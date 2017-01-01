Blogs | Sep. 6, 2017

Claritas U. is an Innovative Tool for Catholic Clarity

Only truth can counter the culture.

According to Brandon Vogt, founder of Claritas U, there are two types of Catholics. There are "nervous Catholics" who when their faith is challenged, shy away.

We all know that feeling. People challenge you and there you are, expected to defend 2,000 years of Catholic history and teaching right then and there. What do you say? How do you say it? It's hard to say the right thing the right way all the time. It's normal to be nervous.

But on the other hand, there's "The Confident Catholic" who is prepared and eager to discuss their faith with people who might just disagree with every word you say.

Which kind of Catholic are you? Which kind do you want to be?

Brandon Vogt, an author of several books, including "RETURN: How to Draw Your Child Back to the Church" who works as the Content Director for Bishop Robert Barron's Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, created Claritas U to "help Catholics get clear about their faith."

For the next two days, Vogt is offering an online membership site with a vibrant community and video courses on topics such as atheism, same-sex marriage, the Bible, science, ﻿transgenderism﻿, as well as other topics you're told you're never supposed to discuss because you're phobic or "out of touch" or my personal favorite "not in step with the culture."

I could tell you more but here's some videos about Claritas U because why not let him tell you. You don't need a middle man like me:

Look, Catholics are really up against it right now. I don't know if you noticed but we're kind of being treated as a fringe group of crazies. Our religious freedom is under attack. Our beliefs are openly mocked in the culture. The world is crying out for truth and clarity. ClaritasU is a learning tool and a community for us to discuss how to counter the culture in a loving way. I'm interested. I thought you might be too.

Enrollment for ClaritasU is open only today and tomorrow so if you're interested, got to ClaritasU.com.