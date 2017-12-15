Nils von Dardel, “Fars (The Father)”, 1943

There’s Nothing Less Cool Than a ‘Cool Dad’

I don't love saying No—but I love them, so I say No.

I know it's not cool. I know that a large majority of parenting experts posit that your child's self esteem is paramount. But may I suggest that “no” is the most important and powerful word a parent can say. May I suggest that trying to be the cool parent might give your child another friend when what they need is an uncool parent. I hope you enjoy this.