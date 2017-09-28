The Ten Commandments monument erected by Judge Roy Moore (and later removed) in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo: ‘Maorlando’, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

God-Given Rights or Abortion: Which One Upsets the Media?

Rights are not granted by government but should be guaranteed by government.

NBC's Chuck Todd clearly wants you to be very very leery and afraid of Republican Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore because he's a... wait for it... a "FUNDAMENTALIST" who "doesn't appear to believe in the Constitution" because he believes rights come from our Creator. Can you believe it!?

I always wonder what people mean when they say "fundamentalist." It always strikes me as meaning "someone who really believes stuff I don't like." But Chuck Todd is horrified and clearly expects you to share in that horror about Roy Moore believing that rights come from God.

Watch for yourself. He's practically breathless:

Who believes nutty things like that!? It turns out, quite a few people.

Thomas Jefferson, who wrote this little thing called the Declaration of Something or other says, “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

John Adams said, "You have rights antecedent to all earthly governments, rights that cannot be repealed or restrained by human laws, rights derived from the Great Legislator of the Universe." (Note: The Great Legislator of the Universe is not Chuck Schumer.)

Leaping forward a few years, Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Man has rights that are neither conferred by nor derived from the state, they are God-given.” (What a wacko, huh? Good thing that FBI was watching him carefully.)

John F. Kennedy said, “the essentially Christian and American principle that there are certain rights held by every man which no government and no majority, however powerful, can deny.” (Was Camelot like a theocracy or something?)

Sad to see that this has become a laughable notion to some. Either it means Chuck Todd is uneducated on the founding principles of our country or our country has completely lost its moorings. Or possibly both.

I don't know Roy Moore. He's a politicia,n so I immediately have my doubts about him, but you can see how the "otherizing" machine works. If the media were ultra dubious about all politicians I'd say fine. But clearly, they're choosing sides. Roy Moore is being painted by the mainstream media as someone so far outside the mainstream because he's soooooooooooo Christian and conservative. A FUNDAMENTALIST even! Yet I don't see Chuck Todd or many in the media apoplectic over the fact that Moore's Democrat opponent just called for absolutely zero restrictions on abortion. Zero. Does that include partial birth abortion? Guess what, Chuck Todd didn't ask that followup of Jones. It likely didn't even occur to him.

I've yet to see any mainstream media pieces on Jones for holding a view that's clearly outside the mainstream around the entire country, never mind in Alabama. But I've seen plenty of hit pieces on Moore.

So when the media was faced with a choice between two stories, one in which a politician said that human beings are endowed by God with rights or another who said it's ok to tear babies apart in the womb in the ninth month of pregnancy, the answer was clear. It's that crazy God rights guy, amiright?!

But I guess that's the thing. If you see government as being in the "right-creating" business, then it makes sense that the unborn have no right to life because the government hasn't granted them that right. It has a sort of grisly awful logic to it but it makes perfect sense now.