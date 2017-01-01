Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
It's just been reported that President Donald Trump, while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, pledged to end the Johnson Amendment, which allows the IRS to revoke a church's tax exempt status for endorsing political candidates.
And whether you like Trump or not, you have to admit that so far he has kept his promises, the most important of which was nominating a pro-life justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
But this morning he reportedly said:
It was the great Thomas Jefferson who said, “The God who gave us life gave us liberty.” Jefferson asked, “Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?” Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs.
That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution. I will do that. Remember.
In fact, just yesterday, Republicans introduced legislation in the House and Senate called the "Free Speech Fairness Act" to repeal the Johnson Amendment and restore the very basic rights of free speech to churches and non-profits to advocate politically from the pulpit without fear of their tax-exempt status being revoked by the Internal Revenue Service.
Lyndon Baines Johnson first introduced the amendment in 1954 as a ruthless form of revenge against two non-profit groups which had attacked him for being soft on communism. So intent on muscling this through, Johnson made sure it passed the Senate without any discussion and only a voice vote.
Because Johnson's ire had been raised, many churches and pastors have felt effectively silenced for over half a century, unable to speak about our country's course because they fear running afoul of the IRS. I believe this country is better off with hearing from our churches. I think the voice of the Church is desperately needed right now in this country, perhaps more than ever before.
I wasn’t sure how I felt about this initially. But the more I think about it the more I lean towards being against this. Will we see donations to church’s for endorsements? I worry the church is being offered Caesar’s sword and by reaching for his sword we will put down the Christ’s cross.
Good point, again, Jim on Feb. 8 below.
Morgan B. Same old anti Catholic rhetoric. It fails to reflect the current situation. Based on your previous posts why would I expect anything else from you?? Support for abortion. Support for same sex marriage. I too have been appalled by the Church’s history regarding sex abuse but things are different now. The worst offenders, homosexual men, have been banned from the priesthood for years. We cannot characterize the Church by citing events going back to the 60’s. Take your anti-Catholic rhetoric someplace else Morgan!
The American Catholic Church needs to re-visit its teaching on political responsibility. Socialistic programs are not mandated by Christianity. Good argument can even be made that that such programs hinder the obligation to support one’s family.
Protecting the unborn is however an absolute moral obligation, and the Church’s political teaching should reflect that truth and not condone leaving a Catholic’s voting up to improperly formed personal conscience.
Debra, you offer the advice of “Please do find yourself a good priest”. I know that I have done such before. The Priest market is dwindling and your choices are becoming limited. There is a recent report that Cardinal Pell from Australia has “discovered” over the past two decades 7% of his priests have been raping young children placed in their care.
Again, Pope Francis has failed to move on his promise to hold ALL clergy who were complicit in the scandal accountable. Our trust in the church has also dwindled.
Debra - I’m going to keep it simple.
If you were moved to convert to Catholicism you did it because the Holy Spirit moved you, helped and nurtured you to become a Catholic. Let not flawed human beings be a reason to keep you from a God who is your Creator, your Comforter and your Savior. The evil of Satan is running rampant in the Church today because of weak leadership which is resulting in confusion, division and heresy.
Please do find yourself a good priest who will guide and strengthen you in your faith. Cling to Jesus during this storm of confusion, and I know he will deliver you safely home. I will pray for you; be strong and trust in Him through whom all things are possible. Also, remember the Blessed Mother, she is there for every one of us, leading us back to Christ. She did it for me; she will do it for you.
@ Debra, if you truly believe the Catholic Church is the true Church established by Christ himself then by leaving you are putting your soul in jeopardy. No matter how anyone feels about the issue of immigration it is never ok to to be hateful or uncharitable to other human beings and anyone who does that is not living their faith. These are very divisive times but always remember that although the Church is made up of flawed human beings the Church belongs to Christ. Please reconsider. Will pray for you.
To Debra J Carlson. Debra the faith you were content to be in was a free choice it is true. And you’re free to refuse it now. Even truer is that faith was first a gift given to you. “You did not choose Me, but I chose you. And I appointed you to go and bear fruit” Jn 15:16. The Apostle John says elsewhere that it was not that we chose God but that it was He who loved us first. Faith is a pure gift from no one else but Jesus Christ and you or I answer to no one but to Him. And to the love He has given us merited thru His Cross. What some, certainly not all Catholics do is reprehensible and I know the kind of vitriol you refer to. Our call from Christ is to witness to them, chastise them when warranted and bear the fruit of your love of Christ.
@Debra J Carlson
Hi Debra. I first respond with a question: why are you letting others keep you from the bark of Peter? I am tempted to ask why are you letting JUDAS keep you from the bark of Peter, but I don’t know enough to phrase the question like that. And of course Peter, like Judas, was a sinner, as were all the other Apostles, and just about everyone else, too. Yet Jesus got into Peter’s bark. It’s a cliche but what may be apt here is the idea that the Church is more of a hospital for sinners than it is a museum of saints. Of the Apostles, I believe only John attended Jesus’s crucifixion. We Catholics are not always well behaved. Were we, there would be less need for a Church. Of course, St. Thomas Aquinas wrote, I believe, that even if were were perfect, we could lose our perfection.
I converted to Catholism several years ago. I studied ALOT before making my decision. I grew to love my Catholic faith. During the election I struggled ALOT about who to vote for or who not to vote for—or maybe not voting at all. Since November 8th, I slowly began to stop going to church. Why? I have heard so many mean-spirited, unkind, unloving and cruel comments about other people as it relates to Trump’s new executive orders. It is clear, for the most part, I am no longer among like-minded believers. The tongue truely can be a sword that hurts. I miss receiving Jesus, but it is too difficult for me hear what my fellow Catholics are saying and believing. It is not the church I joined 20 years ago.
If Canon Law prohibits a Bishop from endorsing political candidates, then I was in the wrong Catholic Church during my formative years an altar boy, lector and chauffer. My parents were strict Catholics, so much that Mom had a picture of JFK next to the Pope. Because the New York State Democratic Party was so corrupt with Tammany Hall we became Republicans. Mom said… gosh, we ought to change parties. It did seem that all priests and their Bishops were indeed Republican. So goes politics in America.
@mjb
I share your dismay. Recently I walked past St. Frances de Sales Parish at 135 East 96th Street (between Park Ave & Lexington Ave) in New York, NY, and saw a poster featuring a safety pin near the front entrance. And I often attend Mass at St. Francis Xavier on 16th Street (between 5th Ave & 6th Ave, in New York, NY) where among the recent post-Communion announcements I heard about the group from the Church that would attend the Women’s March: further, though perhaps I missed something, I heard nothing about the March for Life held 6 days later.
Those of you that have issue with the notion of incorporating sharia law into governance in the US, might want to think twice about any proposal to allow the Churches to enter the partisan political fray. I for one do not think the interests of a pluralist society can be served by advancing the militant agenda of any faith. By way of example, the asize of the average American family, Catholics included, sugggests that no one takes the Church’s message on contraception seriously, yet the church feels entitled to exclude access to contraception from the medical plans of those that it employs (wether they are Catholics or not). Do you really think that such a policy should be extended to broader society? The separation of church and state is an important principle for the protection of basic freedoms in that the laws under which a nation functions are decided by its citizens not its pastors or its gods. There is also the issue of tax exempt status, at what point do religions cease being a public service that warrants tax advantage to become lobby groups that deserve no such entitlement. One should also apply a historical lenses to the notion that churches as institutions, rather than Christians as individuals, should play a role in the political realm. Were not your pilgrim foerfathers of which you are so proud, fleeing religious persecution in their homelands. Is there any reason to believe that these same religions institutions given the opportunity would act any differently?
Brian: we all know who the ACLU, Harvard and Black Lives Matter support and it’s always the Democrats. As for repealing the Johnson Amendment, it’s a very good thing because it was always the Catholic Church that was muzzled. It certainly wasn’t any black church- where Democratic party members always felt free to campaign at, and whose members were predominantly Democratic voters.
I grew up before and after the Johnson Amendment was enacted and before it was in place, Priests felt free and comfortable discussing the candidates platform and how it did or did not fit into Catholic teaching. In other words, Priests were free to help guide our moral conscience. That is their job and one of the most important obligations of the clergy.
For the love of God the church should also be free to express its opinion from the pulpit, radio or over the internet. Freedom of speech should not be policed by any government institution especially the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE. Shame on those who voted in favor of this Johnson Bill, politics as usual. God bless President Trump.
I’m certainly no expert on this but from what I understand the repeal of this law would have no effect on the Catholic Church as canon law already prohibits the Church from endorsing political parties, candidates etc. Someone correct me if I’m wrong.
Be carefull of what you wish for. I think Catholics are split down the middle. Social justice and welfare issues takes us to the left. Moral issues like, Pro Life, anti lbgt, etc. takes us to the right. Deciding on a candidate for me is, if you are Pro life, pro second amendment, for small government, you have my vote.
When Priest start doing politics, they risk allienating half of their parish.
@MorganB. What I’m referring to is not haranguing parishioners and telling them how they must vote. I’m referring to educating them on issues and informing them of the moral responsibility in supporting a platform that promotes abortion and LGBT as if the latter were morally acceptable. That is a responsibility all Catholic clergy have to Christ.
If Trump can do this, and then close our open borders, and bring back jobs, and cast out illegals, and then he should be on Mount Rushmore.
For too long the liberal progressives have hamstrung free speech….now it’s time for Trump and his administration to allow the truth to be told…..
I do not agree with the Johnson Rule but the last thing I want is to go to mass and have the priest talk politics from the pulpit. It is degrading to the Sacrament. Will stop going to church and the envelope stays home as well.
I agree with Rob Maloney’s concerns about politicization of the pulpit.
I don’t see priests “cowering” or not saying anything at all about vital moral issues. I think people are confusing “moral issues” with “political issues” as the same thing.
To fellow Catholics out there: Do you think you’re a better Christian if you’re a Democrat or you’re more righteous because you’re pro-Trump? No one US political party will ever embody all of Catholic teachings—we live in a broken world. So instead of making the polarization worse like pointing fingers, labeling and even denigrating fellow Catholics for not voting the same way as you, I would suggest you show mercy unto others, esp your enemies, and learn to understand both sides’ concerns so we have a better chance of wisely informing the decisions we make.
I am Catholic and thoroughly disappointed of ppl from BOTH sides who are spewing so much anger and hate at each other. Both are shouting and neither are listening. Don’t you see it’s exactly what the evil one wants and it has to stop?
To: Fr. Morello. with all due respect Father, the church is already using the bully pulpit in the form of Catholicvote.org, EWTN and NCR. We are Pro-all-life and we don’t agree with abortion on demand with the three exceptions. That is another form of cafeteria Catholicism. Most people today agree that a woman in a crisis delivery would legally be able to obtain an abortion. The problem with allowing my Bishop to preach on politics may not stand the test of time. We are seeking a new church to find a Priest who doesn’t alienate his parishioners while preaching from the bully pulpit to a captive audience.
I pray that this passes. My concern is that a Pew (I think it was Pew) poll shows that 79% of Americans favor keeping this law in place as it currently is for “fear of mixing church and state. So it will take a lot of writing/calling to your representatives to get this passed. Even if the poll if off but within the margin of error, it would indicate that many Christians are still in favor of this terrible law. I am not an expert on the tax code by any means so I am curious to know how tax exempt political groups are not barred from free speech. Anyone??
Celebrities can use any event they want at any time and denounce candidnates they don’t like or policies they think they know better about. Why then can’t a minister of all religions stand up and say what is the way to look at a candidate and policies.
Brian said, “So in addition to every Catholic priest who wants to endorse a candidate, do you also welcome planned parenthood, Harvard, the ACLU, and Black Lives Matter having their “desperately needed” voices heard?” Tell us what cave you have been living in?? PP has been like the right arm of the Democratic Party contribution millions to it and receiving millions in return. Did you miss seeing Black Lives Matter on the stage with Hillary Clinton? The problem is that priests have had to stay clear of criticizing any candidate for their morally offensive stands.
I understand the ire over the Johnson Amendment. However, I have grown up under it and prefer the Homilies at Mass to focus on the Word and its interpretation. It would make me uncomfortable to hear my parish priest advocating for a political position. I feel that there are plenty of ways for the Church to make its positions known and understood that do not involve the Mass.
GODFRED MCMANN KUDAYA on Saturday, Feb, 4, 2017 wrote, “In the first place I wonder how Lyndon Baines Johnson got a nation whose matchless conviction in liberty and democracy to uphold such obnoxious idea and subsequently getting it into the statutory books.” Godfred, you must understand that Johnson was the bully of the senate. He used his physical size and personal intimidation to coerce others. He was not a nice guy!
Finally bringing God back to the nation.
I think President Trump is very concentrated on living up to what his voters wanted. I see very positive moves coming from him.
I feel he has the betterment of America in his heart and the safety of all.
The media puts out a lot of negative vibes but Americans are wise to the fake news now.
God bless him and God bless America!!!!
In the first place I wonder how Lyndon Baines Johnson got a nation whose matchless conviction in liberty and democracy to uphold such obnoxious idea and subsequently getting it into the statutory books.
The USA, since its emergence as a sovereign nation has held liberty so high as her creed. To have persons like Lyndon Baines Johnson to dictate such path into savagery and got the nation’s legislative body to endorse it is revulsive.
The history of the USA is undoubtedly a profound witness to the churches role in building a nation that has become a beacon for all nations on the planet.
Trump surely is the Josiah to destroy that baal of a law.
Agree it has been ignored. However the Newman Center I use to attend in Columbus Ohio pretty much draped the DNC flag over the Crucifix.
We all know that the liberal media will attack Donald Trump for the idea of eliminating the Johnson amendment, too.
I think the poster boy for a Republican President treating the media with respect, and letting himself be treated like a punching bag was George W. Bush. And, the LIBERAL MEDIA STILL HATES BUSH!. This is proof that the liberal media will hate a Republican President no matter what he does. So, no thought should ever be given to trying to make the media like a Republican.
This is what I like about President Trump: he strikes right back at the dishonest media, and continues to try to do the right thing.
Fr. Morello : “Priests have been cowered into not saying anything at all regarding vital moral issues from the pulpit fearing not only retribution from superiors concerned with the exemption, but also from zealous pro abortion parishioners as I have endured from the latter.” My comment is how many priests will really speak out on divisive issues of abortion, contraception, homosexuality, etc.?
While there have been some heroes, most bishops and priests are too afraid to speak biblical truth out of fear of man - liberal, cafeteria “Catholics” who will withdraw their support both morally and financially. Now, with P. Francis’ Amoris Laetitia, many are quoting papal support for false teaching on these issues.
Will it get better with the abolition of the Johnson Amendment ? Only time will tell.
Again, it is helpful to know what one is talking about. Unions are a 501c4. They can endorse candidates. 501c3’s cannot. So are all of you NCRegister readers and readerettes prepared to have the ACLU and Black Lives matter spending a lot of resources and energy campaigning for their candidates? Me thinks not…
Something you are overlooking - the Johnson amendment applies to all 501c3’s. So in addition to every Catholic priest who wants to endorse a candidate, do you also welcome planned parenthood, Harvard, the ACLU, and Black Lives Matter having their “desperately needed” voices heard?
One thing that concerns me would be the politicization of the pulpit. If the priest is preaching on any public moral issue and references the Catechism and Catholic teaching in saying how one should judge the matter, fine. But in the pulpit, when it gets to specific candidates or referendums and who or what specifically you should vote for, I get uneasy. Especially when some priests might say it is a grave sin to vote for candidate X or Prop Y because…” While in the pulpit, they should teach about what Catholic teaching has to say specifically about the issue. There are certainly public questions that have moral implications, and the moral implications should be addressed. But it is still an individual matter of prudential judgment how one decides. If the preacher were to cut loose outside of the pulpit, in the church hall, that would be better. I am concerned that some clergy might simplistically make it a dogma out of what(voting for a candidate) is still up to the individual conscience.
Great idea. But wonder if this would make any difference. It might even be a bad thing as the mostly Democrat clergy would push pro-abort candidates.
http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/the-johnson-amendment-and-politics-from-the-pulpit
This has been ignored for years, mainly in black churches.
Finally, the nation founded by deists , agnostics and non-sectarians will become Christian.
The striking down of the Johnson Amendment is extremely, monumentally important for religious freedom in this Nation. Priests have been cowered into not saying anything at all regarding vital moral issues from the pulpit fearing not only retribution from superiors concerned with the exemption, but also from zealous pro abortion parishioners as I have endured from the latter. Bishops should, if hopefully the Pres succeeds be finally free to address abortion, homosexuality openly as true witnesses to Christ. The Church must have a free voice and if used with wisdom and proper discretion can achieve enormous good in a morally confused culture.
Must I re write my previously submitted comment?
So Curious, since that time many churches and so called churches very prominently violated the Johnson amendment with impunity for years, many years. This amendment was dead in the water - as it should have been - for those many churches without difficulty.
If I can be permitted to bring scripture into the discussion:
Jesus, in John 17, used the word “world” several times. (Ex. “It is for them that I pray. I am not praying for the world but for those you have given me, because they belong to you.” v. 9, NJB)
Do any of those references relate to Trump’s words and this discussion?
Keep in mind this is civil law, not canonical law.
Our preachers would still be bound by our canons.
In my opinion this is more good news from the WH. I have been waiting patiently and silently for this. Silent no More!
Excellent news! No longer will pastors and clergy have to worry about their second-class rights of free speech. They will share fully in our 1st Amendment rights. Good riddance LBJ! (Not even the Democrats wanted him in the end!)
If it happens this will destroy many of the excuses made by pastors and bishops for not speaking out on the candidates and issues. Every day which goes by gives me more reason to be thankful I voted for Donald Trump. Looking at the Democratic members of congress and how vehemently they are opposed to Judge Gorsuch for his principled positions on life issues and religious liberty I can see how far that party has gone down the toilet since I left it 35 years ago. What a monster opposed to freedom of conscience, life and religious liberty it has developed into! What hypocrites! After having attacked the consciences of Catholics for the past 8 years they point to the pause in immigration and characterize it as an attack on religious liberty.
This would open up a can of worms if adopted by Catholic Churches. Would we now have homilies endorsing political candidates? Would endorsements be in the bulletins? Would bisops or priests decide who to endorse? What if local priests did not agree with bishops?
Matthew Archbold always writes informative pro-Catholic articles. And, here’s another reason we can be thankful for the landslide Election Day victory by Donald Trump (306 Electoral votes to 232).
Are unions or other nonprofit organizations under threat of punitive IRS treatment when they endorse candidates?