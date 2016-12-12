Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
Planned Parenthood has gone to great lengths over the years to convince everyone that abortion is just a miniscule part of what they do. Three teeny tiny percents!!!
It's being reported now that Republicans plan to introduce a bill shortly after Trump's inauguration that would eliminate federal funding to Planned Parenthood. This is not a surprise as it's been something pro-lifers have been advocating for years. A Trump administration also would presumably not stand in the way of state's cutting funding to the abortion giant either, as the Obama administration repeatedly has done. Funds that previously went to Planned Parenthood would reportedly be reallocated towards health clinics that don't perform abortions.
The Washington Post reports that "federal dollars to Planned Parenthood...make up more than 40 percent of its budget." Losing that would obviously cause Planned Parenthood to close many clinics, something they say would harm a great deal of women.
This makes me wonder, if abortion is such a miniscule part (just 3 percent!!!) of what Planned Parenthood does and they are at risk of losing half a billion dollars a year over it, why wouldn't they just stop performing abortions? Hmmmm?
So why won't Planned Parenthood just announce today that they're going to stop performing abortions so they can continue doing whatever it is they say they do with 97% of their time for the good of women? Why? Because we all know that the reason they exist is to kill the unborn. And the reasons the Democrats fund them is because they kill the unborn. No matter what percentage they want to say it is, it is their reason for being.
So, every time Planned Parenthood says they're all about caring for women, just wonder why they'd close their clinics and hurt women rather than stop performing abortions.
As far as the 3% figure goes, my better-informed prolife friends tell me that PP calculates it this way: a woman comes in as a patient and receives a pregnancy test, an abortion, a cancer screening, STD test(s), and a prescription for contraceptives. Twenty percent (or less: I’m not sure if STD testing would be count as one service or several) of that visit was an abortion. If every patient who came to the clinic that month received all those same services, then twenty percent of the total business was abortions, even though every single patient received one.
starzec ,
Pretty much every public health clinic in our nation has offered low cost to free contraception for years. It doesn’t seem to have had much impact on pregnancy rates, nor have sex ed. classes per recent studies.
More recently, long term, Depo-Provera type contraceptives do seem to have reduced the rate of unplanned pregnancies & they’ve been more & more used on low income girls & women. They’re not hard to find at your local clinic, either. Whether those kind of long term contraceptives are appropriate for very young girls- or any woman for that matter- is another question.
In GA, at least until recently, public health depts. also provided sterilizations.
We’ve pretty much been awash in contraception for the last few decades & it’s not hard to locate or come by, especially if you’re low income. What low income women actually face, especially those with children, is the constant pressure & sometimes downright harassment to employ contraception or sterilization.
Starzec: One reason we disagree with contraceptives is because they too can result in the unnatural termination of a fertilised eggs when it is unable to attach itself due to the direct effects of contraceptive medication. There’s also the fact that just because you use birth control doesn’t mean you won’t get pregnant. It’s an old myth that if you put everyone on the pill you’d have essentially no need for abortions. A huge myth. The drop in abortion rates may have some result in more contraceptives, but there is much more to the drop than that, including more restrictions. This is just like the old debate against the Catholic Church and giving out condoms. The whole world went mad against the Church for opposing their distribution in Africa to decrease AIDS rates, and now the world has realised the Church was right…Condom use wasn’t decreasing AIDS rates.
starzec said,
Do what Colorado did- free birth control. Reduced abortion by 35% according to Business Insider… Oh wait, Catholics do not believe in using birth control. Why is it this simple logic escapes Catholic Doctrine?
Well, at least something is escaping someone. A few years ago someone touted a graph to me showing how “highly effective” contraceptives had reduced the abortion rate in South Korea. Indeed, it showed that over the past 2 or 3 decades the abortion rate had dropped dramatically in that country. But when I pointed out that the same graph showed that the abortion rate was still no lower than it was before “the pill” became available, they dropped their argument.
The problem is, eliminating the risk of an undesirable effect from an otherwise desirable behavior will naturally lead to an increase in that behavior. That is just human nature. Now if the measure used to do that actually does completely eliminate that risk, as you claim with your “conception does not occur” comment, then an increase in that behavior won’t matter, at least as far as that particular undesirable effect is concerned. But that is not the case with contraception. It is not 100% effective. And even claims that some forms can be 98% or 99% effective with perfect use are dubious because those figures apply to only a single year of use. How many people do you know who have sex for one year and then never have it again?! If they have sex longer than that, the chance of getting pregnant gets compounded with each additional year. So over the course of a marriage in which the woman is able to conceive for 18 years, a contraceptive method that is “98% effective” really ends up being only 70% effective.
The upshot of all this is that the increase in the behavior can outstrip the effectiveness of the measure at preventing the undesirable effect, so that overall instances of the undesirable effect end up being no lower than they were before the measure became available. This is apparently what happened in South Korea. I would wager the same thing would be found in this country if you put the numbers together, especially since just over half the abortions in this country are performed on women who used a contraceptive method in the month they became pregnant.
This is just one more instance where reality confirms Catholic morality.
Put planned parenthood out of business. Do what Colorado did- free birth control. Reduced abortion by 35% according to Business Insider. If it was done nationwide, Planned Parenthood would be only performing 2% of it mission on abortion. They could easily stay in business and drop the abortive actions.
Oh wait, Catholics do not believe in using birth control. Why is it this simple logic escapes Catholic Doctrine? I know the pious here would say something about being virtuous and moral. That argument is simply ignorant of human nature and flies directly in the face of logic. Others will say it opposes God’s will. If that is the case, it can be God’s will that abortion happens. Either, way you get abortion. But with birth control, there isn’t a need for abortion because because conception does not occur.
Well, infants in the womb have pretty much the same chance of survival if dispatched in a “back street abortion” or in a Planned Parenthood clinic. Either way, they lose their life.
There are at least two individual human beings/patients involved in each pregnancy. It’s convenient to ignore that fact for financial gain. It was a similar narrative during the slave trade.
Intrinsic human rights don’t alter according to circumstance & children are no more a commodity than slaves were. But each generation has its own blind spots it seems.
“PP, by providing abortions, is helping to save women’s lives” Manticore, do you mean in the sense that they have a higher chance of dying by ‘backstreet’ abortions? Or are they being saved from death by pregnancies gone bad? Which is SUPER rare.
Mr. Archbold, I’ve asked precisely the same question in com-boxes for years - nice to see it in a headline on a well-read web site.
manticore said,
PP is entirely entitled to provide abortions
Only by way of a court decision in which the SCOTUS judges excused it by pretending that the question of when human life begins was a question once again, after actually having been settled for well over a century.
PP, by providing abortions, is helping to save women’s lives
Killing 10,000 women so that maybe you can claim you’ve saved 1. Yea, that’s honest.
manticore,
There is no serious discussion of abortion “saving” a woman’s life. The science of modern medicine make the necessity of abortion to save the life of the mother extremely rare and not 3% of a business, killing some 61 million in the womb since 1973.
When these rare circumstances occur, the intent of the procedure is to preserve life. When those who are confronted with this horrendous decision, the life of the mother or the life of the child in the womb, well… we used to call it tragic. You must understand that either decision supports human life.
These have been performed in the past and were not back alley abortions. They were performed in hospitals staffed and equipped to fully and properly treat the patients.
Maybe because, regardless of politics, women still need abortions. So PP continues to provide that service. That a service is a small percent of what a body does, is no measure of how important or valuable that service is. The article does not make sense. PP is entirely entitled to provide abortions - it is far better they do so, than that their clients be reduced to having a backstreet abortion. PP, by providing abortions, is helping to save women’s lives, and that ought to count for something. These percentages disguise human lives - they are not mere impersonal statistics in an account-book.
It’s just playing with the numbers on the part of PP. If you pose the question as to what percentage of profits are derived from each procedure/appt., abortion ranks quite differently.
The old saying still applies:“Figures don’t lie, but liars can figure.”