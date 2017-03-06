Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
Irony alert. The Bible once again shown to be historically accurate...this time with the help of ISIS militants.
So here's how it happened. In 2014, ISIS destroyed a site believed by many to be the burial site of Jonah in Mosul because...that's what ISIS does. They destroy. For some reason they went to town on the place, even using dynamite to destroy it.
But a few weeks ago, the area was liberated by Iraqi forces from ISIS. But because the site was blown to smithereens, what was under the shrine became apparent. And archaeologists soon discovered the 2,300 year old palace of the Biblical King Sennacherib. I know all of you read the Bible so much that good ol' Sennacherib's story is as known to you as your own history. But just in case you forgot, according to the Bible, King Sennacherib ran a pretty wealthy city around 700 BC and he was all about sacking towns and raking in the Benjamins. Typical bad guy king stuff.
So then he set his sights on the Kingdom of Judah. The Bible states that “Sennacherib king of Assyria advanced and invaded Judah, and laid siege to the fortified towns, intending to demolish them.” Not only did he do that but he talked trash while doing it. I can't help but be reminded of the scene from the movie The Incredibles when they're talking about the bad guy has the good guy dead to rights and what does he do? He monologues about how he is all powerful and going to take over the world yadda yadda, thus giving the good guy a chance to escape. Well, that's pretty much exactly what happened here. The first known example of monologuing to one's own detriment.
When he realized that the people would not surrender because of their faith in Yahweh, he mocked their faith. “Don't you know what I and my ancestors have done to all the peoples of the other countries?” he sneered. “Have the national gods of those countries had the slightest success in saving their countries from my clutches?” But because of all of his trash talk, an angel came down and pretty much wiped out his army and then he slunk back home, defeated, only to be killed by his sons. I know, right?
Now, for many years, as you might know, much of the Bible has been dismissed as unreliable history. But now it's believed we actually found Sennacherib's palace. Sadly, ISIS seems to have absconded with many of the artifacts from the site to sell for their own profit. It seems they're not big into respecting people who are alive or dead.
One archeologist was quoted as saying that ISIS's act of “destruction has actually led us to a fantastic find.” A find that shows the Bible to be correct once again. So, come on. That's gotta' give you a little “heh,” doesn't it? ISIS proving the Bible correct?
This isn't the first time the Bible was shown to have historical merit, despite many thinking that it's just a collection of myths. Just a few years ago, archaeologists discovered what's called the Tel Dan inscription on a ninth-century B.C. stone which was the first historical evidence of King David outside of the Bible. Also, the ancient town, called Gath, ruled by the ancient Philistines and the home of Goliath of watch out for that slingshot fame, was also recently discovered.
But so far this story about ISIS uncovering evidence of the veracity of the Bible is my favorite ironic story of the week.
HT Fox News
A great read. Thanks so much!
“This shows the Bible to be correct” is a ludicrous claim, and shame on anyone who claims to have any academic grounding in biblical studies to make such a claim. At best, it hints that one of the thousands of stories contained within the texts that make the Pentateuch might be accurate. I’m sorry, Matt, but this will not provide you an ounce of fodder against those dastardly atheists. Only the choir will find this remotely interesting or relevant.
A very enjoyable article especially making the point that those who would destroy the Judeo-Christian faith helped underscore the truth of it. What a pity that not all could or would read what was written.
It’s not as if the RCC even believes in or honors the Bible anyhow is it?
“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.”
Revelation 18:4
What does “ISIS” stand for? What people are these, is it based on fact, or bigotry?
Catholics biggest failures is forgetting the Catholic church existed hundreds of years before the Catholic leaders put the Bible together.
The stupidity of US Catholics is to condemn the Islamic religion, a serious taboo social NO-NO in the real world, to ridicule others religion, bashing. AS is said, war is a disease, bigotry is a disease of the USA like no place on Earth.
and that Explains why the US Catholic church is falling off the cliff, and Islam is the fast growing religion in the World. NCR claiming to be Catholic, and bashing the Islamic is directly spelled, STUPID.
FYI all: On this thread there is a “doug” (not I). I am “Doug”. Also sometimes I get clocked in as “DougP1” by Disqus or Wordpress or whatever.
“All watched over by machines of loving grace.” These things won’t happen when I’m dictator of the world. :-)
Joanne, some news sources have the custom of saying “the so-called Islamic State”. Anyway, IMO it’s more important to note deeds rather than words. It’s expected that ISIS will soon be pushed out of the city it considers the home of its Caliphate, but no one doubts its members will continue to spread terror in many parts of the world.
I think it was Bulgakov quoting Goethe who wrote “I am part of that which wills forever evil and works forever good.”
ich bitte Sie um hilfe . Pleas Help.
https://www.facebook.com/1458983067518981/photos/a.1464159450334676.1073741828.1458983067518981/1464156807001607/?type=3&theater;
http://www.payvand.com/news/17/mar/1052.html
https://www.google.com/…/iran-arrests-two-seizes-bible…/amp/
Lina - “well known…” I disagree. What are you talking about?
Some may remember Sennacherib as THE Assyrian who came down like a wolf on the fold, whose cohorts were gleaming in purple and gold.
“DFrese on Wednesday, Mar, 8”
Ditto.
Also, I believe you meant to go from one Bible character (Jonah) to another (Sennacharib), but weren’t clear on the transition. There is not biblical record of Jonah’s burial place. (“believed by many to be the burial site of Jonah in Mosul”)
Just as a note for those wondering aloud about the reason for the “irony”: my read on this is that one Christian-hating group (ISIS) accidentally (through an act of violence and destruction) thwarted the claims of another Christian-hating group (secularlists/atheists/stuffy modern revisionist academics, who strive to discredit and dismiss the Bible as mere culture-bound fables). And Lina… where did that anti-Catholic non-sequitur come from? I’m not at all sure that was necessary; that was certainly off-topic.
Dear AvantiBev: Thank you so much for your post. I was also disappointed that the author did not expand on WHY the Islamic State destroys historical sites and the traditions and symbols of that which is not Sunni Islamic. The author also uses the term, “ISIS,” which is no longer what the caliphate builders are calling themselves. They now go by, “Islamic State,” and we should use the name “Islamic State” at every possible opportunity to remind everyone that this despicable group are in fact Islamic. You are correct that Catholics are frighteningly ignorant about Islam. That is another way in which our priests have failed us.
And? What did they find that made them think it was the burial site of Jonah?
Uh… 2300 years ago is not 700 BC. Also, we’ve had Sennacherib’s annals for decades and no one questions his existence or his campaign to Judah.
Oh I absolutely that much of the bible is historically accurate, but the Catholic church is well known to do everything it can to abuse it’s power especially where women are concerned.
“Repent and believe in the gospel” BTW? Todays: Gospel LK 11:29-32 (3/8/2017)
While still more people gathered in the crowd, Jesus said to them,
“This generation is an evil generation;
it seeks a sign, but no sign will be given it,
except the sign of Jonah.
Just as Jonah became a sign to the Ninevites,
so will the Son of Man be to this generation.
At the judgment
the queen of the south will rise with the men of this generation
and she will condemn them,
because she came from the ends of the earth
to hear the wisdom of Solomon,
and there is something greater than Solomon here.
At the judgment the men of Nineveh will arise with this generation
and condemn it,
because at the preaching of Jonah they repented,
and there is something greater than Jonah here.”
Mr. Archbold writes “In 2014, ISIS destroyed a site believed by many to be the burial site of Jonah in Mosul because…that’s what ISIS does. They destroy. For some reason they went to town on the place, even using dynamite to destroy it.”
The reason is the Islamic concept of JAHILIYYAH (the time of ignorance prior to Mohammed getting his revelations from so-called “Gabriel”)and salafi interpretation of Quran Sura 3:154; Sura 5:50; Sura 33:33 and others.
I despair sometimes when I consider how little my fellow Americans (not necessarily this author whose works I respect, but many Catholics) actually know about a supremacist, totalitarian ideology that seeks to destroy them or force them into SUBMISSION which is what the word “islam” means.
Our enemies within and without the West and the Church would seek to have us naive, believing that somehow I.S.I.S. is just a bunch of irrational loons devoid of ideology. Actually, the supporters of the Caliphate know exactly what they do.
ISIS will fail, it will fade away, and no one except historians will remember it ever existed.
The Word of God lives forever.
Why is it ironic that “The Bible once again shown to be historically accurate…this time with the help of ISIS militants.”? Does Islam claim that nothing in the Book of Chronicles actually happened?
You do realize that Islam accepts the Old Testament as historical fact?
As an aside they also believe the external events of the New Testament also actually took place. (The critical point of course is that while they believe Jesus did everything described in the New Testament, they do not believe he was divine while he did them. Sort of a big point.)
Matthew, i easily read the article, learned from it, thoroughly enjoyed it. Thank you
The Truth of Gods Word will always be proved! This find is just one more example. ISIs may have tHought they were destroying just a Christian temple, but they foiled again.
Given that Herodotus mentions Sennacherib, I was not aware that there was any question of his existence.