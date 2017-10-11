(Pixabay/CC0)

What Big Abortion Doesn't Understand about Pro-Lifers

Big Abortion prefers the dark. Pro-lifers bring the light and the loud, and the love—and there's nothing Big Abortion can do to stop it.

When I was a nine-year-old kid and told some outrageous lie to my teachers or parents (it was like one time tops), the last thing I wanted was a lengthy debate about my lie because I knew that at some point I would eventually say something stupid and expose myself as a big fat liar. So I essentially avoided eye contact and any and all conversations.

I've noticed that Big Abortion is exactly like me as a nine year old, except for the baby killing—oh, and contraceptives, and funding politicians to support their monstrous practices. Except for all those things, they're exactly like nine-year-old me. They desire silence.

Aiding them in their pursuit of silence are judges, Twitter, Facebook, politicians, Google, and the mainstream media among others. The latest example of this is that Twitter just refused to run a an election video from pro-life Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn. In a Senate campaign video that was supposed to be advertised on Twitter, Blackburn said “I’m 100-percent pro-life. I fought Planned Parenthood and we stopped the sale of baby body parts, thank God.”

Twitter banned the video because Blackburn references Planned Parenthood selling aborted baby body parts. This, as you know, is the least controversial thing in the world to say because those affiliated with Big Abortion were actually caught on video discussing the sale of baby body parts. Most people, however, don't know that because the media didn't show the video, politicians labeled it "edited" and "misleading" before saying they didn't watch the videos, and government authorities brought the videographers up on charges (not the ones actually seeking to sell body parts of babies but the videographers!).

This kind of idiocy is not idiocy at all but actually an actual real life conspiracy to silence pro-lifers. Bringing the videographer David Daleiden up on charges is just head on a pike politics in practice. Big Abortion is looking for his scalp so they can hang it out there as a lesson to all other pro-lifers to just shut up. But a funny thing happened. Daleiden doesn't seemed to have learned his lesson. Even under threat of jail time, Daleiden is still promising that more footage will soon be released.

You might recall that former U.S. Rep. Steve Driehaus also sought to silence the Susan B. Anthony List and block its attempt to erect billboards in his district during the 2010 election cycle. The billboards did nothing but accurately inform voters about his support of the taxpayer funding of abortion by his vote for the Affordable Care Act. Driehaus actually attempted to sue the SBA List out of existence because he lost the election and for a while succeeded. The SBA List didn't do what was expected. They didn't cower. They fought back and eventually won.

And as far as I can see, Marsha Blackburn doesn't have a lot of quit in her either.

Let me clue Big Abortion in on something. There's something that you pro-aborts don't get about pro-lifers. You see, there's nothing in it for us. There's no tangled political web of favors, no bureaucratic back scratching, and no money changing hands for us. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers bundle themselves up and their families in the coldest month of the year to march on Washington in support of a culture of life only to be completely ignored by the mainstream media. Pro-lifers don't sidewalk counsel because it makes them popular with powerful politicians. We don't write about the miracle of life because it makes us friends on Facebook. No, we get yelled at. A lot. And crisis pregnancy centers don't ask "cash or credit" when helping young women. Something else entirely drives pro-lifers, something that you can't deter. And I know that scares you. It should.

You've done everything you could think of to make the pro-life movement disappear. You've put a strangle hold on any and all federal legislation. You've essentially owned the courts for decades now. Hollywood has vilified pro-lifers as kooks, krazies, and killers for decades. The Women's March even banned pro-life women groups from joining as if pro-life women didn't actually qualify as women.

Big Abortion even seeks to make ultrasound machines less accessible to pregnant women for fear that they might see a baby. You see, Big Abortion prefers the dark. They prefer darkness and silence. Pro-lifers bring the light and the loud. And the love. And there's nothing you can do to stop it.