Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
President Donald Trump did the country a great favor by withdrawing the Obama administration's looney leftist guidance on the rights of transgender students under Title IX which mandated that transgender students can use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity whims. But Trump didn't just withdraw Obama's memo. The administration issued its own internal memorandum. And as Trump would say - it's...not perfect. Bad.
The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights recently released "Instructions to the Field re Complaints Involving Transgender Students." The new Memo "does not leave students without protections from discrimination, bullying or harassment" which is all well and good. Nobody wants anyone to be bullied or harassed, right? But the problem arises when you delve deeper into what constitutes harassment which the DOE will investigate as harassment.
The Memo uses this examples:
acts of verbal, nonverbal, or physical aggression, intimidation, or hostility based on sex or sex-stereotyping, such as refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred name or pronouns when the school uses preferred names for gender-conforming students or when the refusal is motivated by animus toward people who do not conform to sex stereotypes of a transgender student created a hostile environment....
So yeah, public schools have to call boys "girls" if they demand it. So the policy of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is that it will investigate public school teachers and administrators who use biologically accurate pronouns instead of the pronouns transgender students demand.
Liberty Counsel wasn't too thrilled, and issued a release which says, in part:
“Title IX does not require a school district or teacher to call students by false gender pronouns,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Title IX is silent regarding the use of pronouns, and it cannot be a violation to refer to students by pronouns consistent with their actual sex. Requiring false pronoun usage by teachers is a compelled speech violation for teachers and compelling students to participate in a lie violates their right to free speech. I thought we had seen the last of this nonsense coming out of the Department of Education. I call upon Betsy DeVoss to end this new policy,” said Staver.
He's right. Trump's guidance is going to cause big problems. If you're a Christian teacher, are you now compelled to use a gender pronoun you know is factually wrong? Because of this, we will now have teachers being compelled to be anti-science and teach children the opposite of truth due to political correctness.This is what people mean when they say schools are no longer for education but indoctrination.
And if teachers refuse they will be accused of being bullies and harassers and then they will be bullied and harassed by the federal government until they realize the only people that you are allowed to not call by their preferred nomenclature are "pro-lifers."
I don’t get it! History must have passed me by because I don’t recall in my school years encountering any gender reassignments. However, we might remember that “COMING OUT” then could be dangerous to one’s health. Especially if you were the “loony left”.
That expression reveals that the author is on a mission to guide us lesser on how to live our lives. The following article shows how hard it might be to be GAY today. I have labeled it “PUMMLE THE GAY AWAY”. That’s a primeval step back from “PRAY THE GAY AWAY”.
AUTHORITIES DELAYED INVESTIGATING GAY ‘DEMONS’ CASE
BY MITCH WEISS AND HOLBROOK MOHR
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SPINDALE, N.C. (AP)—For two years, Matthew Fenner said he pleaded with authorities to investigate his allegations that a group of fellow congregants at the Word of Faith Fellowship church had punched, slapped and choked him to expel his “homosexual demons.”
An Associated Press investigation found that Rutherford County investigators and then-District Attorney Brad Greenway delayed investigating and told Fenner his only option was to pursue misdemeanor charges against the church members he said assaulted him for nearly two hours in the evangelical church’s sanctuary
We cannot forget that for decades the bureaucracy, which hardly changes from one president to the next, has been filling up with individuals who believe in the Obama/Clinton agenda. Moving up in the ranks from clerk to manager to department head. Hiring others that think like them, not because that person may have been the best for the job. However, some probably don’t understand the full ramification of the ideology that has been taught them, just like our children. In the fields is where the real war is and always is. The country’s bureaucracy, both federal and state, will take a long time to change. Evil always seems more patient than Good. But it is us who are impatient. Make friends with the bureaucrat. The world always changes one person at a time.
well now we have Providennce college , a Domican school, allowing ” equality” rights. ,the great translator of Dante, Anthony Esolan,
has resigned in protest
so how can we expect secular schools to be rational ?
We are engaged in the ancient battle between good and evil. The “spirit of the world” is fostering deceit, and we all know where that originates. There is no remedy but standing in the truth, wearing the full armor of God. And there will be casualties, we’ve been told there would be. We should give more time and attention to building up the children of God so they can face the onslaught prepared. As for teachers, each will have to choose who they follow. Perhaps the need for private Catholic/Christian schools is returning with a vengeance.
Mr. President: You require scientific proof for the causes of global warming and many other things that affect corporate profit. You should be as diligent in matters that affect the value of society. Why do you let confused people mandate the rules of speech? Since when did our Constitution mandate that the government was right until proven guilty. And, how are you to prove guilt when there is no absolute right or wrong? This is not democracy, even with a little “d”. This is tyranny for the sake of the unidentifiable.
Acknowledging that Caitlyn Jenner is a man who thinks he is a woman is not bullying. Forcing people to go along with his delusion is bullying.
Nothing has been done to correct the charade that now regulates those in the military/government and government contractors. Bad.
In America, in the 1950’s when I was educated in public schools, they were not about indoctrination. Further, my experience was that they were well-run with very good teachers and students who generally wanted to learn. My public school education in a small class of 34 prepared me well for state university and advanced studies. The foundation was solid. Unfortunately John Dewey’s philosophy tainted public education, but because of local administrators with common sense, Dewey was a non-entity. Public education CAN work.
One can not help but wonder about the psychosexual proclivities hidden deep in the personas of those who write these regulations. Would appear they have a conflict of interest at least and an unhealthy transference problem at best. Our children are being brainwashed by a bunch of nut jobs.
Government (public) schools have always been about indoctrination.