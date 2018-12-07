Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
Blogs | Dec. 7, 2018
The Uncool Dad vs. Pet Day
A mother's act of love
This is my latest "Uncool Dad" video. I hope you enjoy. It's about what I learned about parenting the day I brought a dead lizard to school.
