
Matt. Thanks for this timely reminder of what is at stake with these appalling decisions. With regard to the Tony Bland case, it is my understanding that the care that was withdrawn was not extraordinary care, but basic sustenance including food and water.
My heart hurts for Charlie Gard and his family. My heart hurts for the U.K., all of Europe, and the rest of this God forsaken world.
Mother Mary, pray for us.
all of you so-called Catholics (including the pope) who support liberalism in the US should realize that euthanasia, abortion, queer marriage, the cessation of free speech, the loss of property rights—all these things are a part of the progressive liberal agenda as pushed by the Clinton-Obama-Satan cartel.
Any Democrat who opposes any of these things is thrown out of the party.
And which Catholics were voting Democrat?
The Catholics who wanted to redistribute the wealth earned by others, the Catholics who wanted to be liked by everyone for being “modern” and supporting rainbow venereal disease. The Catholics whose liberal leaders then gave 500 million dollars per year to the abortion providers.
Killing them before they are born is Satan’s plan. If not then, then soon after. Or anytime, so long as God’s true plan for that person is destroyed…..