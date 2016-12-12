Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
It can be argued that we've messed up Christmas pretty bad. As evidence I present this list of the Worst nativity scenes. Ever.
First, I give you the hipster nativity. You've got the wise men on Segways (wearing sunglasses to boot), Joseph snapping a selfie, and Mary rocking a Starbucks cup. I just realized that two of the wise men are wearing skinny jeans. And the other one's in jorts. I'm surprised Joseph isn't rocking a man bun. Because let's remember, Christmas is first and foremost be about celebrating ourselves.
Snowglobe Jesus. Jesus looks like he's in a NICU incubator. There's something kind of awful about the baby Jesus being separated from Mary and Joseph. Or maybe He's like that terrible John Travolta TV movie "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble." And I don't ever want to talk about Jesus and Travolta in the same sentence again. That'd be like so weird or something.
A comb over for Joseph? Really? I know the Bible doesn't actually say a lot about Joseph but I think it would've mentioned a comb over, right? A comb over is a character flaw made visible.
This would be the perfect nativity scene for the ACLU:
I'm all for minimalism but...this is ridiculous. I guess it's for those who want to read into it whatever they wish to see. Kinda' like how many people read the Bible.
A fashionista Christmas. Perfect for the Son of Mann...equin.
Gold, Frankincense, and a Coke. Because every miraculous birth needs some product placement. I guess Charlie Brown was right, Christman has become too commercial.
Jesus will not be mocked…these are not nativity sets…but sacrilegious mockery of the Holy Family. When that Infant grew and was mocked, spit upon..tortured beyond our human comprehension..hung on a cross, suffered a most cruel death for each of us for our salvation - out of LOVE for us - how can any believer in Christ find these funny? My heart hurts to see these. JESUS, MARY, & JOSEPH..pray for us!
This is sad but funny. I think the worst one I’ve ever seen though is the cat one, which was popular a few years ago. We had, until this year, an outdoor Nativity set of the big blown figures. Well, this didn’t turn out quite right. We get high winds here before a storm. Many times Jesus or Mary were blown over, and the baby Jesus was thrown a few feet away from them. No matter how I tried with rocks, bricks snd even stakes they’d still blow over. Finally I gave up, so no outdoor Nativity this year. But seeing them blown over may have made some people think they were drunk.
Thank you for publishing these. Could otherwise not have imagined anything like these existed. Makes me consider why Jesus came over 2000 years ago. If He were to come today, He most likely would not call the apostles to follow Him. Rather, He would need publicists and website designers.
Not funny but sad. The store window is offensive. What children do in the innocence of their play and creativity is one thing, another standard applies to adults. There is enough mockery of Christmas and the Nativity as it is. The header “my eyes are bleeding” takes one to the agony at Gethsemane and to Mary’s words, My Son is already much offended. Lets not give this sort of thing publicity or laughs, please. This is so wrong.
Some are amusing, but the others are insulting.
To Linda Joyce: Um, because it’s funny?
VERY very very amusing. Thank you (as she continued to chuckle)!
i dunno about any place else, but consider Hosston, pop. @ 300… this tiny little place holds 3 churches… all Baptist, one for the poorer ones (more sense, less money), one for the richer ones (more money, more role-taking), and yes - one for the “blacks” (more holy rolling, fewer uncounted Baptists, lol)... the stage productions and the churches own Nativity sets were as described… beautiful in every book…
...
but the homes of the faithful were “deprived”... we were deprived because most of us gave our spending money to the Church instead of saving up for the home… we each had some beautiful Nativity sets and scenes - in painted wood, in ceramic, and in cloth-draped plastic… and Nativity plays were dramatic, Biblically-inspired, and dressed as completely as their budgets allowed…
...
but at home… yes, at our homes, we set up whatever we had to represent the Holy Family… this included our most beloved toys, our most precious bits and baubles, and our finest drawings/paintings/clays… even our most forgiving animals, lol…
...
we celebrated Christmas in each home and in each church as well as we knew how…
Not quite sure why this was published..Anyone??
There are just so many things wrong with the first one. Gluten-free feed; solar panels on the cresh; wise men giving gifts from Amazon.com, and of course the 100% organic beef ( as opposed to inorganic beef, I suppose) and what sheep wouldn’t want a wool sweater!
That soda can nativity scene in the cardboard box is kinda cute. Especially with the cans labeled as they are.
Where does one get those cans? Do they have sheperds, sheeps, wise cans and all that?
Funny you mention Charlie Brown because I have a Charlie Brown Nativity from A Charlie Brown Christmas
The gust of wind you just felt was St. Francis spinning in his grave ...
I recognize all of them from Psych 101; they are cries for help in an empty life. Oremus.
I actually thought the Coke can one was kinda neat - They took the time to find all 4 or got really lucky. Made me smile
Hmmmm,
Sir, you have too much time on your hands.
Actually, Joseph is rocking a man-bun.