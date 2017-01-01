Blogs | Feb. 9, 2017

Most Democrats Think Christians in Muslim World Treated Better Than Muslims in U.S.

This is what happens when ideology clashes with reality.

This is disturbing for so many reasons.

A majority of Democrats believe that Muslims are mistreated in the United States because of their faith, but fewer say the same thing about Christians living in the Islamic world, a new poll shows. Fifty-six percent of Democrats told Rasmussen that Muslims living in the U.S. are mistreated because of their faith while only 46 percent believe Christians in the Islamic world are persecuted over their faith.

The men in the photo above would have disagreed. But they're not around to answer poll questions.

Republicans and Democrats live in one country but two worlds. Each sees what they want to see. And both parties present problems to the Christian mind. But to see American Christians as more dangerous to Muslims than Muslims are to Christians, is refusing to see reality. One of the main problems is that "reality" is controlled by the media which tends to highlight anything that could be anti-Muslim while essentially ignoring the genocide of Christians in the Muslim world.

I don't know if it's a refusal to believe that Christians can be persecuted. I think that so often in today's popular culture Christians are almost always the bad guys, the oppressors. This seems to me that when it comes to a choice between reality and ideology, they're choosing ideology. And until the world understand the reality of this genocide, it will continue.