(Credit: C-SPAN, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Blogs | Jan. 24, 2017

Great News! C-SPAN is Going to Cover the March for Life

Will the rest of the media follow suit?

Matthew Archbold

C-SPAN has informed the National Catholic Register that they plan to televise the March for Life live this year. That is good news to pro-lifers because we are so used to being ignored by most (if not all) of the mainstream media. In some years it seems the only network to give the March its due is EWTN (which will also be broadcasting the March.)

It's almost funny (in the saddest way possible) that every year hundreds of thousands of people march right through the heart of Washington D.C. and each year they are promptly ignored. It's as if we're pro-life ninjas. We whisk in, nobody sees us, and we disappear.

But the amount of coverage this year will be especially telling simply because the Women's (pro-abortion) March received wall-to-wall celebratory coverage.

Now, some in the media would argue that the March for Life isn't new news because it's done every year. Well, let me tell you something, if the media covered it, it would be news to much of the country that hundreds of thousands of people traveled to D.C on what's typically one of the coldest days of the year to stand up for the protection of life. And they do this every year in an astounding testament to the belief in the sanctity of life. They marched even when they knew that there was very little chance that any advances would be made because there was a pro-abortion president or Senate and a stacked judiciary. They still marched.

I remember a few years ago after coming back from the March for Life with my kids, a neighbor asked me where we'd been. I told him we'd been down to DC for the March of Life. He had no clue what I was speaking about. None. I explained that hundreds of thousands of people march through the middle of our nation's capital every year. He said I was probably vastly overestimating the number of people because if that many people protested it would definitely have been on the news.

That's the thing, media bias isn't only about how they cover events but about what they don't cover. And when you have all the major networks uniformly ignoring something, for much of the country it just didn't happen.

It will be interesting to see if the massive exposure received by the Women's March in DC this weekend has an effect of the amount of coverage the March for Life receives. It's almost like ignoring it would be too obviously biased but I don't put it past them.

The thing is, there are many reasons why this March is so particularly newsworthy. The fact that President Trump advisor Kelly Anne Conway is speaking at the March makes it even more worthy of being acknowledged by the media. Many pro-lifers voted Donald Trump, who had been pro-abortion until recently, and are hoping and praying he keeps his campaign promises to protect life. Also, there is the fact that the Supreme Court, with a nomination from President Trump, could rule to restrict abortion in significant ways. And even more immediately, Planned Parenthood is quite possibly at risk of losing their government funding from a Republican led House and Senate. This is an important time. This is an important march.

Kudos to C-SPAN for covering the March. Let's hope the rest of the media follows suit. They should.

I'll see you there.