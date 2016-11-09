Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
Much of the media is reporting that NBA Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy went on an anti-Trump rant. And that's fine. If you want to talk politics, have at it. It seems to me that the NFL shows you that mixing politics with sports isn't smart but do what you want. But Van Gundy went one step further. He didn't just attack Trump. He attacked Trump voters, in particular, Christians who voted for Trump.
This is particularly nasty and over the line in that he didn't just take part in some liberal virtue signaling but actively attacked Christians in a vicious way.
Van Gundy said:
“And then you read how he (Trump) was embraced by conservative Christians. Evangelical Christians. I’m not a religious guy, but what the hell Bible are they reading? I’m dead serious. What Bible are you reading? And you’re supposed to be — it’s different. There are a lot of different groups we can be upset at. But you’re Christians. You’re supposed to be — at least you pride yourself on being the moral compass of our society. And you said, ‘Yeah, the guy can talk about women like that. I’m fine with that.’ He can disparage every ethnic group, and I’m fine with that. “Look, I don’t get it. And I’m having a hard time taking it.
I’m just glad that the people I’m with here — and I’ll include you guys, too — that I like. Because I’m going to have a hard time. I will say, one point of pride, I live in Oakland County, Michigan, and I was surprised, but Oakland County voted for Clinton. At least I can look around say, ‘We weren’t the ones putting that guy in office.'
You've got to love it when someone who's not a religious person asks actual religious people "What the hell Bible are you reading?"
Let's be clear, many many Christians do not approve of much of what Donald Trump said or did in the past or even during the campaign. A vote for a candidate is not a complete endorsement of everything that person has said or done. Many Christians struggled with their decision, some not deciding until they walked in to the voting booth. Voting for Trump was not an imprimatur of every action and word that has passed from that man's lips. For many Christians it was a vote for a deeply flawed candidate who vowed to preserve religious liberty and establish some level of protection for the unborn.
If Van Gundy has a problem with Trump, join the club. I have an odd mixture of joy and dread at his election. But attacking Christians for voting is another thing altogether.
Ironically, Van Gundy also said, "I’m having a hard time being with people. I’m going to walk into this arena tonight and realize that -- especially in this state -- most of these people voted for the guy. Like, (expletive), I don’t have any respect for that. I don’t."
So let's be clear, Stan Van Gundy just said he doesn't like or respect people who aren't like him. And he's blasting Trump for not respecting people who aren't like him? I'm thinking he's not seeing the irony here.
Stan Van Gundy should apologize, not to Donald Trump, but to Christians for questioning their faith and for villifying those who don't think like him.
(HT Detroit Free Press)
Some of these NBA and NFL guys should realize they probably helped Trump get elected. Sitting down, taking a knee, and raising a fist during the National Anthem and then having Obama show his full support for these knuckleheads probably prompted just enough voters, especially in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan to say to themselves, “What kind of you know what is this”? You guys wouldn’t be where you are today if you weren’t living in these United States of America. You can use your professional athlete status in other ways to fight social injustice. So when the Anthem gets played stand up straight and show respect.
I voted for Trump because of my Bible. Hillary supports abortion, the killing of babies for the full nine months, and euthanasia. She supports gay marriage, not in the Bible! she called me “deplorable”, “irredeemable”, “severely backward”. The Left likes to paint every conservative as racist, homophobic, hate mongers, bigots Anti-Muslim, Anti-Hispanic, Anti-everything.If Trump is all those things , then Hillary must be Anti-Christian
Don’t believe something just because the media said it. I contribute 15% of my income to charities.helping the the poor is a lifestyle choice for me. Hillary wants to put me in jail, because i do not want men to go into the restroom with my little daughters, or bake a cake for gay weddings.
Trump was elected by an overwhelming number of Christians. Maybe Gundy does not know what Christianity teaches about sexuality and families and religious freedom
I voted for Trump not because he was my hero but because I don’t think our culture could survive under a Supreme Court filled with Hillary-picked justices.
They were both flawed candidates, but one reached out to those with traditional Christian values & the other didn’t. It wasn’t a hard choice for me.
This coach is a bit player in the entertainment industry. He believes he and it are something else more grand. He is wrong.
Also, he is not the only NBA coach to speak out like this.
Dunking a large ball through a hoop. Well, its better than jail, I guess.
Vote with your dollars.
bubble bee (nov 11), I couldn’t agree with you more!!!
” I’m not a religious guy…”
And there is your answer why you don’t understand. My voting for Trump, even though I vote Democrat, does not mean that I do not support assistance programs for the poor, the homeless, or any other Christian values that help people meet their daily needs and restores hope and dignity. I welcome the foreigner who comes to this country without breaking the law regardless of their country of origin or culture. I want all Americans to be able to succeed and prosper regardless of who they are. Hillary was not about this, was a phony, and corrupt. I voted against rampant globalization that has robbed this country of jobs, of corrupt globalist corporations, banks, everything that has been moving in the direction we were going. Sorry if that is too complex to understand, and sorry you fell for the lie.
Dear NBA (and NFL),
Please stick to your sport. I love the games. When I turn on the TV I don’t want to hear your political views, I want to watch sports. I especially don’t want to be criticized for my faith. When you ( or any network) cross that line I turn you off. Guys like Gundy are ruining your sport. Please let him know that he should stick to coaching.
NBA-nothing but atheists. Really? What a jerk. Who cares what you think think? Stick to the X’s and O’s. You are out of your league.
“I’m not a religious guy, but what the hell Bible are they reading?”
That’s a bit of an ironic statement. I wonder what he would say if he picked up a Bible and read some of the passages about certain moral practices that are now acceptable and celebrated in our culture.
Donald Trump was and is God’s candidate.
Trump is a man. Flawed—-but a man—-a family man—-as God intended man to be. Did you see the way Donald led his family on stage? It’s obvious that his family loves and respects him. No Homer Simpson in that family.
He said some outrageous things—-but it isn’t as though it’s new to this country that supports Hollywood and the worst kind of pornography in practically every area where it’s visible even to children—- demeaning women as sex objects—-worshiping the work done by surgeon’s on the bodies of women. It’s all right for men like Bill Clinton to do it—-but it’s “misogyny” for other men to discuss it.
Don’t forget—- sodomy is taught to children as sex education. I suppose that kind of talk is O.K because it comes out of the mouths of teachers?
Everything outrageous Donald Trump said was a complete disregard for political correctness—-he kicked it down the road and seemed oblivious to the arrows and darts that were aimed at him because of it. If that’s what it takes to get rid of political correctness—-then let it happen—- for it has been used far too long to silence opposition to homosexual sodomy, same-sex marriage and much of what’s wrong with this nation and many of its leaders. We have not been allowed to “tell it like it is.”
God takes those things we reject and makes miracles out of them. What kind of Bible are we reading? The narrative of imperfect mankind that is terribly in need of God. How about the murderer Moses? Samson blinded by love for Delilah? King David who plotted murder to hide adultery? How about imperfect, Blessed St. Peter and St. Paul?
It is “our Bible” that shows what the Love, Mercy, and Power of God can do in the lives of all of us.
So rejoice!—-because printing the Bible didn’t end the relationship between God and man. Donald Trump is proof that it is still taking place to this day—-to this hour—to this minute.
This has been written under my name. Ruth Ruhl-LaMusga
Hey Stan, how have those Democrat policies worked in Detroit? Not very Christian to trap generations into poverty, broken families and crime. Not very Christian to favor killing children in the womb. Not very Christian to lie about so many things like Hillary has. Hey Stan, do you favor Obama forcing the saints at the Little Sisters of the Poor to go against their Faith or be heavily fined? Hillary also agrees with that anti-Christian stance.
Abortion,especially the medically unnecessary partial birth abortion, is why Christians did NOT vote for Hillary. No life, no rights, Know life, Know rights.
We voted Trump because Democrats caused ISIS and watched as they wiped out whole Christian town and then allowed close to ZERO Christians in while importing tens of thousands of Sharia Muslims into the US. And the Democrats laughed at Planned Parenthood selling babies parts, with Hillary pledging to INCREASE the baby killer’s tax dollars. Now after Obama, Christians who believe in biblical marriage now CANNOT HOLD JOBS as photographers, cake bakers, T shirt makers, advertisers, etc. without compromising their deeply held religious beliefs. OF COURSE WE VOTED TRUMP—GET A CLUE, YOU LIBERAL ATHEISTS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0G1pmb-iNI
You asked. Something worse than disparaging comments about women? How about partial birth abortion? Sparing the NCR readership graphic details, let’s just remind Van Gundy that it involves bodily dismembering of babies. Where is your anger, now, sir? Indignation? Love?
While I could extend a list, this one issue should be enough.
I hope you have a losing season. You are a loser in any case. Oh, and an intolerant bigot as well.