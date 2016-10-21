Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
There have been some awful things said about Catholics recently from a number of people in the Hillary Clinton campaign. You might have heard about them. But then again you might not have if you're getting your news from the mainstream media.
From those WikiLeaks released emails, we have John Podesta, now the Clinton campaign chair, admitting to working to undermine Catholic teaching by creating "Catholic" groups that obfuscate true Catholic teaching on abortion and marriage.
Clinton campaign Director of Communications Jennifer Palmieri said, “I imagine they think it is the most socially acceptable politically conservative religion.”
While those things were said by those with the campaign, Clinton herself said that deep seated Church teachings must be changed, such as the sacredness of life, so that effort would seem quite in line with her thinking.
Shortly before the annual Al Smith fundraising dinner in which both candidates appeared, Cardinal Timothy Dolan reportedly said, "If it had been said about the Jewish community, if it had been said about the Islamic community, within 10 minutes there would have been an apology and a complete distancing from those remarks - hasn't happened yet."
I do have to wonder why if an apology was important enough to talk to the press about, why did Cardinal Dolan sit next to her in front of all the cameras at the dinner? Certainly, he must see that sitting with her undermines his own request for an apology. In fact, just today, Cardinal Dolan was on one of NBC's morning show and the subject of the requested apology was not raised.
But to be fair, why should Hillary Clinton apologize? According to recent polls, Catholics favor Clinton, despite her stances on abortion and religious freedom.
And there's another reason for Clinton to remain silent. If she were to say anything, it would become immediately newsworthy, making the emails newsworthy. Thus far, the media has found little newsworthy in the anti-Catholic emails.
But when right and wrong no longer matter, strategy is everything. And Hillary Clinton got what she wanted from Cardinal Dolan without having to apologize. She got the video and pictures of them sitting together, smiling and talking. Mission accomplished.
In the end, I wonder what does a candidate have to do to warrant not being invited to the Al Smith dinner?
The Hillary Clinton campaign would feel the need to apologize if more media outlets were similar to The Register, EWTN (including Sirius radio Channel 130), Sirius Channel 125 The Patriot (Mark Levin, Andrew Wilkow, etc.), Sean Hannity on Fox News, and Jay Sekulow (Noon on Sirius 131).
One reason that Hillary Clinton and her campaign don’t feel that they need to apologize is because the liberal media (exposed in wikileaks) continue to cover up Hillary Clinton’s flaws, and they relentlessly attack her opponent (Trump) with unsubstantiated accusations.
“...Clinton herself said that deep seated Church teachings must be changed, such as the sacredness of life…”
But she said even more than that. Hillary Clinton also strongly implied in the same breath that the power of government should be used to compel such changes. People need to wake up and understand that the seeds of persecution are being sown, right now, and it does not matter if germination is years or decades away. These politicians have minions, and some approve with all their hearts.
To ask “Why should Clinton apologize” is exactly right. She and other enemies of the Church know full well the weak, politically-correct Cardinal Dolan, along with the majority of US bishops, will not demand an apology or even express a high-profile complaint. This is evidenced here by the Cardinal’s effete statement. There is no demand for an apology. The Cardinal’s weakling statement communicates to the likes of Clinton, Obama, and the New York elites who despise the Church, with whom he hangs out and curries favor, that they will pay no price for this latest in their battle against the Church. Can you say Little Sisters of the Poor? Can you say partial birth abortion? On the contrary, Cardinal Dolan will gladly give the convocation at their convention for their propaganda purposes, while the boos he’s receiving from the convention delegates are edited out for the tv audience.
““We will oppose all state efforts to discriminate against LGBT individuals,”
Why is everyone forgetting about this issue? We seem to forget it’s about protecting our children AFTER they leave the womb too. We need to protect any sense of decency when it comes to family and children. If we cannot decide what is acceptable, our society is lost and religious freedom will not exist in any way.
I certainly can provide no direct quote of Mrs. Clinton making those statements. There is a “but” however, have you read the platform of the Democrat Party? There is no inference involved.
“We will oppose all state efforts to discriminate against LGBT individuals, including legislation that restricts the right to access public spaces. We support a progressive vision of religious freedom that respects pluralism and rejects the misuse of religion to discriminate.”
And then there is, “We will continue to oppose—and seek to overturn—federal and state laws and policies that impede a woman’s access to abortion, including by repealing the Hyde Amendment.” In other words, abortion on demand anytime, anywhere. If I may paraphrase, ‘we will require you to directly pay to fund abortions’. The ACLU has already sued Catholic hospitals for not providing abortion services, how long will it be before it is required?
Exactly Starturtle. All that was in the emails is true. We are a very divided religion. Thankfully we don’t all think and see things in the same way.
Saying “...the truth…” Is, by its very nature a lie.
Whose truth? The greatest mistaken belief of all time is that there is “One True Right Way to be, feel, think, and act in any given situation and some authority figure knows what that is.” This is called Fascism.
This belief runs so deep in people that they have fought wars and tortured people for not ‘believing the RIGHT thing.’ Please, consider what you say and preach. Have respect for other people’s viewpoints. Consider that yours is conditioned and may not stand up to intellectual and even emotional inspection by a humble and contrite heart, including your own.
Jackson, it hasn’t happened
According to NBC News polling this morning, Hillary Clinton is leading Donald Trump by 50% to his 38% and there’s only two more weeks left for the election. The Donald’s big mouth is digging his grave deeper and deeper and his credibility has gone down the toilet so unless Our Divine Lord performs a miracle, Donald Trump’s presidential hopes are gone.
What does a candidate have to do not to be invited to dinner? Not believe in climate change!
Spot on, Mr. Archbold.
This Cardinal is the definition of weak. What else, who else will be accommodated at his table?
His desire to be liked is clear and very sad to watch. The eyes of the unborn are upon you, Dolan.
When you put forth your ideas into the political realm, you might very well be criticized, even ridiculed. Politics can be rough. That will be just as true when the ideas you’re promoting are simply the Catholic teachings in which you believe. Not necessarily anything to do with anti-Catholicism. Most Catholics themselves are at odds with the agenda of the Bishop’s Conference.
I think it was COnstantius II who said “whatever I will, be that esteemed a Canon”. Essentially the roman emperor said that he can establish Church law. The bishop of Rome responded by threatening the emporer with the day of judgement and telling him to not infringe on church teachings or laws. Time to get back to ‘telling it like it is’ and reminding everyone that Christians are to the world as the soul is to the body. No capitulation.
...This is a comment on bastardizing the truth and darkening our path to Heaven and not aobut power or control as a confused comment had implied.
“Churches are forced to accommodate and bles SS marriages, “
I have not heard of this happening, can you give me a link to a news story?
Raised Catholic, now Episcopalian, I am more of a mystic than anything else and I see my spiritual source in the Celtic and Wisdom traditions. I also do not see any conflict between science and faith.
I am sad to see the Catholic tendency toward absolutism is alive and well, and that Catholics do not have a monopoly on this. Evangelicals can be just as bad. It is comforting to believe that one is closest to God in one’s ‘beliefs’ handed down by the one true faith. Even if it means sacrificing one’s credulity and fellowship with those who do not agree.
A wisdom saying from the Celts is that “the Catholic priest tells me Do This: The Celctic priest says Do As I Do.”
Western Catholic religion started going bad when it was made the Religion of Empire by Constantine. Luke and Acts were written by the same guys and reflect that Empiric tone, as do some of the late (faux) letters of Paul. Marcus Borg referred to these later(est?) writings as the time of INSTITUTION.
Christ’s teachings were to find God in your life now, the abundant life, to have life full of closeness to the GOD of LOVE, heart, and empathic living in the world. Not point out sins, classify people into ‘good and bad’ categories, and divide the world.
Spiritual improvement starts within each of our hearts. Not our neighbor’s.
Very good question. By all means show mercy but shouldn’t we avoid letting enemies of the Church manipulate us to help promote their evil ends? Photos with the cardinal can now go with the guise of a Catholic VP. Never mind that he’s a pretend Catholic. People with his delusion can point to Kaine as their example of knowing more than the Church.
Catholic…when convenient. And the Cardinal does lead by example.
The late Sen. Patrick Moynihan (an old fashioned democrat) said that prejudice toward the Catholic Church is the last acceptable form of bigotry. Today’s democrats do not cease to validate that observation.
Whatever she said, she advocates the legal injection of poison saline solution into baby girls and boys. She also advocates the legal crushing of the heads of baby girls and boys so their corpse can be pulled out of their mom’s womb. What she advocates is far worse than anything she can ever say. I take comfort from Our Blessed Lord’s word “Fear not those who, after they kill the body, can do nothing”. Amen.
“In the end, I wonder what does a candidate have to do to warrant not being invited to the Al Smith dinner?”
Be a catholic ?
Hillary is extremely pro-abortion. It doesn’t seem right for her to wine and dine at a Catholic function. The Church needs to directly counter anyone who promotes a distorted view of the sacredness of life. There are too many missed opportunities these days for priests and religious to stand up for the truth. Sadly, Cardinal Dolan just missed another one.
Think Cardinal Dolan wants to play nice with everyone. He headed the St.Pats parade in 2015 when Gay Pride marched. Maybe he thought he’d convert them but didn’t happen. However it did give Catholics the impression that that was ok. Now he expects Hillary to apologize while sitting next to him? If she had to be invited he should have either insisted on an apology or distanced her from himself. Jesus ate with sinners but told them to sin no more. I doubt that he told her that. As a result, if she’s elected you can be sure there will be more slaughter of the innocents as well as persecution of the Church when they don’t “follow the rules”. We are not a Church of nice anymore, and he msy be unpleasantly surprised if schools close because of so called bigotry, Churches are forced to accommodate and bles SS marriages, and even the CCD classes will be told that’s a new world and what’s wrong is right now.
“what does a candidate have to do to warrant not being invited to the Al Smith dinner?”
How about:
- jokes about Eucharistic “crackers”
- not paying any federal taxes for decades
- boasting about grabbing women by the p—-
- nearly a dozen sexual assault allegations
- promises to torture, deport millions, use nuclear weapons
- imprisonment and death threats to his main opponent
- refusing to accept the will of the electorate unless they agree with him
Time for the Church to publicly and consistently put Christ first in everything. All that follows will be good.
I have to wonder why the Church keeps inviting such corrupt criminal psychopaths.
Mercy? Certainly not to her victims.
What does a candidate have to do to get an un-vitation?
Have his/her donation check bounce.
Just a reminder, the same Jesus who dined with sinners, tossed the money-changers out of the Temple with a whip. Sometimes mercy is delivered with a kick in the pants.
“Clinton herself said that deep seated Church teachings must be changed, such as the sacredness of life”
When you phrase it like that you sin against the 8th commandment.
You know perfectly well that what she “herself said” did not include the phrase “sacredness of life” or any paraphrase thereof.
You may infer that from what she said, but it is an untruth to claim that she said it.