Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
Blogs | Dec. 15, 2017
There’s Nothing Less Cool Than a ‘Cool Dad’
I don't love saying No—but I love them, so I say No.
I know it's not cool. I know that a large majority of parenting experts posit that your child's self esteem is paramount. But may I suggest that “no” is the most important and powerful word a parent can say. May I suggest that trying to be the cool parent might give your child another friend when what they need is an uncool parent. I hope you enjoy this.
