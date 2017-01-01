Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
This is disturbing for so many reasons.
A majority of Democrats believe that Muslims are mistreated in the United States because of their faith, but fewer say the same thing about Christians living in the Islamic world, a new poll shows. Fifty-six percent of Democrats told Rasmussen that Muslims living in the U.S. are mistreated because of their faith while only 46 percent believe Christians in the Islamic world are persecuted over their faith.
The men in the photo above would have disagreed. But they're not around to answer poll questions.
Republicans and Democrats live in one country but two worlds. Each sees what they want to see. And both parties present problems to the Christian mind. But to see American Christians as more dangerous to Muslims than Muslims are to Christians, is refusing to see reality. One of the main problems is that "reality" is controlled by the media which tends to highlight anything that could be anti-Muslim while essentially ignoring the genocide of Christians in the Muslim world.
I don't know if it's a refusal to believe that Christians can be persecuted. I think that so often in today's popular culture Christians are almost always the bad guys, the oppressors. This seems to me that when it comes to a choice between reality and ideology, they're choosing ideology. And until the world understand the reality of this genocide, it will continue.
An offshoot of one of the core attributes of the left, xenomania and it’s flipside, what philosopher Roger Scruton has coined as “oikophobia”.
Xenomania is the unconditional acceptance of, and fetish for the foreign or different is to be favored, protected, lauded. Oikophobia is the cynical rejection of the common, or domestic is to be disfavored, prosecuted and decried.
Then it could be as simple as the left-sphere is a just a fact free “reality distortion zone”.
Please consider editing one thing in your post as outlined below.
You write:
“But to see American Christians as more dangerous to Muslims than Muslims are to Christians, is refusing to see reality.”
The poll doesn’t suggest that democrats think American Christians are more dangerous to Muslims. You have accidentally included or assumed that. American Christian isn’t even mentioned in the poll.
I also think you miss the bigger problem. Americans, Christians included, are often shaped/formed by the national culture shaped by their politics which come from their american partisan political party instead of the politics of Jesus. This culture leans toward the importance of the individual (e.g. abortion) or the group the individual identifies with (e.g. America first).
I would contend the poll is mostly a makeup of peoples own political feelings related to the current climate in the US and not of an actual outlook of happenings abroad. I notice the way the percentages on each question almost equal 100% for each party making me wonder if most people answered yes to one and no to the other question based on their political leanings.
Questions:
1* Are most American Muslims living in this country treated unfairly because of their religion and ethnicity?
Democrats - 56%
Republicans - 22%
Non Affiliated - 39%
2* Are most Christians living in the Islamic world treated unfairly because of their religion?
Democrats - 47%
Republicans - 76%
Non Affiliated - 64%
I think you should be less biased about the pointing to the “Democrats” as thinking Christians in Muslim World get treated Better Than Muslims in U.S.
There are some Muslim countries who do respect Christians, only the radical Muslims are the ones who are persecuting Christians, and not all Democrats think this way. Specially those of us who are “Catholic”.
Just because you are a Trump supporter doesn’t mean you have to become like him, an “uninformed” and ignorant persecutor of Muslims.
Amen brother.Time for some people to wake up.
Awfully simplistic.
To write an anti-Muslim propaganda piece like this one must live in his own simple-minded world of good guys and bad guys. Since I am not American, I don’t know if this is a specific attutude of Republicans or if all Americans have this tendency.
But anyway, it is disturbing for many reasons.
Most people killed by the IS are Muslims.
And most Muslims do not kill Christians.
You understand that??
So delete this photo above, please. It’s pure propaganda and comes from the devil, the Pope would say (and I agree).