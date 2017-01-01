Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
This isn't only unconstitutional. It's scary. It seems like you can add public office to the list of jobs Christians are no longer allowed to do which already includes baker, photographer, wedding planner as well as others.
During a confirmation hearing for Russell Vought, who is President Trump’s nominee for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, Senator Bernie Sanders had some harsh words relating to a piece Vought wrote a piece defending his alma mater, Wheaton College, a Christian institution for firing a professor who expressed solidary with Muslims.
In that piece, he wrote, “Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology. They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned.”
Sanders took issue with that, saying, “In my view, the statement made by Mr. Vought is indefensible, it is hateful, it is Islamophobic, and it is an insult to over a billion Muslims throughout the world.”
During his harsh questioning of Vought he pressed him on whether he believed his comments on Islam were "Islamaphobic."
"Are you suggesting that all of those people stand condemned?" he asked angrily. "What about Jews? Do they stand condemned too?"
Vought attempted to answer, saying, "Senator, I am a Christian—" but Sanders interrupted.
"I understand that you are a Christian. But this country is made up of people who are not just—I understand that Christianity is the majority religion," he said. "But there are other people who have different religions in this country and around the world. In your judgment, do you think that people who are not Christians are going to be condemned?"
Clearly uncomfortable, Vought attempted to clarity that he believes that "all individuals are made in the image of God and are worthy of dignity and respect, regardless of their religious beliefs."
Then, after a little more bluster and posturing, Sanders stunningly concluded. “I would simply say, Mr. Chairman, that this nominee is really not someone who is what this country is supposed to be about."
Amazingly, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland added: “I’m a Christian, but part of being a Christian, in my view, is recognizing that there are lots of ways that people can pursue their God...No one is questioning your faith ... It’s your comments that suggest a violation of the public trust in what will be a very important position.”
Now, to be clear, nobody is suggesting that he's treated anybody poorly. There's no allegation that he treated anyone of any religion improperly. So what we have here is two senators berating a would-be public servant for holding what's a pretty mainstream Christian view. To repeat, this is for heading the Office of Management and Budget which doesn't have a whole lot to do with theology.
What we're seeing here is a position being taken by numerous senators that Christians need not apply for public office because being a Christian who believes that Jesus is the sole road to salvation makes you unfit for office. This is nothing short of stunning. Totalitolerance is the new tolerance. And diversity means "fall in line or else."
Kurt, I asked you to cite an ecumenical council, not the Catechism, which just confirms my suspicion that you’ve never read any of the great councils and that your understanding of theology is limited to soundbites from the CCC and perhaps what you’ve read over at the National Catholic Distorter (oops, I mean “Reporter”). Be that as it may, there is absolutely nothing in sections 841-48 of the CCC that contradicts what I said. In fact, my original post could have been a paraphrase of 846:
“He himself explicitly asserted the necessity of faith and Baptism, and thereby affirmed at the same time the necessity of the Church which men enter through Baptism as through a door. Hence they could not be saved who, knowing that the Catholic Church was founded as necessary by God through Christ, would refuse either to enter it or to remain in it.”
My original post said that baptism is the normative way by which people are saved but that a “baptism of desire” is possible for those who through no fault of their own cannot receive water baptism. Now, I ask you yet again, how is what I said not in accord with Catholic teaching?
@ Ronk & Eric, you ignore the great scandal here. Vought’s views are against the teachings of the Catholic Church. To say his views represent Christianity is to say that Catholics are not Christian. Odd claim to make on a Catholic site.
Dara Muldery, it is you who need to read the Gospel.
“Anyone who does not believe in Me is condemned” John 3:18.
Vought was merely repeating Christ’s own words. Any charge you make against Vought of being “Islamophobic” or “non-inclusive” etc.etc. you must, to be logical also make against Jesus Christ.
God’s mercy is unfathomable. And I agree with Darra. No human being knows whom God will condemn.
For a representative of THE half of government that believes church and state are separate; to even broach the issue of a potential employee’s religious beliefs is enigmatic. For a senator whom is likely athiest to opine on the “make believe” (where a soul goes after death) and treat the issue as if it has an actual and bigoted effect on anything in the real world, even more so. Not knowing what is in the senator’s heart, I can only conclude his statements are part of a broader strategy to paint the soul of Christianity in general as inherently bigoted and therefore unfit to be a part of a secular society, an ideology the senator is certainly in favor of bolstering. Mr Vought happened to be a convenient platform for the senator to utilize for this means. NCR is correct, Catholics need not apply in a world the senator would have.
Kurt : You have given the best response a Catholic could give.
In these times of great deception, both in and out of the Catholic Church, it is vital for us to know where to obtain the truth. Thanks for the link.
@ Carl , I actually agree with what mrscracker wrote that it makes the most sense of the comments here but let’s not make Bernie Sanders out to be a saint, a man that supports abortion on demand without exception and the redefinition of marriage to include persons of the same sex not to mention policies that would bankrupt our nation.
@Vinnie Ditroni - regarding David Barton
Barton’s works have been proven to be shoddy and disreputable. His book The Jefferson Lies was called “the least credible history book in print”. Even conservative Christian historians question his work: https://world.wng.org/2012/08/the_david_barton_controversy?
@Cyril, CATECHISM OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH, sections 841 - 848.
Kurt, your claim amounts to an ipse dixit argument: “I say it; therefore, it’s so.” Well, I have news for you. It ain’t so just because you say it is. I cited Jesus’s words in Mk 16:16, and you claim that in doing so I am contradicting the teachings of the Catholic church. You also accuse me of being a Protestant, which I am not. I am a Catholic, and I even teach at a Catholic university. So that you do not betray yourself as a troll by continuing to create straw men and cast ad hominem aspersions, please cite the exact claim that I made that contradicts Catholic doctrine, and cite the ecumenical council that defined the doctrine. And please don’t keep repeating like a parrot that I am doing what Protestants do. Cite the ecumenical council and the specific document in it that I am contradicting. I’m not holding my breath.
constance kosuda : P. Trump seems to be more of a Christian than some of the highly placed clergy who do not follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, Scripture, the Catholic Magisterium on core issues of faith, life, marriage, sexuality, reception of the Holy Eucharist.
One thing he definitely is NOT - he is not a hypocrite.
Re: Lyle’s comment that “borrowing money” is “against the Catholic Church”. Maybe in the Middle Ages but not now. Usury. The charging of excessive interest was what was seen as sinful. Have you never borrowed money ( used a credit card ) to buy a car or a house, etc.? Even the Church “borrows” money for capital improvements. As to Socialism…the Church opposes EXTREMES of any political system , be it Socialism, Communism, CAPITALISM ( look to the Encyclicals ), Dictatorships, etc. Yes, Capitalism can be harmful to human dignity and freedom when it places the pursuit of wealth and power in the hands of a few by taking advantage of those with little money and no power. It can become evil when it places the desires of the rich and powerful as absolute, and neglects it’s weakest citizens. Hence, in our system it is necessary to be ever on guard so that extremes either way do not happen.
Constance writes..
“by the way, are we making believe Trump is a Christian?”
I don’t know , he says he is so ill choose to take him at his word. Anyway it to s not up to you , me or anybody to make the assumption that he’s not. That would be between him and God.
very misleading title - worth a reread of the actual article.
by the way, are we making believe Trump is a Christian?
It seems those that don’t like Sanders also don’t like the Holy Father. I guess I should not be surprised.
From America Historian David Barton’s website wallbuilders
George Washington’s adopted daughter, having spent twenty years of her life in his presence, declared that one might as well question Washington’s patriotism as question his Christianity. Certainly, no one questions his patriotism; so is it not rather ridiculous to question his Christianity? George Washington was a devout Episcopalian; and although as an Episcopalian he would not be classified as an outspoken and extrovert “evangelical” Founder as were Founding Fathers like Benjamin Rush, Roger Sherman, and Thomas McKean, nevertheless, being an Episcopalian makes George Washington no less of a Christian. Yet for the current revisionists who have made it their goal to assert that America was founded as a secular nation by secular individuals and that the only hope for America’s longevity rests in her continued secularism, George Washington’s faith must be sacrificed on the altar of their secularist agenda.
From George Washington’s Farewell Address:
Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity,
religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim
the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of
human happiness – these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens. The mere
politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and to cherish them. A
volume could not trace all their connections with private and public felicity.
Let it simply be asked, “where is the security for property, for
reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths
which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice?” And let
us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without
religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on
minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect
that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.
@marina. Whoa! What’s with “friend of P(ope)Francis” as in “He is a socialist, a friend of P. Francis and hates capitalism.” Sanders may be an opponent of capitalism, but what’s with the slap at Pope Francis? Sounds like you don’t like ANY criticism of capitalism. Capitalism, like socialism, is man-made. It isn’t divine. Seems like too many people make capitalism an idol which makes one wonder if Catholicism isn’t like Islam with “to the victors go the spoils.”
We all know Bernie Sanders’ religious views - they are anything but fair, or pro-Christian. After all he is George Soros funded, a Democrat (Obama and Hillary supporter), so I wouldn’t expect anything better from him.
He is a socialist, a friend of P. Francis and hates capitalism.
The Muslims love and support Bernie : https://www.facebook.com/Muslims-for-Bernie-Sanders-2016-871716006255448/
Read his comments about Christians here : http://www.christianpost.com/news/6-interesting-facts-about-bernie-sanders-and-religion-140197/
Come to your own conclusions on who Bernie stands with.
Socialism is against the Catholic faith, for socialism strips away the freedom of the people to decide for themselves what they want to do with their fruits of labor.
Borrowing of money is against the Catholic faith, for how does one come to be the slave of another, borrowing of money.. When government borrows money, the people come to be slaves of the government..
Reformation, socialism was all about denial of the Church (pope) and the people to look NOT to God to save them, but to government, as Sanders proposes.. to look to failure to save us..
@Cyril, you are contradicting the teachings of the Catholic Church. Of course, Protestant critics of the Church often do that by citing a biblical verse.
This is part of the persecution foretold.
Lets put the boot on the other foot.
If there was a devout muslem teaching institution, and there happened to be a professor there who expressed solidarity with Christians, and the profesor was therefore sacked, and a nominee of Donald Trump then supported the institution simiarly, saying that Christians are condemned because they follow Jesus—Would Bernie Sanders have similarly condemned the nominee for the same reasons?????
I think not!
The muslem faith dates from about seven centuries after the birth of Christ,
and was a product of Saudia Arabia.
The muslems however, as countries all around the world, are obliged to accept the acceptance that we ‘all’ live in the year 2017. And this applies to Bernie Sanders and all Jews as well.
In other words, we all acknowledge, likely without even realizing it in most cases, that it is 2017 years since Jesus was born; and this is a figure under the authorization of the authentic original Christian Church which is the Catholic Church which Bernie and his friends reject.
This 2017 year figure does not originate from Islam or Judaism although adherers of these faiths essentially have to use it too in everyday dealings.
Maybe therefore, Bernie should attempt to take seven centuries off this figure to better suit the founding of the muslem faith by Prophet Muhammad—rather than accepting the system confirming the birth of Christ and the beginnings of Christianity. Bernie then would surely be better able to support his condemnation of President Trump’s nominee.
Kurt, I am quoting Jesus. If you have an issue with that quote and the doctrine behind it, I suggest you take up the issue with Jesus himself. And no, I am not a Protestant. I am a Catholic with a degree in theology.
treating/ acting/ responding….
no matter
vought spoke a literal reading of truth, thus it rings cold and cryptic, more rant than truth
more or less Sanders reacted the same way as he was not looking for anything but one answer- about Muslims, but even Pope
Benedict was attacked by saying Islam had a God who had no connection to man—- no intellect rather an unexplorable will
which could only be obeyed ala the Koran. For Catholics God is unknowable but experienced thru Christ, guided by the Holy
Spirit
and there is an encounter, btw Maker and the made——- in the sense that Jesus Incarnated, something Islam finds abhorent
thus the nature of Islam might encourage violence——-Benedict proposes this as a question to Islam ( never to be answered by them)
in what manner we treat others is not the same as to how we perceive their beliefs, rather it is in their selves made in the Image of God
which is their, our, dignity
if this had been said Sanders would have been satisfied methinks
Unfortunately, I think the author of this article is giving the most negative reading of the senator’s comments and projecting a victim mentality - ‘not everyone thinks like me, so I’m going to accuse them of being anti-my beliefs’
@Cyril , your assertion about Jesus is contrary to Catholic teaching. I take it you are Protestant.
I don’t think Sanders would approve of Jesus himself holding public office since Jesus said virtually the same thing: “He who believes and is baptized will be saved, but he who does not believe will be condemned” (Mk 16:16). Now, of course the church teaches that those words of Christ are not to be interpreted as applying categorically, without exception, to every single person who has ever lived. From the earliest centuries, the fathers believed that a “baptism of desire” is possible for those who through no fault of their own could not hear the gospel. But, hey, maybe Vought believes something similar and maybe we could hear that from him if people like Sanders would give him a chance to explain himself rather than cutting him off with charges of “Islamophobia.”
“Vought wrote a piece defending his alma mater, Wheaten College, a Christian institution for firing a professor who expressed solidarity with Muslims”
Expressing solidarity with Muslims is an act of betrayal by an employee of a Christian institution of learning.
Jesus Christ, the Son of God instituted His religion, Church, and teaching under God’s Auspices—-as part of God’s New Covenant redemption of “all mankind.” In the 6th century, Muhammad claimed the Archangel Gabriel proclaimed him a prophet of God—-supposedly superseding Jesus Christ. He mentioned no Covenant or agreement with God which is strange, for God spoke with, and made agreements with all His Patriarchs and Prophets. God had no need for another religion—- for Christ redeemed “all mankind.” Another religion would only compete with Christ’s religion.
Muhammad appropriated God—- the Father of Jesus Christ and the world—-along with Christ’s Jewish heritage. Muslims consider Mary the most perfect, chaste woman in history. Mary was chaste and perfect because God chose her to be the mother of His Son. Without the title, “Mother of God,” Mary is merely a chaste woman. There are contradictions regarding Islam’s beginning.
We believe in and worship Jesus Christ the Son of God—-why would we give credence to Islam ? Do Democrats believe in Republicans? Christ has spoken to many over the centuries—-saints in the Catholic Church—-like our recent Pope St. John Paul II. At no time has He mentioned Muhammad. Christ told the Apostles, “I am the Gate to Heaven. No one goes to the Father except through me” That should be clear enough to anyone. ”
We worship the Blessed Trinity—-three persons in one God.—-we are “made in the Image and likeness of God.” We are also 3 in one person. 1. For 9 months of our existence—-we are “unborn” as God is unborn (He always was). 2. We have a father, we’re born of a woman and called “sons or daughters”—-as Christ was born of a woman and called “Son” of God and Mary. 3. The Holy Spirit is of God and Christ—-we also have a spirit—-a soul. God, Christ and the Holy Spirit are—- (three persons)—-one God.
Christ said, “If you know me, you know the Father.”
This material is written in my name. Ruth Ruhl-LaMusga
“Now, to be clear, nobody is suggesting that he’s treated anybody poorly.” I don’t think this is clear at all. It sounds like Vought is using his belief to support discrimination against a professor who is trying to find common ground with another religion, a religion whose adherents have been facing discrimination and oppression from alt-right extremists here in our country.
I am shocked that NCReg has had multiple commentators point out that it has dissented from Catholic truth in the above article yet has not retracted, apologized or amended. Is NCReg Republican first and Catholic second?
http://www.vatican.va/archive/hist_councils/ii_vatican_council/documents/vat-ii_decl_19651207
Read Dignitatis Humanae it has great things to say on this subjest.
It is not that long.
I think this quote from Dignitatis Humanae it apropos:
It is in accordance with their dignity as persons-that is, beings endowed with reason and free will and therefore privileged to bear personal responsibility-that all men should be at once impelled by nature and also bound by a moral obligation to seek the truth, especially religious truth. They are also bound to adhere to the truth, once it is known, and to order their whole lives in accord with the demands of truth. However, men cannot discharge these obligations in a manner in keeping with their own nature unless they enjoy immunity from external coercion as well as psychological freedom. Therefore the right to religious freedom has its foundation not in the subjective disposition of the person, but in his very nature. In consequence, the right to this immunity continues to exist even in those who do not live up to their obligation of seeking the truth and adhering to it and the exercise of this right is not to be impeded, provided that just public order be observed.
People are judged by actions not by beliefs by our society and in our system of justice. This is the way it ought to be and really must be. People in their individual way, private to them and according to their own reason and intellect filtered through their conscience translate their beliefs into action. This an individual and complicated process. It is wrong for one man to say to another: “you believe such and such therefore we know you will act in a certain way”. This denies the individual their own use of their mental processes and their freedom of self determination. People have reason, intellect and free will and they have a conscience. They all work together to interpret their beliefs into action the final outcome of this process is behavior and behavior is the only way by which one person may judge another.
Senator Sanders took a statement of belief based on an interpretation of a sacred text from a letter from Vought to Vought’s faith community about a particular point of theology that was being debated within that community. The Senator applied his own interpretation and reasoning to that belief. The Senator then attributed his thoughts and interpretation to Vought. He then used that reasoning (Bernie’s not Vought’s) and predicted how Vought would behave as a result of that belief. Bernie usurped Vought’s right to filter his beliefs through his own intellect and conscience and denied Vought the exercise of his freewill to determine his behavior. Sanders read his mind and then predicted of Vought negative future actions based upon the reading.This is why I believe what Bernie did or attempted to do is both wrong and impossible. All this was done with out any evidence that Vought had ever behaved in the manner Sanders accused him of. In fact all the evidence is to the contrary. A person beliefs should not and indeed can not possibly be used by others to predict their future actions. This is why, as I stated before, we judge people by their behavior and not by their beliefs. It is also why we have freedom of religion which I believe includes freedom of thought and freedom of conscience.
As a Catholic, I am appalled that this paper has allowed Archbold, without correction, to state that it is a “mainstream Christian view” that non-Christians automatically stand condemned. It is not the Roman Catholic Church’s view that all non-Christians are condemned by God, and there is no evidence that most American Christians believe it, either. Read and re-read the Gospels. Every time Jesus’s followers thought that they understood who was “in” and who was “out,” Jesus would once again surprise them by transcending their parochialism (see, for example, the story of the good Samaritan). Christians are called to universal love. Christians also believe that NO human being knows whom God will condemn.
@ Carl, thank you for standing up for Catholic truth. As for Julia, I have to wonder what Protestant sect she belongs to.
Then there is the sad news that Trump is deporting Arabic speaking Catholics to Iraq where they may well face death.
A Catholic paper should not be complaining about the so-called anti Christian stance of Sanders, but correcting the error expressed by Russell Vought as he says Muslims do not know God [and] stand condemned.” Such conceptions have been repudiated by the Church at least since Vatican II, and by every one of the recent Popes. It is the same type of error as made by those critics of Amoris Laetitia who go from the truth that adultery is a sin and that he who leaves his wife to join himself to another commits adultery to the unwarranted prejudicial conclusion that ALL the divorced and remarried are adulterers in act. Here one goes just as skippingly over one’s syllogisms: “Muslims do not believe in Jesus; it is Jesus who reveals the Father and who saves. THEREFORE Muslims do not know God and stand condemned. Sanders as a decent person knows that there is something here that doesn’t wash. A Catholic who knows his faith should also know that there is something here that doesn’t wash. Please do not associate Christianity with bigotry. There are indeed (sincere!) Christians who are also (unfortunately) bigots. But let us not confuse the defense of Christianity with the defense of bigotry.
And another thought…sure, Mr. Vought probably should not have stated that anyone “stands condemned,” because we don’t get to make that call. But even still, suggesting someone “stands condemned” is NOT (fill-in-the-blank)-phobic! A Christian is not afraid (phobic) of those for whose souls and eternal salvation they are concerned. Christians love them and want them to know the love of Christ - for their happiness here and their eternal salvation! And we want that for them even if they don’t want it for themselves…and no, we DON’T want to legislate it and we DON’T believe in compulsion to believe (and you’d think that alone would be laudable compared to the belief of many in the other religion in question), but Christians DO want to be able to live our beliefs and still work in the public square believing it and living it. And then there’s Sen. Van Hollen’s comments…absolutely indicative of legislators who want to hold onto the title of “Christian,” but craft a new theology according to whatever suits their political, philosophical, or (whatever) fancy. It’s functional atheism/universalism. Sen. Van Hollen: Pantheism is not Christian.
Why is this “stunning?” Any Christian who’s worked in a legislative body in recent years in heavily “blue” areas of the country would not at all be surprised by a very anti-Christian perspective from Dems. And if not explicitly “anti-Christian,” then they are trying to redefine Christianity to fit a very liberal agenda. What’s even more curious is why many Dems I’ve heard are so concerned about Christians declaring certain things to be sinful and talking about the reality of heaven/hell and that, in the end, all of us will end up in either place. Many of them seem to be universalist/atheistic in practice, if not explicitly. But then, if they don’t believe that anyone will be “condemned,” why does it bother them so much if someone suggests this will be the fate for some? And what does one’s eternal perspective have to do with someone’s ability to properly perform his job? It shouldn’t - but many take issue with someone even having an eternal perspective. It certainly seems that to work in many places these days, you must, in practice, be a Universalist and not believe in the reality of sin or absolute Truth. Because if you believe in salvation, heaven, hell, sin, Truth, etc…and if you are honest and open about your beliefs…you’ll be labeled as an incompetent bigot. Unfortunately, society arrived at this point long ago…but maybe it’s just that Trump nominees are inciting some Dems to bring it all to the surface. I certainly won’t hold up the Rep party as any beacon of virtue, but do let’s recall that the Dems were the ones who voted God out of their platform during the 2012 convention (and, c’mon, the voice vote was totally to vote Him out even though the leaders ignored the voice vote). From what I have experienced, what Sen. Sanders did was neither “stunning” or all that surprising…but frighteningly par-for-the-course.
So how many muslems have been been selected as candidates for the
Democratic party and how many muslems are serving as elected
representatives?
The Democrats do have some who claim they are Christians but
in reality they have proved themselves to be imposters and akin
Satans agendas for the Emily’s List organization within the
democratic party, and the democratic party itself, particularly regarding
aborting children, destroying the Catholic Church via their deliberate
HHS mandate - which included oppressing the Little Sisters of
Poor and many other Catholic organizations, in attempting to ‘force’
them to pay for contraceptives, abortion pills and sterilizations
against their faith, or face crippling and destroying fines
which would surely have wiped them out.
Then there are the homosexual and gay marriage agendas which
are ludicrous unless they were designed to destroy the family
and the Christian Church—and many more agendas as well!
What did Bernie sanders say against all this and all the rest?
Did he oppose it as he should have, or was he more interested
in becoming the leader so as to be able to hammer even more nails in?
It is people with the views of Bernie Sanders who support
evil with their silence and rather desire power for themselves.
The hypocritical self centered oligarchy and other elite who own and
control the (constitutionally unsupported) Democratic party,
desire to place such people in as candidates for the media
indoctrinated votors to consequently elect to power for them.
It’s like Jesus said: - Satan desires to sift you as wheat!
The Catholics have accepted the moral rot and anti-Americanism, anti-Christianity of the democrats for decades. Now you figure it out?
The title of this article is untrue: “Bernie Sanders say Christians need not apply for public office.” I kept reading the article looking for him to say that but never got there.
Perhaps the Register is serving up red meat here?
Also, a day may come when Christianity is not the majority religion in the US. And perhaps we will wish for politicians willing to stand up for minority rights like Sanders is doing here.
If only he had not added “and stand condemned”, this whole kerfluffle never would have happened. I agree with the statement about Islam because it is true, but “condemned” is a strong trigger word. Mr. Vought could have made his point without ever using it.
These days, it doesn’t take much to trigger the other side and we all know the media defends them.
I’d like Mister Archbold to comment on this: “Coach” Dave Daubenmire said on his “Pass The Salt Live” webcast (last week) that only evangelical Christians are fit to serve on the Supreme Court. Daubenmire ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio’s 18th District as a republican and runs Pass the Salt Ministries
“Without Christ, Jews are not going to go to heaven. Unsaved Episcopalians are not going to go to heaven, they’re not filled with the Holy Spirit of God. Sorry. Unsaved Catholics, no matter how moral they are, no matter how right they are or how conservative they are on the issues, an unsaved Catholic is not going to go to heaven. So what we have, is four Catholics on the Supreme Court—moral men, they might be moral men … but they’re not born again in the spirit of God ... without the Holy Spirit to guide you, well, then you come up with the philosophies of men. It was unthinkable 100 years ago to have a non-Christian on the Supreme Court, and now we’ve got three, four maybe.”
His exact broadcast, unedited is here: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/dave-daubenmire-says-that-only-evangelical-christians-are-qualified-to-serve-on-the-supreme-court/
What if Senator Sander’s had called him out? Would you be running the same headline?
Would you have the same opinion if a nominee believed that Catholics were not really Christians because they practice Popery and worshiped Mary?
Conservative Catholics are so eager for allies in the Culture War that they are defending Protestant views that are contrary to Catholic doctrine on the grounds that they are “Christian”. Naive ecumenism is not just for liberals.
Bernie Sanders is absolutely right to be concerned about whether a nominee who believed that certain people “stand condemned” would be able to serve all Americans.
The title of this article, as well as its content, is grossly misleading. NOWHERE did Senator Sanders say that Christians should not apply for office. What he does say (and he is entirely correct) is that positions such Mr. Vought’s raise serious concerns as to whether he is capable of (or interested in) treating or thinking of persons who do not share his narrow understanding of Christianity equally and fairly, as required by the Constitution.
Bernie Sanders did not say Christians need not apply for public office. The author of this article is putting words in Bernie’s mouth.
Does that mean (according to Bernie) that we should remove Nancy Pelosi from office?
I can not help wondering about all the politicians who take such pains to distant themselves from God will feel if that action is reciprocated.
I agree with Donna and Michael above; I was taught in my catechism class that the church teaches God is the ultimate decider of who and who is not condemned.
Senator Sanders in his posturing has overstepped his own limits and set up a “religious test’ for public service.
However, in his rush to support Mr. Vought, Matt Archbold has supported a position that might fit in well with evangelicals but simply is not a Catholic position. God can be known through the intellect (reason) [see the Wisdom tradition of the OT), Romans 1.18-20, countless Church Fathers and Doctors of the Church and most especially Vatican I. Jesus Christ, the Incarnate Son of God reveals the Most Blessed Trinity and the way to eternal life, communion with the Most Blessed Trinity.
Salvation is indeed in and through Jesus Christ and His saving grace in the Spirit, yet the Church does not confine ‘salvation’ to only those who are baptized and come to a full conscious faith in Christ. We have baptism by desire as well as blood besides baptism by water. We baptize infants (who have not come to full conscious faith in Christ) ‘Outside the Church there is no salvation’ was in its origins and throughout the ages a teaching that warned against those already in the Church separating themselves from the Church in schism and or heresy.Condemnation is left for those who consciously and fully deny Jesus Christ, knowing Who He is.
Russell Vought was right to defend Wheaton College.
It is like working for Microsoft, where everyone uses Windows PCs but one guy insists on using an Apple Mac so Microsoft tells that person to leave. Nothing wrong with that. It is their right.
But Bernie Sanders ignored that and said attacking one Muslim was the same as attacking all Muslims. Well, that person could have been a Buddhist too and also been asked to leave. And Russell Vought missed the opportunity to say as such.
A Muslim organisation can also insist a Christian, Buddhist or a Hindu is NOT entitled to work in their organisation, can’t they?
When are both sides of the political divide going to start taking a more positive approach to others’ REAL rights (instead of their IMAGINED rights).
Perhaps we forget that Love Of Other should be the starting point of any discussion instead of just attacking the other’s position on something.
As long as he thinks all people , regardless of their religion, have the same consitutional rights, I don’t think where he believes they might end in the afterlife will prevent him for doing his job
Surely not Catholic?
Better check your Catechism. The expression Extra Ecclesium nulla Salus is still the law of the Church.
Guess that is why he was invited to the Vatican - because P. Francis and his top appointees are pursuing a socialist agenda which includes support for the scam of climate change, support for Islam and the huge influx of refugees despite the fact that ISIS has stated that they will use the migrant issue to infiltrate the west - it is called “soft jihad” or “hijra”. Sanders is also a big supporter of Soros, abortion and homosexuality.
Pope Hails Election of Sadiq Khan, Celebrates Mass Muslim Migration Into Europe
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/05/22/pope-celebrates-mass-muslim-migration/
Did Pope Francis really say Islam is not violent?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/did-francis-really-say-catholics-are-as-violent-as-islamic-terrorists
Islamic State Answers Pope Francis: Ours Is a Religious War and We Hate You
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2016/08/02/islamic-state-answers-pope-francis-religious-war/
My main concern is Mr Vought indicating in the piece defending his alma mater that Muslims are “condemned” because they do not “know God” presupposes a great deal. No one knows who is is or will be “condemned”. No one knows how God might be influencing individuals with His great mercy and love regardless of which religion they profess, or if they profess none.
The lead comment is provocative ( I’m sure it was meant to be )and misleading. No one quoted in the piece said or suggested that Christians “need not apply” for public office. They were talking only of Mr Vought. Two democrats do not a party make. Lets see ALL the comments, questions by all at the hearing. Furthermore no one says Christians can’t be or are not “bakers” etc.. If you chose not to serve someone in one of those businesses that’s your choice but probably not a wise business choice and certainly not indicative of Christian charity.
This kind of journalism(?) has given rise to much misunderstanding and confusion among Christians who need to remember the two greatest Commandments in order to be given the gift of heaven. I doubt the Pope would agree with Mr Archbold’s position on this. Send it to him to find out.
I think Mr. Arnold overreached here. In both cases, it’s grandstanding.
Mr. Arnold wants to play the “persecuted Christian” business forgetting that Sanders is Jewish and old enough to remember the discrimination Jews faced throughout the United States. Could a man like Mr. Vought say that Jews are condemned for “killing Christ” and are, therefore, to be held in suspicion. Do we want to go back to that? Suppose we lived in a Muslim majority nation and Muslims said that Christians were condemned for “shirk”, would Mr. Arnold take issue if someone like William Kilpatrick were a senator and the nominee were a Muslim who supported a cleric saying Christians were condemned? I doubt it.
On the other hand, Sanders does what he typically does. Blows up and uses all the right words like “Islamophobia” and all the right words to make anyone with religious convictions to be some backward fool who needs to be silenced, reeducated or whatever. In short, the only religious view that is proper in the public square is no view at all.
In short, I’m not impressed with anyone here. Both the writer of this article and Sen. Sanders all wanted to press the right hot buttons. Sen. Sanders, you belong in Venezuela. Mr. Arnold, covert to Islam and move to Saudi Arabia. You’d both feel so much at home.
Well, with one exception, Mr. Vought. The truth is, I would have defended the Wheaton professor as well. He has the right to make a statement on theology, which is what he did. If the professor said something like “round ‘em up and quarantine them” it be another story.
Here’s how Mr. Vought SHOULD have answered:
“With all due respect, Senator, my article was part of an internal debate within my own religious tradition—which I fully understand that you and others do not share—over the doctrinal teachings of MY faith. Those teachings are not subject to approval by you or by any other governmental official. So, quite honestly, the best answer I can manage is that my religious beliefs as to who is ‘saved’ and who is not are none of your business.”
Voters shoud take note.
We are saved through one Baptism in Jesus Christ. It is through the suffering, death and Resurrection of Jesus the Christ that we are saved.
I agree with Bernie Sanders. I do not agree with your headline or your characterization of Sen. Sanders.
Bernie Sanders enjoys the civilization which is the result of 100s of years of Christian sacrifice.
His ingratitude does not become him. He is on a level with the Vandals & Goths of ancient times.
Tell him to go away and contemplate his unworthiness. He is a noisy tin can.
The “discussion” touching on Christianity went way overboard by the demeanor of Bernie Sanders with the substance and tone of his questions. The issue is not at all relevant to the office being sought.
NCR should retract this piece
I agree with mrscracker. A good catholic would know not to condemn anyone.
If Mr. Sanders would read Rerum Novarum (1891) and see what the church does teach he would see how ignorant he was and how important it would be to have Mr. Vought in this portfolio. His mask slipped a little -revealing his deep bias- and he might heed the advise a wit once noted that ‘Many realize too late in their life that the mask they first wore in order to deceive, when removed then shows a face that has become that initial (phoney) deception.
Bernie Saunders secured PF’s backing in the Presidential Election. I wonder will he also have his backing in intimidating Catholics/Christians into not applying for government jobs because of their beliefs. Mr. Pence assured Catholics that Donald Trump stood with them against intimidation in the workplace so it will be interesting to watch.
Seems to me it is what Mr. Vought has written, rather than his religion, that is causing the problem.
If Mr. Vought had been a Muslim, I wonder if Sanders would have asked him if he believed infidels, as Islam considers Christians, deserved the same treatment by our government as faithful Muslims would.
Mr. Vought does not appear to be Islamophobic. He merely stated a truth. Besides, what do his religious beliefs have to do with a job in the Office of Management and Budget. Are we going back to a time like “Catholics need not apply?” Senators Sanders and Van Hollen need to check their bigotry at the door.
The bern mam is a communist and so has no ideological belief in any religion which his ideology calls an opiate for the people. No surprise here!
For a man who spent his honeymoon in a country that had vowed the destruction of this country, Sanders has a lot of chutzpah going on about “what this country is a out”.
Well that was just terrible of mr. Sanders.
Why didn’t Sanders ever ask why Muslims believe they can OWN SLAVES have multiple wives like cattle, rape children and women who don’t share there Muslims ideology and put women as less than second class citizens? Oh! And please don’t forget the right to murder anybody who doesn’t agree with Muhammad or says even one word against that man and his book, they are free game to murder without hesitation.
Now, Does Islam actually believe in all of that?... Yes, it’s in their book and they won’t depart from any word that their Muhammad wrote down because if they do then the entire Koran unravels and is exposed for,the evil falsehood it is.
Why is every democratic and liberal not asking Muslims those questions?
(It may be that both of liberal and Muslim ideology stems from the evil one so they tolerate each other’s evil and then lunge in attack at Christ and his Church)
Let’s just be factual Mr. Sanders…please.
this aeticle is absurd- while it is true all salvation is through Christ
the range of Grace is not limited to Christians…..
as any Aquinas Catholic knows, the talk in this article is way below truth,
Sanders is right Christian welcome is for all
Mr vought is right that Muslim ,the Koran, is very fallible
( for reasons of intellect- the Muslim god has no attribute parallel to man, thus the Incarnation is an abomination
in the end each will be judged by their choice, life or death,,,,
Sanders has chosen death- abortion
mr vought might be ignorant of truth in the full, but at least he is on a vague road to it
What is most disturbing about this article and video is NOT that Mr.Vought repeatedly tries to deflect and evade Mr.Sanders’ quite direct and simple question.
The disturbing affront to truth and to our Catholic Faith is that the headline of this NCRegister article is plainly a complete falsehood: it is a lie.
Nowhere in the article or the video does ANYONE say that
“Christians Need Not Apply for Public Office.”
How can any publication pretend to represent Christianity or Catholicism when it publishes such a piece of blanantly false propaganda?
Be honest Matt. Would you vote for a candidate who had written that “all Catholics are condemned”? I’ll bet you might even see the statement as anti-Catholic bigotry. And you’d be right. And you’d be on Bernie Sanders’s side.
Consider this irony, maybe even hypocrisy—-haven’t we Catholics been maligned over the decades by anti-Catholic fellow Americans who always patronizingly added, “Of course, even though you papists are going to hell, you’re worthy of dignity and respect.” We knew exactly what that patronizing bigotry meant, didn’t we?
We refused—as well we should have—to accept that bigotry when it was about us; let’s not lose our credibility and our guts by switching sides and supporting those who say about Muslims what their ancestors said about Catholics: “They’re not a real religion. They’re not real Americans. They have loyalties elsewhere. They pray funny. Their god is not my God. They’re going straight to hell. I wouldn’t want my daughter to date one. They should not be trusted in high office. But I think they deserve dignity.”
Catholics—of all people—should stand with Muslims, not with those who condemn them and actually believe that God does too!!!!
Very shameful that a Catholic paper like NCReg would reject the teachings of the Catholic Church. Wheaton is a Protestant university and Mr. Vought’s views are in conflict with the Catholic Church and the Catechism. Yet NCR suggests that a rejection of a Protestant viewpoint in conflict with Catholic teaching is a rejection of “Christianity.” News flash—Catholics are Christians.
The headline is a lie. Sanders DID NOT say Christians need not apply for public office. He merely pointed out that Russell Vought holds views that are bigoted against non-Christians. The headline should be “Russell Vought, Nominee for Seputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Believes That Only Christians Need Apply for Public Office. ” and
I’m with Bernie on this. It has nothing to do with religious freedom, but is about a misinformed, ignorant person publicly condemning a legitimate religion. We don’t need any more people with these prejudices representing us on the public payroll.
This Sander’s and other’s attack is typical for the progressive, secular left. Once again, Church Leadership, those Charged with shepherding the flock, stand by in silence and let the sheep be slaughtered. Mr. Vought is not afraid to defend his faith, while our Cardinals and Bishops cozy up to left wing politicians, and hide behind “political correctness”. WHEN will the Church begin to speak out against the REAL injustice of Christian persecution, manifesting itself with our great country? We can only pray that Church leadership will demonstrate the same level of courage as Mr. Vought. Past experience tells me, I should not hold my breath.
We are all influenced by our upbringing whether or not it included religion. Catholics have discipline and tolerance among other attributes. If they’re Catholic educated they probably also have critical thinking skills. I pray that Mr. Vought obtains some sort of higher office position in W D.C.
Well, I don’t know. Mr. Vought is entitled to his own theological opinion & I’m sure it’s not a unique one among his fellow church goers, but it’s surely not a Catholic one.
I agree with Bernie Sanders on very little, but I guess I can see his concerns here.
I don’t know that it would interfere with being a deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, though. Or even why it’s pertinent.