It's just been reported that President Donald Trump, while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, pledged to end the Johnson Amendment, which allows the IRS to revoke a church's tax exempt status for endorsing political candidates.
And whether you like Trump or not, you have to admit that so far he has kept his promises, the most important of which was nominating a pro-life justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
But this morning he reportedly said:
It was the great Thomas Jefferson who said, “The God who gave us life gave us liberty.” Jefferson asked, “Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?” Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs.
That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution. I will do that. Remember.
In fact, just yesterday, Republicans introduced legislation in the House and Senate called the "Free Speech Fairness Act" to repeal the Johnson Amendment and restore the very basic rights of free speech to churches and non-profits to advocate politically from the pulpit without fear of their tax-exempt status being revoked by the Internal Revenue Service.
Lyndon Baines Johnson first introduced the amendment in 1954 as a ruthless form of revenge against two non-profit groups which had attacked him for being soft on communism. So intent on muscling this through, Johnson made sure it passed the Senate without any discussion and only a voice vote.
Because Johnson's ire had been raised, many churches and pastors have felt effectively silenced for over half a century, unable to speak about our country's course because they fear running afoul of the IRS. I believe this country is better off with hearing from our churches. I think the voice of the Church is desperately needed right now in this country, perhaps more than ever before.
Must I re write my previously submitted comment?
So Curious, since that time many churches and so called churches very prominently violated the Johnson amendment with impunity for years, many years. This amendment was dead in the water - as it should have been - for those many churches without difficulty.
If I can be permitted to bring scripture into the discussion:
Jesus, in John 17, used the word “world” several times. (Ex. “It is for them that I pray. I am not praying for the world but for those you have given me, because they belong to you.” v. 9, NJB)
Do any of those references relate to Trump’s words and this discussion?
Keep in mind this is civil law, not canonical law.
Our preachers would still be bound by our canons.
In my opinion this is more good news from the WH. I have been waiting patiently and silently for this. Silent no More!
Excellent news! No longer will pastors and clergy have to worry about their second-class rights of free speech. They will share fully in our 1st Amendment rights. Good riddance LBJ! (Not even the Democrats wanted him in the end!)
If it happens this will destroy many of the excuses made by pastors and bishops for not speaking out on the candidates and issues. Every day which goes by gives me more reason to be thankful I voted for Donald Trump. Looking at the Democratic members of congress and how vehemently they are opposed to Judge Gorsuch for his principled positions on life issues and religious liberty I can see how far that party has gone down the toilet since I left it 35 years ago. What a monster opposed to freedom of conscience, life and religious liberty it has developed into! What hypocrites! After having attacked the consciences of Catholics for the past 8 years they point to the pause in immigration and characterize it as an attack on religious liberty.
This would open up a can of worms if adopted by Catholic Churches. Would we now have homilies endorsing political candidates? Would endorsements be in the bulletins? Would bisops or priests decide who to endorse? What if local priests did not agree with bishops?
Matthew Archbold always writes informative pro-Catholic articles. And, here’s another reason we can be thankful for the landslide Election Day victory by Donald Trump (306 Electoral votes to 232).
Are unions or other nonprofit organizations under threat of punitive IRS treatment when they endorse candidates?