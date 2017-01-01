(Nick Solari, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Blogs | Jun. 9, 2017

Bernie Sanders Says Christians Need Not Apply for Public Office

A stunning, anti-Christian stance taken by Democrats.

This isn't only unconstitutional. It's scary. It seems like you can add public office to the list of jobs Christians are no longer allowed to do which already includes baker, photographer, wedding planner as well as others.

During a confirmation hearing for Russell Vought, who is President Trump’s nominee for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, Senator Bernie Sanders had some harsh words relating to a piece Vought wrote a piece defending his alma mater, Wheaton College, a Christian institution for firing a professor who expressed solidary with Muslims.

In that piece, he wrote, “Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology. They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned.”

Sanders took issue with that, saying, “In my view, the statement made by Mr. Vought is indefensible, it is hateful, it is Islamophobic, and it is an insult to over a billion Muslims throughout the world.”

During his harsh questioning of Vought he pressed him on whether he believed his comments on Islam were "Islamaphobic."

"Are you suggesting that all of those people stand condemned?" he asked angrily. "What about Jews? Do they stand condemned too?"

Vought attempted to answer, saying, "Senator, I am a Christian—" but Sanders interrupted.

"I understand that you are a Christian. But this country is made up of people who are not just—I understand that Christianity is the majority religion," he said. "But there are other people who have different religions in this country and around the world. In your judgment, do you think that people who are not Christians are going to be condemned?"

Clearly uncomfortable, Vought attempted to clarity that he believes that "all individuals are made in the image of God and are worthy of dignity and respect, regardless of their religious beliefs."

Then, after a little more bluster and posturing, Sanders stunningly concluded. “I would simply say, Mr. Chairman, that this nominee is really not someone who is what this country is supposed to be about."

Amazingly, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland added: “I’m a Christian, but part of being a Christian, in my view, is recognizing that there are lots of ways that people can pursue their God...No one is questioning your faith ... It’s your comments that suggest a violation of the public trust in what will be a very important position.”

Now, to be clear, nobody is suggesting that he's treated anybody poorly. There's no allegation that he treated anyone of any religion improperly. So what we have here is two senators berating a would-be public servant for holding what's a pretty mainstream Christian view. To repeat, this is for heading the Office of Management and Budget which doesn't have a whole lot to do with theology.

What we're seeing here is a position being taken by numerous senators that Christians need not apply for public office because being a Christian who believes that Jesus is the sole road to salvation makes you unfit for office. This is nothing short of stunning. Totalitolerance is the new tolerance. And diversity means "fall in line or else."

