(YouTube)

Chris Pratt Talks God, Prayer, and the Soul to MTV

This is kind of a big deal

A funny thing happened at the MTV awards yesterday. Actor Chris Pratt, known for his work in the Jurassic World movies as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, accepted the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Generation Award and dropped some advice on the crowd about God, prayer, and the importance of being careful with your soul. Now, if that doesn't blow your mind, get this: he got applauded for it!

When I first heard him saying what he was saying I thought oh, clearly Chris Pratt never wants to work in Hollywood again. And then came the applause. I don't care who you are — this is a big deal. The kind of deal that should help everyone have the guts to share their faith on Facebook or Instagram or maybe just with a co-worker. If Chris Pratt is willing to talk faith at an MTV AWARDS SHOW then you should be willing to do the same in your little corner of the world.

Share this video. Please.

Mind you, some of it is a bit... off color. He was talking to the MTV generation, after all, so he kinda' mixed the medicine in with the meat, as he says. Definitely worth a share.