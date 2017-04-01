(Credit: Glynnis Jones/Shutterstock)

May. 2, 2017

Pro-Lifers Frustrated by Continued Funding of Planned Parenthood

Defunding must happen now. Or it might not happen at all.

So, last I heard, Republicans won the House, Senate, and the presidency. Yet we're still funneling millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood. Uhm. Why? It seems that once again Republicans won the election and lost the politics. In an effort to avoid the always dreaded government shutdown, Congress voted on a $1 Trillion spending bill that keeps the government open until October. I get the politics. The Republicans think that a government shutdown will always be blamed on them. And you know what, it probably would. The media tends to take the side of Democrats. And if defunding Planned Parenthood was part of the spending bill it probably would've meant at least a threatened shutdown. So they figured they'd keep the government open for a few months and then they'll take on the other issues that they've promised to take on. I get it.

But pro-lifers need to show they will not be taken for granted because if we don't, this can might just keep getting kicked down the road. Look, we're pleased about Neil Gorsuch getting on to the Supreme Court. We're loving the fact that states can now defund Planned Parenthood without the risk of losing federal funds. We applaud the reversal of the Mexico City Policy. So yes, there have been victories. But they were elected on the promise to defund Planned Parenthood. So do it.

The frustration levels are building in the pro-life community. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, called the proposed legislation “beyond frustrating."

“The Republican Party is the only party with an anti-abortion platform and whose candidates ran specifically on the promise to defund Planned Parenthood, yet, here we are, watching them pass a bill that funds Planned Parenthood even though they control the House, Senate, and White House,” Hawkins said.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser called it "incredibly disappointing that any Republican spending bill would contain continued funding for Planned Parenthood."

What's so frustrating is that we're a few months in and yet we're still funneling millions into the hands of abortion clinics. And it's not like Planned Parenthood is loved and adored by the people who will rise up against Republicans. for defunding the abortion giant The GOP made it very clear that their intention was to cut their funding and they won. The plan is to continue funding women's health clinics, just not ones that perform abortions.

And we know the votes are there because in March, Vice President Mike Pence delivered the tie breaking vote to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood. I doubt there are many who voted to allow states to defund the abortion giant that wouldn't support a federal defunding.

I know many pro-lifers who voted for Republicans this past election on the promise of a pro-life Supreme Court justice and defunding of Planned Parenthood. So we're halfway there. Nobody knows what the 2018 elections will bring. Defund Planned Parenthood now or it might not happen.

“Early on in this debate, Democrats clearly laid out our principles,” Democrat Senator Charles Schumer said in a statement after the budget vote. “At the end of the day, this is an agreement that reflects those principles.

Sadly, I would agree.