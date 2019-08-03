ESPN Profiles Basketball Star Who Became a Poor Clare

Sister Rose Marie of the Queen of Angels renounced her worldly life as a professional basketball star to answer her true calling.

University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma called Shelly Pennefather the “Larry Bird of women’s basketball.” She was at one time the highest-paid female basketball player in the world. This is a wonderful story about her journey from the hardcourt at Villanova University to becoming a Poor Clare nun.

A wonderful story. Thanks to ESPN for covering it.