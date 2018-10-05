Twitter Does Job Georgetown Won't

So, at least now we know that on the list of most vile institutions, Georgetown is somewhere below Twitter.

So apparently, a Georgetown University professor tweeting about castrating senators who support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was too much for Twitter but not quite evil enough for Georgetown.

How sad is that? This nominally Catholic university hasn't even reprimanded her with a "yo, pump the brakes on the public crazy" or even a "we told you to wait an hour after sniffing paint to pontificate on Twitter" warning.

Professor Carol Christine Fair’s Twitter account is now no longer verified and was even suspended for violating Twitter’s rules against making violent threats. You see, she tweeted white Republican senators should die a wretched death for their defense of Brett Kavanaugh.

She wrote: “Look at [this] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

Well at least she's suggesting castrating them after they're dead. Small mercies. I'd hate to be a college Republican there. I'd start wearing kevlar boxers or maybe transfer to a place where freedom of thought is more acceptable...like Venezuela.

I know that kind of talk is a random Tuesday in liberal loontown on social media but you might expect a bit better from a Catholic institution. A bit anyway.

I know Fair's language is the kind that makes leftists swoon, liberal bloggers write headlines like "G'town prof TOTALLY OWNS cons with this EPIC takedown," and maybe just maybe inspire George Soros to write a check let's be real here. It's got to be a little embarrassing. In all honesty, we all know that there's no way a conservative professor at Georgetown could get away with something like that. What? I'm sure that one such professor exists there. Yeah, I'd bet their office is a rickety cubicle next to the furnace in the basement like Melvin from Office Space but hey, maybe.

After the tweet went viral, as race baiting violent inducing tweets are wont to do, Fair insisted that the tweets were just "an experiment."

A what?

Yup. An experiment to make people feel uncomfortable. Well, check that box. She insisted however, that “this idea I’m somehow calling for actual violence is preposterous."

I mean, come on now, do you consider people laughing at you as you die a miserable death while sharpening their burdizzos violence? Yeah, me too. (Just a note, I actually looked up the term burdizzos. I don't actually have a lot of knowledge about instruments of castration at the ready.)

So anyway, Twitter suspended her account but then it came back alive momentarily only to be taken down once again but in the meantime, Fair tweeted out her explanation for the PREPOSTEROUS misunderstanding. “I do NOT and NEVER have condoned violence,” Fair wrote. “My tweet, as I have explained, was an attempt to make YOU as UNCOMFORTABLE as I am using the language of the abuse I receive by the hundreds.”

Firstly, nothing says elite intelligent college professor like writing in ALL CAPS for EMPHASIS. But isn't her explanation just the "they started it" defense. Even my children don't try that one anymore. Actually, it reminds me of Serena Williams' defense of her outrageous behavior. She simply said men do a lot worse. So I guess this is the new template.

But even after this BRILLIANT defense, Twitter rightly suspended Fair. Mind you, this is the same Twitter that allowed the hashtag #killkavanaugh to trend for two days. But still, they out decented G'town. Just a quick note to Georgetown, when Twitter, which is a pornpit of cagefighting illiterates, acts more honorably than you, it might just be time to drop all pretense and just openly worship Baal. (I hear that actually was supposed to be a class at Georgetown but Baal was too often depicted as masculine so plans were scuttled.)

So, at least now we know that on the list of most vile institutions, Georgetown is somewhere below Twitter. As if to solidify its ranking, Georgetown spokesperson Matt Hill emitted weakly worded pablum that felt like the deadfish handshake of a disinterested teenager about how they expect faculty to be “free of bias and geared toward thoughtful, respectful dialogue” in the classroom.

Hill added. “While we protect speech and expression, we condemn uncivil and disrespectful discourse that is inconsistent with our values.”

Georgetown President John J. DeGioia stepped up to the fax machine and promulgated this precious meaninglessness that was clearly approved by the legal department: “We can and do strongly condemn the use of violent imagery, profanity, and insensitive labeling of individuals based on gender, ethnicity or political affiliation in any form of discourse. . . . If comments made by faculty members are determined to substantially affect their teaching, research or University service, we will address them.”

Condemn? That didn't sound like a condemnation, did it? Condemnation normally has a little thing I like to call...consequences. But there's no consequence coming from this farce of an institution that charges more than $70,000 a year to residential students to strip them of common sense, decency, and faith.

I guess in the end, the only thing that actually matters to those who run Georgetown is WHOSE genitals you want lopped off and fed to swine. If you're merely threatening those evil icky subhumans on the right then it's ok. Oh, and the unborn too obviously.

Fair told the Washington Post that if she's fired she'd consider becoming a veterinary tech. Uh-oh. I wouldn't put her in charge of the swine. But so far, it doesn't seem she has any reason to worry as Georgetown has given up on even the pretense of decency.